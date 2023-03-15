Advice for First Time Campers in Nature

Camping Photo by jcomp/freepik

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

No matter how much we love the city, sometimes who doesn't want to get away from all the intensity of the stimuli and relax? In times like these, a camping holiday for a few days might be just what you're looking for. And it's okay if you've never camped before! We are ready to close this experience gap with our ideas and suggestions! Here's a camping guide for first-time campers!

The main purpose of camping is to spend your time in nature in a comfortable and fun way. However, at this point, since the items you can carry with you are limited, the selection of these items plays an important role. As a result, you will not have the chance to use electricity or even have a table wherever you go. Therefore, even if you are going to a well-equipped campsite, it is useful to prepare to assume that you will be thrown into the middle of nothingness.

Now let's move on to the stuff...

Camping Equipment You Should Take With You

Tent: Yes, it's simple logic, but to camp, you first need a tent. The bigger this tent, the better. For example, a 3-person tent for 2 people gives you extra space. This puts you at ease throughout the entire process. Tents with outside pockets and sold with their own protective cover are a step up from the rest. By the way, before going camping for the first time, we say that you should set up the tent at home once and get used to this process.

Mats: After setting up your tent, we recommend that you bring a mat with you to avoid being affected by bumps and pits on the ground. The thicker these mats are, the less unevenness you will feel.

Sleeping bags: Your tent will be warm enough in the summer, but we say that you should definitely take your sleeping bags with you just in case. Maybe you have to camp by the sea and the wind blowing from the sea may not put you to sleep because of the cold.

Lighting: A tent lamp that you hang on the top of the tent will relax you all night long. You will also need headlamps to move around in the dark.

Kindling and small pot: We will come to the topic of food later, but in any case, take a small pot with you to cook your food. In addition, if you buy kindling before going on a journey, it will be easier to light the fire.

Bamboo dinnerware: If you take bamboo dinnerware, which is sold for the same price as plastic dinnerware, with you, you will have applied both an eco-friendly and practical solution.

Hygiene materials: Since you will meet your toilet needs in nature, do not miss out on various hygiene items. Especially wet wipes, toilet paper, and small soaps save lives!

First aid kit: A first aid kit with a nice Swiss army knife will protect you against many difficulties.

Camping chairs (optional): Instead of sitting on the ground, on a rock, or under a tree during the camp, you can also buy camping chairs if you have the opportunity. But this is a purely arbitrary choice, even if it doesn't!

How to Dress When Going to Camp?

The most fun part of camping is feeling one with nature. One of the things that fuel this feeling is getting dirty on our heads. For this reason, we definitely do not recommend you to go camping with stylish and not comfortable clothes. Instead, sports clothes and tracksuits that you won't get dirty will be more suitable for camping. Of course, if you are camping in the summer, we recommend that you bring a thick pair of clothes anyway. It is not clear how and from where the cold will suddenly strike during the camp…

In addition, it would be good for you to take a pair of slippers and a pair of waterproof shoes suitable for walking. You put on your hiking shoes and use the slippers to take action in a practical way after setting up the tent. This advice will work for you, summer or winter, rest assured!

If your waterproof shoes are not suitable for walking, you can skip the slippers and bring two pairs of shoes, one to wear and the other to keep in reserve.

List of Items to Take with You Before Going to Camp