10 Popular Trekking Routes

Hiking in the mountains Photo by kamchatka/depositphotos

10 world-famous trekking and walking routes are addresses that will make nature and especially travel enthusiasts very happy. If you want to get away from city life and have both a walk and a vacation in nature, this article is for you.

1. GR 20, Corsica

The GR 20 route hiking in Corsica, an island connected to France in the Mediterranean, is known by trekking lovers as the most challenging and comprehensive hiking activity in the world. This 180 km long journey takes about 15 days. It is necessary to be assertive and experienced in walking in order to walk on the GR 20 route, which is considered the most beautiful 'From Sea to Sea' walking event in the world. You land at the country's largest airport, Aéroport de Ajaccio Campo Dell'Oro (AJA), which is 15 minutes away from the city center.

2. Inca Trail, Peru

The Inca Trail, an ancient hiking route in the Andes Mountains, is a well-established trail with an extremely rich historical past that has been used since the Incas. The route, which was completed in 4-5 days, still mainly covers the original structure built by the Incas. After arriving in Peru, you can reach the Cusco region by bus from the capital Lima, after a connecting journey that takes about 20 hours.

3. Himalayan Mountains, India

It is an activity that excites travelers even with the mere dream of a hike in the Indian Himalayas. On the other hand, hiking in the Himalayas is not a dream! Kuaripass Nandadevi, Pangarchullapeak, and Ganga Trek are just a flight ticket away to walk on a unique and magnificent natural wonder at meters above the ground. After a 17-hour flight via Delhi, the magical Himalayas greet you.

4. Overland Track, Australia

Every year, over 8000 hiking enthusiasts go on a 5-6-day expedition on the Overland Track, which is Australia's most famous hiking route and is located on Tasmania Island. The hiking route from north to south, following the view of Cradle Mountain, has the most suitable hiking conditions between November and May. For a unique experience at the tip of the Southern Hemisphere, you can choose connecting flights or ships from Brisbane and Canberra. Virgin Australia, Emirates, and Malaysia Airlines have flights for the journey, which takes approximately 29 hours.

5. Routeburn Track, New Zealand

The Routeburn Track, a 32 km long and fascinating walking area that starts in Queenstown and ends in Te Anau, promises a walk accompanied by the legendary natural landscapes of New Zealand. There are shelters for the needs of walkers on the Routeburn Track, which has been a very popular hiking spot in recent years. You can choose one of the New Zealand flights organized by Emirates, Malaysia Airlines, and Thai Airways to reach the Routeburn Track.

6. The Narrows, USA

The Narrows is a legendary hiking route in Zion National Park, which is full of picturesque scenery. The Narrows, which is shown among the top 100 adventure sites in the United States, is also in 5th place in the National Geographic list. To reach The Narrows, which is a walking route that is mostly carried out on a shallow river, you can take advantage of Delta Airlines' direct flights or you can prefer connecting flights within the USA. Narrows, one of the important natural sightseeing areas in the USA, is a route that reveals the magnificent and mystical landscapes of nature.

7. The Haute Route, France

The Haute Route, which is an important center between France and Switzerland, preferred for skiing and hiking, is a favorite of sports fans especially interested in mountaineering. This area, which has been preferred for different sports since 1911, offers a unique hiking experience at an altitude of 3000 meters. It is necessary to reach Argentiere Town via France in order to go to The Haute Route, which offers a very safe walk except in the spring and the first months of summer, which are the melting periods of the glaciers. The easiest way to get to Argentiere Town is to first arrive in Lyon, from there by road or by Lyon Chambery flight. The Haute Route, which is among the highlights of the Rhône-Alpes region, is unique for a beautiful walk in the cold and seemingly endless Alps!

8. Everest Base Camp, Nepal

Everest Base Camp, a 3-week hiking route reaching 5545 meters in Nepal Kala Pattar, offers a hiking activity on the highest mountain in the world. The journey, led by the villagers (Sherpa) living in Solu Khumbu and decorated with stunning landscapes, is quite difficult, especially until you get used to the climatic conditions at this altitude. Everest Base Camp in the Khumbu Icefall is also home to the world's tallest monastery, prayer wheels, and frozen rivers.

9. El Camino Road, Spain

The Road to Santiago consists of a series of geographically European routes that people from all over the world follow to reach the city of Santiago de Compostela, which calls the westernmost part of Europe, the autonomous region of Galicia in the northwest of Spain. The El Camino Road, which has a historical past dating back to the Middle Ages, ends at the cathedral in the city of Santiago Compostela, where it is believed that the bones of Saint Santiago are found. Included in the UNESCO Human Heritage list in 1993 and given the honorary title of European Cultural Road and European Main Street by the Council of Europe, Santiago Road hosts 100,000 European visitors every year. There are countless routes that can be followed for the Santiago route, but the most important ones are the French Road, the Northern Road, the English Road, the Primitive Road, the Via de Plata, and the Portuguese Road.

10. Pays Dogon, Mali

Pays Dogon, one of the most breathtaking regions of Africa, offers a walking experience that takes between 2 or 10 days depending on the route. Primitive Dogon villages, which live in tents and feed on hunting, and steep cliffs accompany the visitors during the hike. This historic site belongs to the Mopti District and runs along both sides of the Bandiagara cliffs. In a southeasterly direction from the Niger River towards Burkina Faso, the Pays Dogon is a wide sandstone plateau that slowly rises from the river to the cliff, where three different types of landscapes of plateau, cliff, and flat are met. This plateau, on which Bandiagara, the capital of the Dogon country, was founded, is the symbol and main tourist attraction of the country.