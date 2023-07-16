Duck, NC

An RV Expedition through the Outer Banks of North Carolina

Recently, a group of travelers narrated their thrilling RV journey across North Carolina's Outer Banks, capturing sights from Buxton to Duck, and up to Currituck. Noteworthy was their beach drive in Corolla to spot wild horses, a mesmerizing spectacle that left them spellbound. Their camping at the vast Camp Hatteras campground and their exploration of Braxton Woods Buxton added to their adventurous experience.

The sojourn in Duck, North Carolina saw them visiting the local boardwalk, enjoying local cuisine, and capturing a breathtaking sunset. Their visit to Corolla Beach was particularly exciting as they viewed wild horses, albeit after deflating their tires to navigate the sandy terrain. Despite a minor tire issue, the trip turned out to be a rewarding adventure, underscoring the unique experiences RVing can offer.

NRVTA Unveils Enhanced Home Study Course with Professional Level Features

The National RV Training Academy (NRVTA) has rolled out an upgraded Pro version of their Home Study Course focusing on RV maintenance and repair, inclusive of interactive labs for practical learning on your own RV. It comes highly recommended by stalwarts of DIY RV repair and maintenance. NRVTA is extending an exclusive 10% off on this Pro course using the code 'changing lanes 10'. For those considering the course, a complimentary trial is also available via the provided link.

Tokyo's Unique Approach to Waste Management: The Absence of Public Trash Bins

Tokyo's waste management system is unusual, with a noticeable lack of public trash cans. Unlike other cities, trash cans in Tokyo are primarily found in convenience stores, train stations, and department stores. As a result, Tokyo dwellers have adapted their own method of garbage disposal, carrying personal plastic bags for waste throughout the day and disposing of it at home.

Comparative Review: Grecell Vs. AllPowers 200W Solar Panels Over Six Months

A detailed comparison of Grecell and AllPowers 200W solar panels was conducted over six months. The study aimed to assess their resilience, compatibility, and performance under diverse weather conditions. Both solar panels demonstrated robustness, with Grecell panel noted for superior construction despite being slightly pricier.

The Laveo Toilet: Changing the Game for RV Sanitation

A significant shift is occurring in the RV industry with the introduction of the Laveo toilet. This innovative system, which is waterless and odorless, is swiftly becoming the preferred choice for RV owners due to its eco-friendly nature and ease of use. Its unique waste disposal mechanism collects and seals waste in a foil-lined container, eliminating the need for water and making it an appealing alternative to traditional RV toilets. The Laveo toilet, despite its price tag of $895, includes a solid plastic construction and color options for an additional $95, making it a valuable investment for many RV enthusiasts.

Lawrence, KS

Unveiling Kansas' Eccentric Charms and Ghost Towns: An Adventure Off the Beaten Path

On a summer day in 2023, seasoned explorer Adam the Woo set off to uncover the eccentric allure and deserted settlements hidden within the byways of Lawrence, Kansas. His expedition was fueled by the prospect of visiting the Oz Museum and the exhilarating possibility of a tornado encounter, adding a twinge of thrill to his otherwise tranquil day.

Unveiling Taipei's Gastronomic and Shopping Haven: Raohe Street Night Market

The centuries-old Raohe Street Night Market in Taipei's Songshan District has become a hotspot for its diverse Taiwanese street food and shopping options. Located near the Songshan Station on the Taipei MRT Green Line, this 600-meter long night market operates daily from 5pm to midnight, offering a plethora of mouthwatering dishes, many recognized by the Michelin guide, in an easy-to-navigate setting.

Expedia Unveils 'One Key' for Swift Silver Tier Promotion

Expedia has unveiled 'One Key', a unique scheme enabling users to attain Silver tier status in just one trip. Available via Expedia, Hotels.com, or Vrbo, it allows users to quickly elevate their travel experience.

OneKey: Boost Your Business Travel Rewards with Expedia

OneKey offers an innovative platform to accumulate OneKeyCash™ rewards on business trips booked via Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. Book your journey, earn perks, and enhance your travel experience or even plan a short leisure escape from work.

Navigating Challenges and Costs of RVing in Smoky Mountains National Park

Smoky Mountains National Park is a popular destination, known for its picturesque landscapes and various campgrounds. However, RV owners face potential challenges, including campgrounds designed for smaller vehicles, high costs for amenities, and multiple parking permits required. A recent video has highlighted these concerns, suggesting a need for careful planning for larger RVs and budgeting for additional expenses.

