Activities in Rome With Kids

Traveling Graces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6R0X_0f9FXajq00
Traveling Graces- Pin for Later!

** This post contains affiliate links. All opinions are our own.

You should plan to visit Rome with kids.  For years, we have listed Rome as one of our favorite cities in the world, and we were excited to finally experience it with our kids.  Rome may be the most important city in the history of the world.  After accounting for the history of religion, art, politics, architecture, and its impact on our world today, it has to be considered. Here’s one fun fact our family learned during our week in Rome: it was the first city to reach a population of 1 million people.  Then, a staggering 1,943 years later, a second city (London) passed the milestone.  This is just one example of the fascinating history that we learned from Tiffany, our LivTours guide.

When visiting Rome with kids, it can be difficult to balance a desire to maximize the learning and the historical importance with keeping the entire family sane.  We spent the week vacillating back and forth a bit on how much to do and learned several lessons.  Those lessons helped us create this list just for you!  Here are our top 5 activities in Rome with kids, including bonus tips for parents.

  1.  Join a cooking class as a family

On our last night in Rome, we joined a cooking class with Eat and Walk Italy.  Our kids have shown increasing interest in cooking (and bringing us coffee in bed) over the last couple of weeks, so the timing for this was perfect!  The class itself was amazing.  Our chef was great with our kids, who both did a better job mixing the pasta ball than Jon.  All 4 of us really loved the experience of making our tiramisu and hand-made pasta, and REALLY loved the experience of eating it all!  We even got to take our rolled pasta out into the piazza for a photo!  This was such a magical way to end our time in Rome.  Our class was located right in Piazza Navona, and we enjoyed our dinner in the square enjoying the night fountain views!  We also plan to use our new hand-made pasta skills as we continue to travel the world!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uolz_0f9FXajq00
Traveling Graces

     2.  Take a golf cart tour with LivTours

This is the perfect way to kick off a week in Rome.  On our first morning, we rode around the city for 3 hours with our LivTours guide, Tiffany.  Riding in the golf cart itself has a ton of advantages.  The kids enjoyed taking turns sitting in the front with Tiffany and riding backward in the very back.  We loved the open air, the ability to get into places a car might not fit, and the ease to hop on/off.  Tiffany was great and engaged our kids with fun and important information throughout the trip.  One specific highlight for our kids included a stop to see the noon cannon blast and hearing the history of the attempts to synchronize time in Rome.  They also loved that this was the first “overlook” on our trip around the world that they didn’t have to walk up to see!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWt9M_0f9FXajq00
Traveling Graces

     3.  Tour the Colosseum

This is Jon’s favorite historical site, and a tour has plenty of engagement for the kids.  We used the Rick Steves Audio Europe app for our tour inside the Colosseum, which is great for kids and adults, especially considering the difficult history of the Colosseum.  Another fascinating fact from Tiffany: not all gladiator fights were to the death.  It was expensive to train gladiators, and recent burial sites have shown gladiator headstones with a record of wins and losses. 

Our kids struggled to keep attention because we went directly from the Colosseum into the Roman Forum.  Use the flexible entry time to the Roman Forum to stagger plans and not overwhelm the kids.  Read more about what you need to know for a visit to the Colosseum during COVID.  We also have information about visiting Italy during Covid here.

     4.  Stop to eat treats and take play breaks

We had some struggles during our week in Rome.  Learn from our mistakes, and don’t overdo self-guided tours and walking.  Our kids did great during the golf cart tours and the cooking class.  However, our whole family struggled a bit with attitudes when we tried to do too much on our own.  We love using self-guided audio tours, but it is a lot to ask for kids to stay engaged for long periods when looking at ruins (Roman Forum) and art (Vatican Museum).  We did find a few places to stop and play and should have done that more. 

Pro tip: we have decided on a new family rule during our trip.  Any time your guide (or audio guide) recommends a specific treat, stop and get it!  A Tartufo (dark chocolate gelato truffle) from Tre Scalini can really help boost morale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsXPH_0f9FXajq00
Traveling Graces

     5.  Visit Vatican City

Make sure you visit the smallest country in the world when touring Rome with kids.  We did 3 self-guided tours on the same day, which was a lot.  However, we learned a little bit as the week progressed and stopped at a park in the middle.  Arrive early for St. Peter’s Basilica: we went on a Thursday morning and only had to wait for 15-minutes for our free entry.  After the basilica, we walked down to the playground in Adrian Park outside Castel Sant’Angelo for a picnic lunch and to let the kids run around for a while.  Then we went to the Vatican Museum.  Buying a ticket is the only way to see the Sistine Chapel.  If doing the tour with kids, trim down the Rick Steves audio guide by cutting out the middle.  Spend your time in the Raphael rooms and then go to the chapel.  If you are worn out by the time you reach the Sistine Chapel, it will take away from the amazing work of Michelangelo.  

