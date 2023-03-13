Advices For Traveling by Plane

Plane Photo by Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

There are well-experienced and developed methods for passengers to enjoy long and short-haul flights.

1- Light and practical luggage

Travel preparation makes up 70 percent of the journey. If the clothes that can be bought or worn according to the destination take up a lot of space in your luggage, the volume and weight of the luggage will increase. For this reason, determine the order of priority and prepare your bag accordingly, and in any case, make sure that 25 percent is left empty.

2- Pay attention to the boarding gate

Changing the gate you will board the plane and therefore waiting for the plane or missing the flight is the most common event at airports. In order to avoid such a problem, you should follow the announcements well or check the information screens frequently. If you are at an airport where you are unfamiliar, find your gate in advance and try to be close by.

3- Drink lots of water

The coffee you drink on the plane will keep you concentrated for a certain period of time as it will trigger a different mechanism in your body. However, too much caffeine can negatively affect your nervous system. In addition to drinking alcohol, it can cause nausea and headaches when you get off the plane, as well as make you sleepy. Excess mineral water or soda can increase the gas rate in your stomach and disrupt your digestive system. For this reason, the most suitable method would be at least 0.2 liters of water that you will receive every hour. Consumption of plenty of water reduces your headache and adjusts your body pressure.

4- Sterilize your hands

Airplanes are the places where we can be most vulnerable in terms of health. It is important for hygiene to carry cleaning materials that you can use while traveling. Or, washing your hands frequently will not do any harm, and at the same time, contact with water will moisturize and relax your body.

5- Lunch box

Although many airlines offer food and beverage service at every meal, be safe. Have a small bag of fresh fruits and vegetables that you love. Being fresh will help in the sense that it mixes with the blood quickly. In this way, when there is no service, you will balance the blood sugar in your body.

6- Sleeping kit and shoes

Travel kits are distributed on some planes. However, having a travel kit of your own will minimize the problems on the journey. Equipment such as neck and waist support, eye patch, earplugs, and shawls will protect you against external influences during the journey. On long-distance journeys, large shoes can be easily removed and put on during inspections, thus saving time in transit. It eliminates negative effects such as sweating and odor, as it allows your feet to move more comfortably.

7- Charging the tablet

In-flight entertainment systems can sometimes be insufficient on long trips. Therefore, check the charge of your tools and equipment before boarding the plane. In this way, you will not encounter a surprise on the plane and you will be comfortable throughout the journey. Also, DVD players, game consoles, or e-books will also contribute to an enjoyable journey, don't forget.

8- Sit in the hallway

Seat numbers and sequencing may differ on single or 2-aisle airplanes. In this case, get help from the cabin crew. Finding your seat early helps you to pack your luggage and belongings smoothly and prepare for the flight. If you are making your long flight in economy class, you will have more room to move if you sit on the aisle side instead of the window or middle seat. You can get up whenever you want and stretch your feet towards the aisle where your legs don't fit. It will be easy to reach your bag if needed, you can quickly head towards the exit when you get off the plane.

9- Vacuum bag

For security reasons, there are restrictions on the liquid materials in the luggage and items taken into the cabin. It is forbidden to take liquid items larger than 100 ml into the cabinet. You need to separate the small ones and have them checked. Therefore, you should definitely put perfume, medicine, or sprays in a vacuum bag in your luggage. If you are prepared, your products will not be confiscated at security crossings.