Exciting Motorcycle Route – Mae Hong Son, Thailand

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

The Mae Hong Son route in Thailand is an exciting route that you can enjoy. People from abroad come here just to ride motorcycles. One of the best aspects of this route is that it is a circular route. You always end up at the same starting point, passing through different places along the way.

The feature of the road is the magnificent view created by the tropical forests overgrown with steep mountains and the rivers flowing through it.

Starting point: Chiang Mai. This is a city you will want to visit in any case while visiting Thailand, and it is even our favorite place in all of Thailand. Compared to the rest of the country, Chiang Mai is much more economical, intellectual, and rich in activity.

First, you hang out in Chaing Mai, and then you go on a motor tour. You leave your excess belongings at the hotel where you are staying.

Generally speaking, it is necessary to spend at least 4 days to do this whole road by motorcycle. But this is just enough time to make a road without seeing any place.

At the point where you want to do all the way and travel, at least 7, preferably 10-11 days are required.

This road is an experience in itself and a lot of people come from all over the world just to drive on this road. Still, if you ask us, you're missing out on a lot if you don't see things around you. If your time is short but you want to travel at the same time, my suggestion is to make half a moon and return (one half of the road is shorter than the other) instead of drawing a full circle.

Ideal for renting a motorbike as the route starts and ends in the same place. The engine is rented from Chiang Mai. We crossed mountains like a beast with a semi-auto 125cc.

We did not come by deciding to do this route on our way to Thailand. We decided there. As we tried to set out as soon as we thought of it, we had no chance to make any preparations. We were not prepared in terms of reservations or belongings. The engines in the rental places were also exhausted. After waiting for a couple of hours, a motor came. We jumped on the first bike that came and went. It was also a semi-auto 125cc. We two people traveled comfortably with 125cc, but even though we are lightweight, we had a little difficulty on the slopes. We two people are around 264 lbs. You can compare according to your own weight. If you choose 125cc, we recommend either a geared or semi-automatic.

If you don't want to go offroad, scooters will do the trick. If you're going to buy a scooter, choose a semi-automatic motor if you can. There are very steep slopes, it is very relaxing to be able to choose a gear here. If you can't drive a semi-auto, consider 150cc. If you do not have insurance when renting a motor, be sure to ask for the value of the motor so that they do not inflate the prices if you have to pay for the motor. And your passport stays with them until you bring the engine back, just so you know. Be sure to use a helmet with a visor.

Be sure to tell the biker that you are going on the Mae Hong Son tour. Since people usually rent scooters to get around the city, there is no need for separate maintenance. For example, even if the tires have lost their tread, they may not care because they think they will be used in a lot of cities. If they know that you will go to the mountains, they can make up for some of their shortcomings. When we told him we were going to tour Mae Hong Son the place we rented, he replaced our tires with newer ones. Look specifically at the tires.

We do not recommend driving in the evening. Since it is forested, a lot of flies come out in the dark. Also, since the altitude is high, the temperature drops a lot when the sun is gone.

As you exit Chiang Mai, you will see a lot of motorcycle accessories shops. Depending on your needs, you can get hooked rubber or other accessories to fix your belongings here.

Gasoline: As you see a gas station along the route, don't trust it to be half a tank and top it up. You will not see a gas station after the city. Chances are you'll see makeshift places pumping gasoline from barrels. In places where it does not exist, gasoline is sold in bottles of cola, liquor, etc. in places that look like grocery stores.

Since the road is very winding, you will arrive at the places you planned much slower than you expect. So set a goal to arrive at a place 1 hour before sunset.

When?

Best time: November – February

The weather is dry and cool during the day, providing a comfortable cruise.

Worst time: March-June

The weather is rainy and very hot.