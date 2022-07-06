The Georgia Guidestones: Destroying what we don't understand

The Guidestones at Sunset Lori Ann Robinson

Tommy and I started this vlogging journey almost three years ago because we wanted to show the many cool, interesting, and mostly free attractions that our state and others nearby offer for affordable day trip or vacation options.

Since my days in newspaper as an investigative reporter and copy editor, the Georgia Guidestones have intrigued me and it's a place that has drawn me back time and again over the years.

When we started our video channel we knew it was definitely a place we wanted to share with viewers who might have never heard of the place, or who might share the same fascination with it as I have, yet haven't been able to make it out to the site themselves. In a sense, it was really what removed the "awkwardness" of those early days of being in front of the camera, speaking to any and all who would honor us by watching our travels. Maybe it was because my fascination with the Guidestones overrode any shyness or fear of looking like an idiot, so I was able to relax and just tell the story. Or maybe it was the overall "energy" of the place that did it. I don't know. What I do know, is that for me, it was a turning point for our channel and I'll forever be grateful for that.

When I woke up this morning to see that the Guidestones had been damaged by a yet-to-be-determined force, I couldn't help but take that personally. It made me both sad and angry.

I get it.... A lot of people are afraid of what the messages on the stones could mean. "Maintain Humanity Under 500,000,000..." Yeah. That's a little eyebrow raising and creepy considering what the world population is today versus what it was back in 1982 when the monument was erected. It inspires questions like, "what happens to the rest of us," or "how would we even drop the population down to such a small number," and "WHY would we do that?" Are the stones some sort of far-seeing prophecy of a cataclysmic extinction level event? Do the messages they convey allude to something more sinister than an act of nature? Something man deliberately does to its own to reach that desired population?

I also understand that the sheer mystery of its origin is also enough to add to the conspiracy of what the stones mean. Was it commissioned by the mysterious R.C. Christian as a way to warn us of our own demise by the hand of nature or by the hand of those alleged powerful elites who want the earth to themselves? I've read, listened, as well as watched pretty much every conspiracy theory on it that's out there, and honestly, I have no answers. I don't know why, or by whom, or even what purpose they're supposed to serve.

No matter the origin or even the intended purpose, they were a beautiful piece of art, and when all obscurity and conspiracy is removed, represents some fairly reasonable guidelines toward good stewardship of the planet as well as each other.

"Be not a cancer upon the earth." I mean, shouldn't we try hard not to be anyway? "Rule Passion, Faith, Tradition and All Things with Tempered Reason?" Kinda seems to me, the world needs to double down on that one, lately. "Prize Truth, Beauty, and Love- Seeking Harmony with the Infinite..." That's not a bad idea either, in my opinion.

I hope they rebuild it but more than that, I hope as a society, we will eventually learn whether we agree with the messages, whether we understand what the messages mean, or whether we are afraid of what they MIGHT mean; we can stop destroying things that tell a story beneficial to the ages.