Margaret Island - Budapest

Budapest Margaret Bridge Photo by aoblov/depositphotos

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

An island surrounded by greenery in the middle of Budapest. It takes at least two hours to walk the island, which offers chirping birds, thousands of shades of green, and plenty of peace. No cars are allowed on the island, only a limited time is allowed to reach the hotel inside. Walking is the best way to visit the island, but if you wish, you can take the mini trains or discover all the beauties by bicycle.

The easiest way to reach Margit Island is to take the number 6 tram. The tram drops you off at the Margit bridge. You can reach the island a short walk from there. Another option is to take the Danube river cruise ships. If you have taken a river cruise at night, you can also go to Margit Island the next day with the same ticket. Before deciding on the tour, it is useful to question whether they have such an opportunity.

The island, which is the escape point for those who live in the city, especially on weekends, is one of the most ideal places for those who love to do sports. With plenty of oxygen and clean air, the island is also a frequent destination for families with children. The 100th Anniversary Monument, which depicts two intertwined leaves, greets you at the entrance of the island. The statue made for the unification of Buda and Pest is one of the must-see spots…

There is also an open-air theater on the island. Many performances are held at Szabadteri Szinpad, which hosts operas, theaters, and concerts, especially in summer. One of the most enjoyable corners of the island is the famous Japanese garden. It is possible to capture wonderful photo frames in the garden with colorful flowers and a small lake.