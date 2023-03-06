Sakura Time in Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan Photo by 501room/depositphotos

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained various experiences and learned strange things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

The term, which is the end of March and the beginning of April, is 'Sakura' in Tokyo; It's time for cherry blossoms. This period is shaped by the weather but generally corresponds to the end of March and the beginning of April. I can say that the most beautiful garden in the city where you can see flowers is Gyoe Park. Apart from that, Ueno Park and Imperial Garden (the garden of the imperial palace) are other gardens worth seeing.

While the sakura fascinates with its incredible beauty, the ones that break away from their branches and fly around with the effect of the wind create an effect as if it is snowing in spring.

If I were to talk about the neighborhoods of the city;

Harajuku neighborhood; A hip district famous for Takesheda street. Takesheda; is a very busy, narrow, and long street. It's full of crazy-dressed people walking around like anime characters.

Omenasanta: This is a neighborhood that we liken to Soho in NY. Souvenir shop Oriental Bazaar; It is a three-floor store where you can find thousands of Japanese souvenirs. Here you can find sake sets, chopsticks, kimonos, fans, and anything else you can think of. Another suggestion in Omenasanta is; Aoyama Flower Market. Not for the food, but for the atmosphere and the coffee.

Akihabara: This is the city's tech quarter. The place is full of anime toy shops and arcades.

Ginza: The shopping area with more stylish stores than other regions. Many fine restaurants and hotels are also located around this area.

Shibuya: A bustling shopping district surrounded by giant Times Square colorful billboards. Between 1000 and 15,000 people pass through the lights at the same time each time.

Shinjuku Golden Gai: This friendly neighborhood with narrow streets, local bars, and izakayas; It is crowded for those who want to drink in the evening.

Another must-see is Sky Tree, the tallest building in Japan and the second tallest building in the world after the Burj Khalifa. Climbing to a height of 634 meters in seconds is an invaluable experience.

Some important information you should know:

Shoes are not allowed in the booths of the stores. You have to wear slippers standing in front of the door.

Tipping is not something they are used to. Generally, they do not want to accept it or they are embarrassed and overjoyed.

You may have a language problem. People generally don't know your interest, so be sure to write down the address and phone number of the place or restaurant you're going to before leaving your hotel.

Tokyo is a powerful and dynamic city that opens the doors of a magical world to you after an 11-hour flight and arouses curiosity in every street. You can extend your travel time by adding Kyoto in addition to Tokyo, where 4 nights and 5 days will be sufficient.