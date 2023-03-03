Effects of Travel on Your Life

Traveling the world Photo by sdecoret (depositphotos)

Hello, I'm Emre, I have visited 28 countries and 104 cities so far, and I have had very different experiences. Everywhere I went, I gained different experiences and learned unknown things specific to those places. I will try to share them with you in my articles, thank you in advance for your time.

Traveling is a wonderful therapy that brings joy, excitement, and enthusiasm into your life. Travel offers different experiences that will make you excited and excited, from encountering delicious tastes to experiencing mind-blowing adventures. More importantly, traveling helps you develop skills that can benefit your life, even if you don't realize it.

If you have a chance to travel the world, don't do it just to share it on your social media accounts. Remember that these trips can make you much more productive in every area.

1. Travel gives you free education

Travel is actually an educational journey where you can learn many different things from economy to politics, from history to geography, and from sociology to psychology. You can learn a lot of information that is not possible to learn in schools by traveling. Is it possible to reach the historical journey of Ponte Vecchio by being there in any school? Or is there a literature class where you can better understand the author's inner world and works by walking the streets of Prague in the footsteps of Kafka?

2- Travel increases your self-confidence

Traveling gives you a great experience that will increase your confidence in your new steps. Whether it's a walk on a cold winter night in Russia or a nice dinner in Italy, it's an experience where you can improve your travel skills and make you feel more confident, or a challenge to stand up to the world. Traveling with this challenge gives you the confidence to take new risks in life.

3- Travel teaches you new languages

Whether you are a doctor or a businessman, learning a new language is one of the biggest factors in continuing your career. And the best way to learn a different language is to travel the world and socialize with its speakers, rather than being in a classroom.

It is not possible for a Turk or an Italian to learn a different foreign language fully in his own country. Because language is something that lives and develops every moment. A living thing must also be learned by living in a place, not far away. Do you want to learn Chinese then go to China and learn how to speak and write Mandarin or do you want to learn French? Go to Paris and learn there. However, thanks to travel, you can live and live by yourself beyond learning the language of that region.

4-Travel teaches you how to be frugal

Traveling is an experience where you can learn the flavors of life that you have never even noticed. It makes you aware of the unnecessary ness of the fancy stuff sold in shopping malls.

Spending unnecessary money while traveling can cause you to postpone your next trip. A good spending plan and bargaining might even give you the chance to see an extra country.

5- Travel allows you to be more creative

Your creative thinking can get better by traveling more. The more places you visit, the more people you will meet, and the more ideas you will meet to develop your creativity.

6- Travel makes you more skilled at solving problems

You may encounter various difficulties and problems such as the fact that all the hotels are full on a trip that you set off without making a reservation. The problems you experience make you more capable of solving these problems by pushing you to think more solution-oriented. Did you find a place to stay? I think you found it :))

7- Travel makes you more adaptable to the environment

As a traveler, you've dealt with bad street food, delays, wrong turns, flight hijackings, and more. After a while, you will realize that you have learned to plan against unstable situations on the road. At least now you know that you won't be angry, angry, and frustrated in these situations and that you need to be more productive to overcome bad situations.

8-Travel makes you more organized

Traveling requires great attention to detail. You will learn much better in the future that you should keep everything as organized as possible, especially the tracking of flights, accommodation, research of destinations, security, and money tracking.

9-Travel makes you more social

Not good at socializing with other people? Don't worry, traveling regularly helps you be more sociable and friendly whether you want it or not. Wherever you go, you will have endless opportunities for new friendships, it is useful to make good use of it :)

10-Travel makes you better at time management

Travelers, especially those with experience, have as much authority as the richest men in the world when it comes to time management. After years of traveling the world, these people have gotten pretty good at predicting how long anything will take.