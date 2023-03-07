Snacking Places In Rome

Free photo happy women with sangria high angle Photo by freepik/freepik

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Undoubtedly, Happy Hour is one of the most entertaining activities and social rituals of Italians before meals. Although this name changes regionally, it can differ from Aperitivo, Aperitif, and Apericana.

So what is Happy Hour or Aperitivo in other words?

You can enjoy the unlimited open buffet with a drink, usually between 18-20 hours (hours may differ according to restaurants). You can choose the drink you want from the menu in this activity, where you can rest your body that is tired from visiting the city and soothe your stomach with delicious snacks before the main meal. Besides, you can buy different foods such as Italian-style sandwiches, pasta, salami, ham, etc. delicatessen products, salads, and desserts as much as you want.

Gusto: Mini pizza, sandwiches, onion rings, and pasta are very tasty. It can get quite crowded in the evenings.)

Freni e Frizioni: A very cute place in Trastevere. The venue, which stands out with its rich cocktails, is also frequented by students.

Salotto 42: If you are around the Pantheon, it is a place you should not miss for aperitivo. You can spend hours with its decor and comfortable armchairs that make you feel at home. You will also love the snacks of the place where Roman employees flock to socialize after work.

Momart Cafe: Frequented by university students, it is always a lively place. It is assertive with its wines as well as sandwiches and pasta.

Caffe Bianco: Although the open buffet of Caffe Bianco, which is more affordable than other venues, is not very rich, it is ideal for those who want to try a snack before the main course.