Newport Beach, CA

Popular YouTuber's Fan Interactions on Notable Trails and in LA

A famed YouTuber known for his fan encounters at the No Name Ridge Trail in Newport Beach, overlooking Crystal Cove and the ocean, has appreciatively acknowledged his supporters. He's also experienced similar interactions in Los Angeles' Korea Town, sharing gratitude for the love shown both online and in face-to-face meetings.

Exploring the Lifestyle and Knowledge of a Veteran Lobster Fisherman

This video offers an intimate look into the life of Paul, a veteran lobster fisherman from Sydney, Nova Scotia, who starts his day at the break of dawn. From his morning routines to his expert fishing techniques, viewers get an in-depth look at his passion that spans over half a century.

Navigating Challenges for RV Owners at Smoky Mountain National Park

Smoky Mountain National Park, a favorite among RV owners for its scenic beauty and camping facilities, presents several challenges. These include limited camping space for large RVs, elevated amenity costs, and new parking permit regulations that can frustrate even the seasoned traveler.

Exciting RV Lifestyle Tour Planned for 2024

RV Lifestyle, a group celebrating the mobile life, has suggested a possible guided tour through the picturesque Maritimes in 2024. The news was delivered during a spontaneous livestream by Mike and Jennifer Wendland, traveling journalists who create RV travel content, on their YouTube channel. The tour's proposed dates are between July 22nd and August 17th in 2024.

Alaska State

Ireland's Uncharted Beauty: The Kombi Crew's Van Life Expedition

Embarking on a thrilling exploration, adventurers Ben, Alaska, Faith, and George, known as the 'Kombi Crew', spent a month in their Volkswagen van traversing Ireland's untamed landscapes. They shared their experiences of wild camping and off-grid living, their journey funded by their online community who received exclusive updates in return. Their voyage was not just about reaching a destination, but also about cherishing the journey itself, experiencing simple joys like listening to the ocean's murmur, sampling Irish crisps, and soaking in the nation's lush greenery.

Inaugural Catamaran Charter: The Wynns' New Sailing Journey

Esteemed travelers, Jason and Nikki Wynn, recently embarked on their inaugural catamaran charter in Phuket, Thailand. This was an alternative to their typical sailing adventures while their own hybrid electric catamaran was under preparation. The journey, marking their 17th wedding anniversary, was initially met with trepidation but proved simpler than expected as they navigated the serene Andaman Sea.

Kansas City, KS

Unveiling Kansas City's Historic Charm: A 2023 Vlogging Adventure

In 2023, vlogger Adam the Woo showcased Kansas City's rich history and unique attractions. He highlighted the musical corner of 12th Street and Vine, originally the Kansas City Plaza, now a park with piano-key parking spaces. Weather disruptions extended his stay, allowing viewers to experience landmarks, artistic installations, and a vibrant local culture.

Barrow, AK

Traveling Robert Temporarily Halts Weekly Vlog Amidst Alaskan Expedition

Traveling Robert, the famed RV explorer, has temporarily suspended his weekly video broadcasts due to his ongoing Alaskan journey. Broadcasting live from Barrow, Alaska, the northernmost point in the U.S., Robert reveals he is postponing the release of his nearly completed video until it meets his quality standards.

Solo Flight to AirVenture: Insights into Landing at the World's Busiest Airport

Experiencing a solo flight to AirVenture, the world's busiest airport, is detailed in the latest episode of Flight Chops. It delves into the challenges faced, the complexities of the 2-7 arrival, and insights from aviation experts like Fred Stadler. The video provides a stark contrast between landing solo at a regular airport and attempting the same at AirVenture.

Kansas City, MO

Exploring Kansas City Royals Stadium: A Blend of History, Baseball, and Weather Whirlwinds

A recent VIP tour of the Kansas City Royals Stadium provided a thrilling adventure for an author aiming to visit all baseball stadiums. The tour, laden with historical insights and personal anecdotes, took place just before a severe storm hit, adding a unique twist to the experience. The author's admiration for Royals' stars like George Brett and Bo Jackson, and their fascination with the stadium's intriguing features such as the baseball humidor, the dugouts, and the barber shop added to the excitement. The author also had the opportunity to visit the historic Laugh-O-Gram Studios, despite the storm-induced power outage at their hotel. The building's poor condition, however, left them disappointed and advocating for its restoration. The author's plans to watch a game were interrupted by the storm, leading to a change in their itinerary, but their resolve to visit all 30 baseball stadiums by 2024 remains unshaken, with their favorite team, the Tampa Bay Rays, center stage in their plans.

