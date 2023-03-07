What to See in Dresden?

Dresden Photo by scanrail/depositphotos

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Dresden, located in eastern Germany, is the fascinating capital of Saxony that combines history and art. Although it was damaged and almost completely destroyed in the Second World War, it managed to rise from the ashes and take its present form.

Here are 5 places you should not go without seeing while you are in Dresden:

Frauenkirche

The construction of the church, which is one of the most beautiful examples of Baroque architecture, was completed in 1743. However, a large part of the church, which was bombarded during the Second World War, was destroyed. The church, which remained in this state for many years, entered into a restoration process that took years with the unification of Germany and was opened in 2005.

Zwinger Palace

The Zwinger Palace, whose construction was completed in 1732, is one of the must-see structures in Dresden. Gardens and pools are lined up in the huge courtyard of the palace. You can examine the works of world-famous painters such as Botticelli, Rembrandt, and Rubens in the museums inside the palace.

Fürstenzug

Fürstenzug on Augustusstrasse is a wall with ceramic depictions of monarchs who served from 1121 to 1918. The 102-meter-long wall has the title of the world's largest porcelain wall.

Semper Opera House

Located right next to the Elbe river, this magnificent structure was destroyed during the war and was restored to its present form. This building, which has hosted many premieres, is one of the pride of Dresden.

Grosser Garten

In the Grosser Garden, the largest city park in Dresden, you can lie on the grass and sunbathe and enjoy the walk while breathing in the fresh air.