Spending a week in Rome with kids was both great and challenging for our family.  Learn from our week: do a golf-cart tour to start the trip and a cooking class to end it.  Those were truly perfect bookends for the trip.  In the middle, slow down a bit, temper expectations for attention span, and instead of learning about everything learn about the most important things.  For all the details on exactly how expensive a week in Rome with kids is, visit our post here.

Rome was one of our stops during a year-long trip around the world!  To see all our travel adventures, head over to our Instagram page.

If you have questions or tips for traveling to Rome with kids, let us know!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family travel# travel with kids# travel# rome# italy

Comments / 0

Published by

Our family set off on a trip around the world, have visited 17 countries in 6 months, and are sharing our adventures along the way. We have a passion for strengthening our family with shared new experiences through travel.

Kentucky State
757 followers

More from Traveling Graces

Ten Ways to Spend Less and Travel More

Browsing through other families’ beautiful travel photos and videos can be fun and inspirational, but also frustrating if you want to be traveling but don’t think it’s doable for your family. This is exactly why we decided early on that an important component of Traveling Graces needed to be making travel attainable for others.

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

Four Months of Traveling the World: A Few of our Favorite Things

It’s been 4 months since our family left home and headed to Boston. We’ve had a lot of fun, made a lot of memories, made a lot of mistakes, and have learned a lot from traveling the world. Some of our learning has surprised us. For example, we all agree that we’d rather take a long bus instead of a plane. For reference, our longest bus ride was 10 hours and overnight.

Read full story

Adventures in Slovenia with Kids

Our family had an amazing time in Slovenia with our kids. We started with 12 nights in Piran, and you can read about that part of our trip here. After a quick overnight to Croatia, we spent another 11 nights between Ljubljana and to the northwest, in the area of Triglav National Park. Our family is all about adventure. So during that time, we had some amazing experiences as a family. Here is the list of our top 5 adventure activities in Slovenia with kids.

Read full story

Budget Travel - Seven Ways our Family Saves

In our family (including our kids!), we will always choose a shared experience over any material possession or gift. This comes in all shapes and sizes for us: cheering on our favorite sports team, getting season passes to local amusement parks, hiking a new trail, but especially exploring new adventures while traveling. Because we have found this to be SO beneficial to strengthening relationships in our marriage and with our kids, we budget for and prioritize travel!

Read full story

Two Days in Budapest with Kids

Spending 3 nights in Budapest with kids was not on our list when planning our family trip around the world. Thankfully, that oversight was corrected by travel logistics. The cheapest way for us to get from Slovenia to Dubai was to transit via Budapest. We jumped on what has become our favorite way to travel (FlixBus) from Ljubljana to Budapest, where we spent 3 nights.

Read full story
1 comments

Dubai with Kids

Our family did some great adventures in Dubai with kids during our 8 days in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November 2021. When planning our trip around the world, Dubai was one of the few places we had predetermined to visit. Brandon is a huge fan of waterparks and had been saving his money for months in anticipation of the world-renowned parks. We arrived in Dubai from Hungary via plane, you can read about entering Dubai during COVID here.

Read full story
1 comments

Getting Around Egypt as a Tourist

How difficult is getting around Egypt as a tourist? During our family trip around the world, we always wanted to stop in Egypt. We had a 2-day visit without kids during our Mediterranean cruise 10 years prior, and always knew we’d be back. However, we did not have to navigate our way around anything during our first stop. Here you will get our top tips and experiences for getting around Egypt as a family of four on our own.

Read full story

Safari to the Masai Mara with Kids

After having such a great time on our 2-night safari to Uganda, we decided to continue with a safari to Masai Mara with our kids. We had not initially budgeted for a second safari, so made some intentional changes to make it happen.

Read full story

Money Tips for International Travel

Our family is one month into a round-the-world trip and staying on top of our budget using our money tips for international travel. Amazing adventures, great food, multiple continents: yes to all. However, we are also diligent to follow sound financial principles while traveling. Here are our top money tips for international travel. These apply whether you are taking a long weekend to a destination just outside the USA or planning to spend extended time abroad. To find out what country we are currently in and to see all our worldwide travel adventures, head over to our Instagram page.

Read full story
2 comments

Packing for a Family Trip Around the World in 4 Backpacks!

The number one question that we’ve received with taking off for a trip around the world: How do you pack for a year with kids?!. Yes, it can be a little intimidating to put together a year’s worth of family needs into 4 backpacks. We spent a lot of time and effort honing in on what’s most important. In this post, we’ll lay out some details about our different packing categories and then show exactly what made it into each of our backpacks. To find out what country we are currently in and to see all our worldwide travel adventures, head over to ourInstagram page.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy