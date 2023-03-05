Ohrid and Ohrid Lake

Ohrid Macedonia Photo by bloodua (depositphotos)

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Ohrid is one of the cities worth seeing for those planning a trip to North Macedonia. Ohrid, which is on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, promises its visitors an unforgettable journey with its historical houses bearing traces of Ottoman architecture, churches dating back thousands of years, and Lake Ohrid, which arouses admiration and gives its name to this beautiful city.

After spending three days in Skopje, we spent the last two days in Ohrid. Since we went in November, everywhere was so quiet that I even thought of extending the trip for a while. If you are planning to go to North Macedonia in the near future, do not limit your trip to Skopje, but also see Ohrid. If you are ready for a pleasant journey, let's get started! Here are places to visit in Ohrid, food and beverage, and transportation recommendations.

Where is Ohrid?

Ohrid, located in the southwest of North Macedonia, is one of the country's popular holiday destinations. Located on the shores of Lake Ohrid, the city is the ninth-largest city in North Macedonia.

How to go to Ohrid?

Ohrid is 180 kilometers from the capital Skopje. There is no direct flight from Istanbul to Ohrid. If you are planning to go from Skopje to Ohrid by public transportation like us, the journey takes 3 hours, but I cannot say that the buses are very comfortable. The roads are winding and a little rough, but the views you will watch from the bus window are enough to take your tiredness away.

Showcasing both the natural and historical beauties of North Macedonia generously, Ohrid is one of the most visited cities in the Balkans. There are many places to visit in the old town of Ohrid, which you can easily visit on foot.

You will feel like you are in Safranbolu, historical Ottoman houses, St. Jovan Kaneo Church, Tsar Samuel Fortress, which once played an important role in the defense of the city, the Turkish Bazaar reminiscent of Anatolian cities, and pearl shops, and St. Clement Street should definitely be on your travel list.

How Many Days to Visit Ohrid?

Although Ohrid is a small city, it is so enjoyable to visit that we did not want to leave even though we stayed for two days. Even taking a walk by the Ohrid Lake, sitting and drinking coffee gives a different peace of mind.

You can easily visit the city center of Ohrid in one day, but there are many places to visit around Ohrid as well. For this reason, I recommend that you plan a trip for at least two days. A day trip to Ohrid can make you look behind you, let me tell you:) Three hours from Skopje to Ohrid, commuting on the same day can cause you to have a tiring travel experience.

Lake Ohrid

Did you know that Lake Ohrid, the oldest and deepest lake in the Balkans, has a history of four million years? Lake Ohrid, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979, was formed as a result of tectonic movements.

There are three cities established by Lake Ohrid. Two of them are in North Macedonia (Ohrid and Struga) and the other is in Albania. (Pogradaş) When I saw Lake Ohrid, I couldn't believe the clarity of the water, it has almost glassy water. The reason why the lake water is so clean is that it can renew itself every 10 years. Lake Ohrid is one of the rare lakes with drinkable water.

The Ohrid city turns into one of the most popular holiday centers in the Balkans, especially in summer. Swimming in Lake Ohrid? If you're wondering, yes! I think that was the saddest part of going to Ohrid in November. I could not enter the lake, which was like glass in front of me.

The swimming season in Lake Ohrid opens in May and continues until October. If you are planning to visit Ohrid between these months, be sure to take your swimsuit with you.

If you come to Ohrid in summer, you can find many beaches where you can enjoy swimming in the lake. Beaches you can reach by walking in the center:

Potpesh Beach Cuba Libre Beach Kaneo Beach

What to do in Lake Ohrid?

In addition to swimming in Lake Ohrid, you can sail to the lake by boat and watch the sunset on the boat.

Walking by Lake Ohrid is one of the best ways to explore the city. You can reach the wooden walkway starting from the old city center and following the lakeside, from here to St. You can go up to the Jovan Kaneo Church and the Tsar Samuel Fortress.

Ohrid Old Town Streets (Old Town)

In the list of places to visit in Ohrid, it's time to come to the city's most photogenic place: Ohrid Old Town. I think the most enjoyable way to visit Ohrid is to get lost in the old city streets! Among the narrow cobblestone streets, you come across such beautiful houses that you cannot drop your camera.

It is possible to feel as if you are in Safranbolu while walking the streets of the old city of Ohrid. Historical mansions reflecting Ottoman-Turkish architecture in Macedonia, where the Ottoman Empire ruled for many years, continue to exist today. The historical Ottoman houses, which are protected by UNESCO as cultural heritage, are worth seeing.

Places to Visit around Ohrid

After finishing the places to visit in the center of Ohrid, how about exploring its surroundings? First on your list of places worth seeing near Ohrid is St. You can add the Naum Monastery. st. Naum Monastery is one of the most popular daily routes from Ohrid.

Naum Monastery, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, is one of Macedonia's medieval monuments. Located 30 kilometers from the Ohrid city center, St. Naum Monastery St. was built by Naum in 905. Located close to the Albanian border, St. Naum fascinates those who see it with its nature surrounded by greenery.

You can travel to the source of Lake Ohrid, St. You can choose the boats to reach Naum Monastery, or you can take a private taxi or take a minibus.