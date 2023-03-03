Explore Newport, Oregon: 15 amazing hiking trails Under 5 Miles!

Photo by Canva

15 Hiking Trails in Newport, Oregon

Hello and welcome to Newport, Oregon! There are many beautiful hiking trails in the area that are 5 miles or less, with some great options for loops. Here are some recommendations:

Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area – This area has several short trails that offer stunning views of the ocean and wildlife. The Yaquina Head Lighthouse Trail is a 0.4-mile loop that takes you around the lighthouse and offers great photo opportunities. The Interpretive Center at the beginning of the trail provides information about the area's geology and history. South Jetty Trail – This 3-mile loop takes you through a forest and along the beach, offering beautiful coastal views and a chance to see wildlife such as sea lions and shorebirds. The trailhead is located at the South Jetty Day Use Area and there are restrooms and picnic areas available. Amanda's Trail – This 1.5-mile loop takes you through a beautiful forest and offers great views of the coast. It's named after Amanda, a local girl who tragically passed away and inspired the community to create the trail in her memory. There are several benches along the trail where you can take a break and enjoy the scenery. Beverly Beach State Park Trail – This 1-mile loop takes you through a forest and along the beach, offering great views of the ocean and rocks. It's a great option for families with young children as the trail is easy and accessible. There are restrooms and picnic areas available at the park. Devil's Punch Bowl State Natural Area – This area has several short trails that offer great views of the Devil's Punch Bowl and the surrounding coastline. The Devil's Punch Bowl Trail is a 0.5-mile loop that takes you down to the beach and offers great views of the bowl. The trailhead is located at the parking lot and there are restrooms and picnic areas available. Cape Perpetua Scenic Area – This area offers many hiking options, including the 2.5-mile Captain Cook Trail, which offers views of the coast and tidepools, and the 0.8-mile Giant Spruce Trail, which takes you through an old-growth forest to a massive spruce tree. There's also a Visitor Center with exhibits and information about the area's history and ecology. Drift Creek Falls Trail – This 3-mile out-and-back trail takes you through a lush forest to a stunning 75-foot waterfall. There's a suspension bridge near the falls that offers great views. The trailhead is located at the Drift Creek Falls Trailhead parking lot, and there are restrooms and picnic areas available. Oregon Coast Trail – This 382-mile trail runs along the entire length of the Oregon coast, but you can easily do shorter sections. The section from South Beach State Park to Ona Beach State Park is a 5.5-mile out-and-back hike that offers great coastal views. The trail is well-maintained and accessible, and there are restrooms and picnic areas available at both parks. Alsea Falls Recreation Site – This site has several short hiking trails, including the 1.4-mile Alsea Falls Trail, which takes you to a beautiful waterfall, and the 1.2-mile Green Peak Falls Trail, which takes you through a forest to another waterfall. There are picnic areas and restrooms available at the site, and camping is also available. Cummins Creek Wilderness Trail – This 3-mile out-and-back trail takes you through a dense forest to a peaceful creek. It's a great option for a quiet, secluded hike, and the trail is well-maintained and easy to follow. There are no facilities at the trailhead, so be sure to bring everything you need. Seal Rock State Recreation Site – This park offers several short trails that provide beautiful views of the coast and tidepools. The Seal Rock State Wayside Trail is a 0.2-mile loop that takes you to a viewpoint overlooking the ocean, while the Tidepool Trail is a 0.3-mile loop that takes you to the beach to explore the tidepools. Heceta Head Lighthouse Trail – This 1.5-mile out-and-back trail takes you to one of the most photographed lighthouses on the Oregon coast. The trail provides stunning views of the coast and wildlife, and there are restrooms and picnic areas available at the trailhead. Newport Bayfront Trail – This 1.25-mile trail takes you along the historic Bayfront in Newport, offering great views of the harbor and fishing boats. The trail is flat and easy, making it a great option for a leisurely walk. There are several restaurants and shops along the way, as well as restrooms. Ona Beach State Park Trail – This 2-mile out-and-back trail takes you through a beautiful forest to the beach, offering great views of the coast and wildlife. The trail is well-maintained and accessible, and there are restrooms and picnic areas available at the park. Marys Peak Trail – This 1.5-mile loop takes you to the highest point in the Oregon Coast Range, offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. The trail is steep and challenging, but the views are worth it. There are no facilities at the trailhead, so be sure to bring everything you need.

Photo by Canva

I hope you enjoy these hiking recommendations and have a great time exploring the beautiful nature around Newport, Oregon!

If you are looking for even more hiking Trails in Newport check out AllTrails top 2023 hikes.