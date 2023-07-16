An RV Expedition through the Outer Banks of North Carolina

video by @ChangingLanes

Recently, a group of travelers narrated their thrilling RV journey across North Carolina's Outer Banks, capturing sights from Buxton to Duck, and up to Currituck. Noteworthy was their beach drive in Corolla to spot wild horses, a mesmerizing spectacle that left them spellbound. Their camping at the vast Camp Hatteras campground and their exploration of Braxton Woods Buxton added to their adventurous experience.

The sojourn in Duck, North Carolina saw them visiting the local boardwalk, enjoying local cuisine, and capturing a breathtaking sunset. Their visit to Corolla Beach was particularly exciting as they viewed wild horses, albeit after deflating their tires to navigate the sandy terrain. Despite a minor tire issue, the trip turned out to be a rewarding adventure, underscoring the unique experiences RVing can offer.