Travel Tips: Small Suitcase Packing

suitcase Photo by freepik/freepik

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Wouldn't you like to travel with a smaller suitcase or just a backpack? So how? Here, the task of preparing a small and light suitcase is actually not difficult at all. Believe me, a little comfort, and a few small tips will save you from a big burden.

Imagine getting off the plane and walking past the others, who are looking anxiously at the luggage belt, with a smile. Because you don't have a suitcase at risk of getting lost. Because they were all with you from the beginning. Perhaps the most important of all easy travel tips are light travel. Isn't it torture to settle into the hotel easily, especially on trips where you won't be stationary (a city every day), carrying a heavy suitcase from the room all the time and getting it out of the room?

Small suitcase preparation secrets:

Roll up your clothes:

Yes, twist, roll. Make their cigars. Even if you fold it well and stack it tightly together in rolls, it does not crumple and takes up much less space.

Prepare a medicine bag:

Put the medicines that you use regularly or that you take with you as a precaution in this bag, unboxed. If you know exactly what they are called and what they do, of course.

Notice the volumetric gaps:

Here is the most important tip of the suitcase preparation business; Not leaving any gaps. Stuck small things like socks into shoes.

To the fashion show? Decide whether to travel:

You may want to pose in a different costume for each photo. But remember, you are traveling for your own pleasure. Ignore the friends who look at the photos and say, 'The moon is always wearing the same t-shirt'. You can suggest that they focus on the Pizza tower you are trying to fix in the background, not your outfit.

There was such a thing as #hand washing, remember:

It's summer ahead of us, there's no point in putting 5 different t-shirts on a 5-day trip in case I get sweaty. If you are not going to Greenland, wash it in two minutes in the evening and it will be beautiful in the morning. (Hotel shampoos are there for this job)

Use loincloth instead of a sea towel:

Here is another must for preparing a small suitcase: Goodbye sea towel, hello loincloth. It absorbs water and dries quickly. When you roll it, it occupies a micron level, unlike that fluffy sea towel.

I don't necessarily go without an iron, where should I put my travel iron?:

The travel washing machine is as ridiculous an invention as the travel sofa set. There is nothing as easy as ironing at the hotel. Fill the tub with hot water. Hang the clothes on the hanger, and keep the bathroom closed for half an hour. All the clothes you want to iron are already raging. (Should we do this method at home too?)

Choose clothes to combine:

If you want to carry little things, but you can't compromise on my elegance, here is another practical piece of information for you: Choose a color for each trip. Choose matching clothes that you will change and use in these tones. or complete and replace with small accessories. (For example, it can be a black scarf, a headband during the day, a scarf at noon, and a dress belt at night)

Feel free to share:

Lightweight packing secrets will also make you a sharer. Sometimes you can share your wife's sweater or your daughter's shorts on some days of the trip. No one will notice except with very careful eyes (Yes, we wear that white sweater as a family)

Instead of a single thick sweater, choose several thin sweaters that can be worn on top of each other. Increase your chances of permutation.

Be honest with yourself: Tired of carrying items in your suitcase that have returned untouched all this time? Wouldn't you like to taste the pleasure of returning with 100% of your suitcase used? Despite all this, you can buy whatever you need but do not take it with you wherever you go. If you are not going to the desert safari or to the poles, remember that something you buy and use there will be the best souvenir for you on your return ;)