Snacking Places In Rome

Traveler Emre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18C27u_0lA4Alq600
Free photo happy women with sangria high anglePhoto byfreepik/freepik

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Undoubtedly, Happy Hour is one of the most entertaining activities and social rituals of Italians before meals. Although this name changes regionally, it can differ from Aperitivo, Aperitif, and Apericana.

So what is Happy Hour or Aperitivo in other words?

You can enjoy the unlimited open buffet with a drink, usually between 18-20 hours (hours may differ according to restaurants). You can choose the drink you want from the menu in this activity, where you can rest your body that is tired from visiting the city and soothe your stomach with delicious snacks before the main meal. Besides, you can buy different foods such as Italian-style sandwiches, pasta, salami, ham, etc. delicatessen products, salads, and desserts as much as you want.

Gusto: Mini pizza, sandwiches, onion rings, and pasta are very tasty. It can get quite crowded in the evenings.)

Freni e Frizioni: A very cute place in Trastevere. The venue, which stands out with its rich cocktails, is also frequented by students.

Salotto 42: If you are around the Pantheon, it is a place you should not miss for aperitivo. You can spend hours with its decor and comfortable armchairs that make you feel at home. You will also love the snacks of the place where Roman employees flock to socialize after work.

Momart Cafe: Frequented by university students, it is always a lively place. It is assertive with its wines as well as sandwiches and pasta.

Caffe Bianco: Although the open buffet of Caffe Bianco, which is more affordable than other venues, is not very rich, it is ideal for those who want to try a snack before the main course.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# italy# rome# tips# travel# food

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a freelance traveler and until now i ve visited 28 country with 104 city. I relocate to usa and i want to share my travel stories, travel tips and hacks also recommendations for different places in the world

Queens, NY
150 followers

More from Traveler Emre

Tips, Before Going to Prague

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

What to See in Dresden?

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

Margaret Island - Budapest

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

Danube River Cruise

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

Two Continents, One City: Istanbul

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

Sakura Time in Tokyo

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story
1 comments

Matka Canyon

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

10 Popular Trekking Routes

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story
2 comments

Ohrid and Ohrid Lake

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story
2 comments

Shopping in Rome

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

Florence Tips

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

Suggestions to Travel Cheap

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

Suggestions for First Time Cruisers

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story
7 comments

Traveler Movies to Discover Freedom

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

What is a Bed and Breakfast (B&B)?

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

Tips for Rome

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

Effects of Travel on Your Life

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story
10 comments

Should You Travel Abroad with a Tour or Individually?

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story
12 comments

Drinking Coffee in Italy

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy