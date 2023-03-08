Tips, Before Going to Prague

Prague Photo by vwalakte/freepik

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Here are some things to know before going to Prague;

Bargain Before Taking a Taxi

Prague is a very practical city that you can easily visit on foot. Instead of taking a taxi, which is one of the most expensive means of transportation, it is most profitable to take two pairs of comfortable sneakers with you. If you have to take a taxi, stay away from the ones without the "TAXI" sign, choose the stop taxis and specify your destination in advance and make sure to negotiate how much you should pay.

Be Careful When Exchanging Currency

Although the Czech Republic is a member of the European Union, its own currency, the "Kron", is still used in the country. There are quite a few exchange offices in the city and the rates vary, and some places may even charge commissions. You can take Euro/Dollar with you and exchange it at the exchange offices, but don't forget to ask how many crowns you will get in return for how much currency you will exchange. Do not trust people who want to approach you outside the exchange office and change your money.

It's Not Enough to Just Buy the Ticket

Metro, buses, and trams in Prague are the cheapest, fast, and most reliable vehicles you can choose for public transport. You can buy tickets from newsagents, metro stations, or machines. Before getting on public transport, don't forget to confirm the date and time by getting your tickets approved by the yellow machines. If the officials put the penalty on your passport, the penalty is collected from you with interest when you leave the country.

Give Czech Food a Chance

Czech cuisine is mainly meat and vegetables. In a country where you will not have much difficulty in choosing a meal, it is almost a tradition to drink soup before meals. You can try the potato and vegetable-based Bramboracka soup and goulash soup. After the soup, Svickova (roast with cream sauce) is another flavor you should taste. After the meal, do not leave the table without eating the dumpling cooked by turning on the grill called Trdelnik.

Try Alternatives Other Than Beer

It is possible to find numerous types of beer in the Czech Republic. Be sure to try other drink options, especially in the country that is the homeland of Pilsner Urquell and Budvar brands. Becherovka is a high-alcohol liqueur that is frequently encountered in the country. It can be drunk alone or mixed with fruit juice. Absinthe is another indispensable Czech drink. It is served mixed with different cocktails.

Take Care of Your Bag!

Although Prague is one of the cities with the lowest crime rate, pickpocketing is a common problem, especially in tourist areas. While sitting in restaurants or bars, instead of hanging your bag behind your back, do not let it out of your sight, and do not keep your valuables in your pocket.