Basel Travel Guide

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Basel, Switzerland's neighboring city with Germany and France, is the northernmost city in the Swiss Alps, through which the Rhine flows. Basel is such a city that you can have your breakfast in France and have your lunch in Germany. Moreover, the distance between the countries takes a maximum of forty-five minutes. Although Basel is known by many as the capital of Switzerland, Bern is the capital of Switzerland. If you are going to go to Basel by train from France, you should know that its name is written "Ballet" in French.

The weather in Basel differs by 2-3 degrees compared to other Swiss cities. The best time to go to Basel is from mid-May to the end of June, and from mid-August to the end of October when temperatures are at average levels. It was around 28 degrees when we went in mid-June. When I thought Switzerland would be cold, the weather misled me. Remember that hot weather awaits you in July and August. If you want to cool off in the Rhine like the Bassels, you should definitely take your swimsuit and bikini with you. While March and April are rainy, it would be romantic to visit Basel under the snow in winter, of course, if you have a body that is resistant to cold.

If you have a long-term holiday plan in Basel and you want to see the museums, I recommend you get a Basel Card. With the Basel Card, you can use public transportation for free and enter museums for free.

You don't need to spend money on water in Basel, you can fill your bottle with mains water and drink it. If you want to drink a delicious coffee, be sure to stop by Casanova. But let me remind you that it is closed on Sundays.

If you have time, you can visit the Basel Zoo. Admission to Basel Zoo is CHF 21 for adults and CHF 15 for those under 24. You can take trams number 10 and 17 and get off at Zoo stop.

Basel is a small city, but there are more than 40 museums. Jean Tinguely Museum, Toy Museum, Paper Museum, Music Museum as well as contemporary art galleries will fill your soul with art.

If you are a contemporary art lover, be sure to take note of Schaulager. You can visit the exhibitions held in the building, whose designs you will admire. If you want to cross the Rhine by boat, Rheinfahre is just for you. The boats behind the Basel Abbey allow you to cross within a few minutes.

The address for colorful and historical Basel houses is Auguststinergasse. You can capture great photo frames. If you see Basel's famous Basler Lecker biscuits, do not pass without tasting them. Basler is a sweet cookie unique to Basel with hazelnut, cherry, honey, and sugar crust inside.

Basel Carnival, originally called Fasnacht, is usually held in February-March. In the Basel Carnival, one of the most important entertainments in Switzerland, which is quite famous in Europe, people wearing unusual clothes and wearing masks called Larve roam the streets with a lantern procession for 3 days, accompanied by a trumpet and a kind of flute, a piccolo. If you are planning your Basel trip on these dates, make sure to research the Basel Carnival.

Enjoy.