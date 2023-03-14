Airport Photo by HelloDavidPradoPerucha/freepik

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

With the approach of summer, many people started to make plans for vacations and travel. However, as soon as you get to work, long queues and uncomfortable passengers can cause a predominantly stressful experience. With what we share, you can make your travel calmer and your life experience faster and easier.

For those who prefer air travel for their summer vacation, we talked about the tricks of stress-free and easy travel. Long queues can get you down as soon as you enter the airport, and restless passengers can make for a stressful experience. With the methods we share, you can spend your travel more calmly and peacefully. Here are airport tips for a stress-free and easy journey.

Arrange your luggage in accordance with the security check

First of all, if you are going to take your luggage into the cabin, there should be no liquids exceeding 100 ml. Therefore, make sure that your cosmetic products are travel-size. In addition, if you put these products in your suitcase, you will not have scattered your whole suitcase when security asks you to take it out. Your electronic devices can also create security vulnerabilities. Put them in the easiest place to reach if possible.

Use a waist bag

Things such as coins and keys that you put in your pockets are time-consuming during the security check. Instead of emptying your pockets one by one, you save time by directly giving your waist bag to the "x-ray".

Don't be in a hurry to board

You don't have to run when you hear the boarding announcement. Take your time, boarding will take at least 10 minutes. Being the first to board the plane will not give you any extra income. Therefore, let the other passenger's board and wait for your turn slowly without hurrying.

Be sure to take it with you

Make sure you have snacks, crackers, and biscuits in the bags you will take with you on your travels. When airplane menus are unnecessarily expensive, you minimize the possibility of starvation and low sugar. In addition, airports and inside the plane can sometimes be cold. Bring a warm cardigan or a thick shawl with you.

Online check-in

Another thing that keeps you busy at the airport is the check-in process. If you have baggage to take on the plane

If you are not carrying, checking in online will save you at least 20 minutes. Even if you have luggage, many airlines open special counters only for passengers who have checked in online to collect luggage. So you don't have to wait in long queues for check-in.

Personalized luggage

It is quite common for luggage to be mixed up during very crowded and busy periods. In order not to interfere with your luggage, you can add some personal accessories that belong only to you. Luggage belts are perfect for this job. If you don't have it, you can easily solve this with a colored ribbon.

Dress appropriately

Avoid clothes that will waste your time or make you tired. Choosing comfortable sneakers, tracksuits, and tights rather than high-heeled shoes that will prevent you from running, and trousers that tighten your waist and cause you to use a belt will both save you time in safety and provide you with a more comfortable journey.