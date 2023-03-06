Two Continents, One City: Istanbul

Istanbul Photo by seqoya/depositphotos

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

With its historical and cultural riches, Istanbul is one of the most popular cities in Turkey. For this reason, every year millions of tourists visit this city, which has witnessed the changes of the era.

Because Istanbul is a metropolis that was the capital of empires, of course, those who want to smell the smell of history cannot have enough information without visiting this city. In conclusion, if you are looking for places to visit in Istanbul, you can take a look at this guide. In this way, those who want to tour Istanbul can take a look at the wide range of alternatives.

Palaces, museums, mosques, towers, and more… All of them are waiting for you in Istanbul. However, Istanbul is a city whose two sides do not come together. For this reason, the European side of Istanbul and the Anatolian side should be handled differently in terms of places to visit. Let's first take a look at the list of places to visit on the Anatolian side of Istanbul. Then, let's talk about the list of places to visit on the European side of Istanbul. In this way, you can create a healthier route.

Anatolian Side

The places to visit on the Anatolian side of Istanbul are quite wide. For this reason, a period of at least two days is required to tour the Anatolian Side from top to bottom. In this way, you can visit the symbols of Istanbul one by one and take photos. Let's take a look at the places to visit on the Anatolian side of Istanbul.

Maiden's Tower Photo by burcubasyigit/depositphotos

Maiden's Tower

Perhaps one of the most important symbols in the list of places to visit in Istanbul is the Maiden's Tower. Located off Salacak of Üsküdar, the Maiden's Tower has been the subject of historical rumors for thousands of years. Especially the Maiden's Tower, which is a building dating from the Byzantine Period, also has a different meaning for lovers.

After the restoration works carried out in 1995, the Maiden's Tower gained its present appearance. Today, it accepts its visitors as both a restaurant and a museum. If you want to have a romantic dinner in Istanbul, Maiden's Tower is perfect for you. If you want to reach the Maiden's Tower, you can take the boats departing from Salacak every 15 minutes between 09.15 and 18.30. In addition, there are also flights departing from Kabataş between 09:00 and 18:45.

Beylerbeyi Palace

Beylerbeyi Palace, as its name suggests, is one of the most imposing structures in Istanbul. Beylerbeyi Palace, a seafront palace in the Üsküdar district, is open to visitors today. Of course, those who want to visit this place should choose a suitable time between 09.00 and 18.00. In this way, you can easily visit the Mabeyn and Harem sections of the palace and take pictures.

Let's give some information about the palace. Beylerbeyi Palace was built by the architect Sarkis Balyan at the request of Sultan Abdulaziz in the 19th century. In the construction of the building, eastern and western architectural features (baroque architecture and Ottoman architecture) were blended. For this reason, the baroque understanding dominates the exterior architecture of the palace.

Camlica Hill

“We saw the Bosphorus up close, let's take a look at it from the top.” Those who say they can watch Istanbul from a wide perspective by visiting Camlica Hill. Because Camlica Hill, with a height of 369 meters, is one of the highest points in Istanbul. Located in Üsküdar, Çamlıca Hill is among the places that can be visited free of charge.

Visitors to Camlica Hill can have a panoramic view of the Marmara Sea, the Prince Islands, the Black Sea, and the Golden Horn. Of course, when you come here, it is not possible to leave without taking a photo. For this reason, you can take the most beautiful photos of Istanbul in the evening view.

European side

Places to visit in Istanbul are not limited to the Anatolian Side. Because the European side has as wide alternatives as the other side. The European Side has wider options for historical tourism, especially since the Ottoman period structures are located here. Let's take a look at them.

Topkapi palace

Topkapi Palace is located north of Sultanahmet Square. It is possible to reach here by walking from the square. In this way, you can visit the Topkapı Palace Museum and take a breather in Gülhane Park. Additionally here; You can visit the Istanbul Archeology Museum, the Baghdad Mansion, the Istanbul Tombs Museum, the Ancient Orient Museum, and the Mint. If you walk towards the beach, you can also see the Byzantine walls and the Philanthropic Church Ruins.

Its history is brief as follows: Topkapı Palace is the palace built after the conquest of Istanbul. Its construction was completed in 1460. The Ottoman Empire was ruled by this palace for 400 years. In addition, about 4 thousand people lived in the palace during this period.

Galata tower

Galata is among the most important alternatives among the places to visit on the European Side of Istanbul. Because the Galata Tower, located here, offers the most beautiful views of Istanbul.

Galata Tower is a 5th-century tower and dungeon. The building belonging to the Byzantine Period is also of particular importance for lovers. According to legend, Galata Tower is in love with Maiden's Tower. However, the Bosphorus prevents lovers from the meeting. For this reason, Galata Tower writes letters for her love for years and expresses her longing for the Maiden's Tower with these letters. This legend, which is also the subject of poems and novels, is known as the love of Galata Tower and Maiden's Tower.

Sultanahmet Square

Sultanahmet Square is one of the most important places on the European side. Because this square was one of the most crowded places in the city during both the Byzantine and Ottoman periods. Likewise, Sultanahmet Square is one of the most crowded areas today. By visiting Sultanahmet Square; You can visit Hagia Sophia Mosque, Basilica Cistern, and Blue Mosque.

Sultanahmet Square houses architectural artifacts from both the Ottoman and Byzantine Periods. Other places you can visit here are:

Hagia Sophia Hurrem Sultan Bath

Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum

Sultan III. Mehmed's Tomb

Caferağa Madrasa

Hagia Irene

Sultan III. Ahmet Fountain

Sultanahmet Square is also famous for the famous historical meatball shops around. For this reason, you can also eat while visiting the structures.

Istiklal Street

If you have visited Galata, then Istiklal Street is next. Istiklal Street has been one of the busiest streets since the Ottoman Empire. This street, which is close to traffic, contains branches of the most famous brands. Therefore, it is one of the best options for shopping. In addition, Istiklal Street contains many churches. Saint Anthony's Church is one of them. In addition, Galatasaray High School is located on the street.

Dolmabahçe Palace

Dolmabahçe Palace, inspired by western architecture, was built by Sultan Abdülmecit in 1856. Located in Beşiktaş, the palace is open to visitors between 09:00 and 16:00 except Mondays. Of course, entering different parts of the palace causes different fees. For example, if you want to visit the Selamlık and Harem sections, you have to pay an additional fee. However, Dolmabahçe Palace is worth the ticket price. Because Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's last days were spent in this palace.

When we list the places to visit in Istanbul and the alternatives, these are the main ones. While there are of course many more places to visit, there is often not enough time to visit each one. For this reason, we have added buildings and places with historical and natural value to our list of places to visit in Istanbul. In this way, you can tour Istanbul from top to bottom and see thousands of years of history with your eyes.