Where to eat Pad Thai, in Bangkok?

Pad Thai Photo by Ruth Georgiev /unsplash on Unsplash

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Pad Thai is the national dish of Thailand and the Far East flavor that even the most conservative palates love. If there are people around you who are not open to new tastes, Pad Thai will be an excellent start.

And it's such a dish that it's on everyone's menu, from the most stylish restaurants to the slum-wheeled peddlers. It can be found at the king's table, as well as on newsprint tables. Everywhere you look in Bangkok, you will see a vendor.

With so many options, it's hard to know where to eat the best Pad Thai. If you let scents be your guide, you'll be thoroughly confused.

As a matter of fact, we fell into this dilemma when we went. The internet is a garbage dump. Because English articles are always written by foreigners. However, there is no way for them to be as good referees as the locals. We rolled up our sleeves to find the places most preferred by the locals. We researched, and we declared a champion.

Thip Samai Pad Thai

This place makes the most popular and rated Pad Thai in all of Thailand. Even the most luxurious restaurants give Pad Thai under their arm. So be prepared to wait in line. A popular choice and our recommendation is to order Pad Thai with shrimp. Try to grab one of the empty tables while you wait. Address: 313 Mahachai Road, Old City (near Wat Saket Street)

We brought you a popular Pad Thai recipe so that those who say "When will I go to Thailand" can bring Thailand to their feet:

Preparation Time: 30 min

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

For 6 people:

· 250 g rice noodles

· 1 bowl of basil

· 3 tablespoons of oil

· 3 julienned chicken breasts

· Salt

· 1.5 tablespoons of red pepper

· 3 scrambled eggs

· 3 cloves of crushed garlic

· 2 tablespoons of vinegar

· 2 spoons of fish sauce (or soy sauce)

· 2 tablespoons of brown sugar

· 1 coffee spoon of hot red pepper sauce (like harissa)

· 3 tablespoons of crushed peanuts

· 175 g soybean sprouts

· A handful of mint leaves

· 2 stalks of fresh onion, diced

Cooking:

If there is a wok, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wide and deep skillet. Add the basil and fry for 1 minute. Take it out and leave it on a paper towel to absorb the oil. Put in another spoonful of oil. Saute the chickens. Add salt & pepper and cook for 4-5 minutes. Add the egg and mix well. Then pour it into a container. Put in another spoonful of oil. Cook together with garlic, vinegar, fish sauce, and sugar for 2 minutes.

Add the rice noodles to this sauce. Add the peppers and peanuts, then the chicken, and finally the spring onion & mint & soybean sprouts, and mix well. You can serve it on a plate and decorate it with basil leaves.

Note: You can also put limes on the plate.