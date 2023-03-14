Suitcase Packing Tips

luggage Photo by freepik/freepik

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Packing a suitcase before traveling is a tedious step for many. The number of people who prefer not to go to this trouble by having their mother, wife, or someone they trust ready for their luggage is quite high.

What will be put in the suitcase, the haste to fit in the suitcase, and the thought that I have forgotten something turns into a nightmare from time to time. In order not to exceed the baggage allowance on flights, the kilogram adjustment is another stressful issue. By paying attention to simple tips before packing a suitcase, you can get away from boredom and stress and make you smile at the very first step of your journey.

Suitcase Preparation Tips

1. Don't be afraid to take it easy

Don't be afraid to lighten up for a freer journey. Prepare a list of things that must be with you during the trip and say goodbye to unnecessary things at the beginning of the road. Depending on the travel time and the climatic conditions of the destination, do not go into details except for a few socks and underwear, putting a maximum of 1 T-shirt per day. A lightweight bag means freedom of travel.

2. The layout of the dresses

Whether it is a suitcase or a backpack, the roll technique is a very practical solution for the placement of clothes. Instead of folding the clothes, you can make use of the spaces in the suitcase or bag by rolling them. You can take something like a shawl or pareo with you as soon as you get cold, fight flies and vermin, or protect yourself from intense sunlight.

3. Think carefully about the inside of the bag

Even though I have packed many of my necessities in the bag before each trip, I cannot reach what I need on time in an emergency. If you do not want to experience a similar situation, you should improve the interior layout of your bag or suitcase. You can place your important documents, documents, and personal care products, especially in the zippered sections and the first places in the bag.

4. Sleeping mask saves lives

Materials such as sleep masks, earplugs, and earplugs that some airline companies give as promotions can be life-saving during the trip. You can use this equipment when you want to sleep or isolate yourself from the environment by putting this equipment in the most easily accessible point while preparing your suitcase.

5. The bag is always with me

For a long time, although I could not find an answer to the question of what role a bag does in travel, I went to the side of those who strongly advocate that the bag should always be with you. The empty bag, which was one of the first items my mother put in her suitcase before every trip for years, can be used to separate dirty from clean clothes when necessary, and to carry raincoats or shoes in a bag when necessary.

6. Make room for snacks

When you get hungry while traveling, don't forget to pack some light snacks in your suitcase to avoid unnecessary shopping at the airport or budget-friendly kiosks. Nuts can be preferred because they are healthy and energetic.

7. Back up your documents

Make a copy of all important documents such as passport, identity or travel documents, and hotel reservations, put them in your bag, and keep the digital copy on your phone. If you lose the originals of these documents in a sudden situation, digital and paper copies can be a lifesaver.

After learning the practical way of preparing a suitcase, it should not go beyond a half-hour job. The lightest bag cries the freest travel and stimulating environment to see more places.