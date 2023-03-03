Newport, OR

Explore Newport, Oregon: 15 amazing hiking trails Under 5 Miles!

Travel the Oregon Coast and More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNCv3_0l68dOO500
Photo byCanva

15 Hiking Trails in Newport, Oregon

Hello and welcome to Newport, Oregon! There are many beautiful hiking trails in the area that are 5 miles or less, with some great options for loops. Here are some recommendations:

  1. Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area – This area has several short trails that offer stunning views of the ocean and wildlife. The Yaquina Head Lighthouse Trail is a 0.4-mile loop that takes you around the lighthouse and offers great photo opportunities. The Interpretive Center at the beginning of the trail provides information about the area's geology and history.
  2. South Jetty Trail – This 3-mile loop takes you through a forest and along the beach, offering beautiful coastal views and a chance to see wildlife such as sea lions and shorebirds. The trailhead is located at the South Jetty Day Use Area and there are restrooms and picnic areas available.
  3. Amanda's Trail – This 1.5-mile loop takes you through a beautiful forest and offers great views of the coast. It's named after Amanda, a local girl who tragically passed away and inspired the community to create the trail in her memory. There are several benches along the trail where you can take a break and enjoy the scenery.
  4. Beverly Beach State Park Trail – This 1-mile loop takes you through a forest and along the beach, offering great views of the ocean and rocks. It's a great option for families with young children as the trail is easy and accessible. There are restrooms and picnic areas available at the park.
  5. Devil's Punch Bowl State Natural Area – This area has several short trails that offer great views of the Devil's Punch Bowl and the surrounding coastline. The Devil's Punch Bowl Trail is a 0.5-mile loop that takes you down to the beach and offers great views of the bowl. The trailhead is located at the parking lot and there are restrooms and picnic areas available.
  6. Cape Perpetua Scenic Area – This area offers many hiking options, including the 2.5-mile Captain Cook Trail, which offers views of the coast and tidepools, and the 0.8-mile Giant Spruce Trail, which takes you through an old-growth forest to a massive spruce tree. There's also a Visitor Center with exhibits and information about the area's history and ecology.
  7. Drift Creek Falls Trail – This 3-mile out-and-back trail takes you through a lush forest to a stunning 75-foot waterfall. There's a suspension bridge near the falls that offers great views. The trailhead is located at the Drift Creek Falls Trailhead parking lot, and there are restrooms and picnic areas available.
  8. Oregon Coast Trail – This 382-mile trail runs along the entire length of the Oregon coast, but you can easily do shorter sections. The section from South Beach State Park to Ona Beach State Park is a 5.5-mile out-and-back hike that offers great coastal views. The trail is well-maintained and accessible, and there are restrooms and picnic areas available at both parks.
  9. Alsea Falls Recreation Site – This site has several short hiking trails, including the 1.4-mile Alsea Falls Trail, which takes you to a beautiful waterfall, and the 1.2-mile Green Peak Falls Trail, which takes you through a forest to another waterfall. There are picnic areas and restrooms available at the site, and camping is also available.
  10. Cummins Creek Wilderness Trail – This 3-mile out-and-back trail takes you through a dense forest to a peaceful creek. It's a great option for a quiet, secluded hike, and the trail is well-maintained and easy to follow. There are no facilities at the trailhead, so be sure to bring everything you need.
  11. Seal Rock State Recreation Site – This park offers several short trails that provide beautiful views of the coast and tidepools. The Seal Rock State Wayside Trail is a 0.2-mile loop that takes you to a viewpoint overlooking the ocean, while the Tidepool Trail is a 0.3-mile loop that takes you to the beach to explore the tidepools.
  12. Heceta Head Lighthouse Trail – This 1.5-mile out-and-back trail takes you to one of the most photographed lighthouses on the Oregon coast. The trail provides stunning views of the coast and wildlife, and there are restrooms and picnic areas available at the trailhead.
  13. Newport Bayfront Trail – This 1.25-mile trail takes you along the historic Bayfront in Newport, offering great views of the harbor and fishing boats. The trail is flat and easy, making it a great option for a leisurely walk. There are several restaurants and shops along the way, as well as restrooms.
  14. Ona Beach State Park Trail – This 2-mile out-and-back trail takes you through a beautiful forest to the beach, offering great views of the coast and wildlife. The trail is well-maintained and accessible, and there are restrooms and picnic areas available at the park.
  15. Marys Peak Trail – This 1.5-mile loop takes you to the highest point in the Oregon Coast Range, offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. The trail is steep and challenging, but the views are worth it. There are no facilities at the trailhead, so be sure to bring everything you need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMKwA_0l68dOO500
Photo byCanva

I hope you enjoy these hiking recommendations and have a great time exploring the beautiful nature around Newport, Oregon!

If you are looking for even more hiking Trails in Newport check out AllTrails top 2023 hikes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hiking# trails# outdoor activities# nature# coastal views

Comments / 0

Published by

Melinda Pearson is an avid explorer and local blogger. You will find everything from the best beaches on the Oregon Coast to insider tips on the best places to travel. Please consider following to receive articles sent straight to your inbox.

Oregon
906 followers

More from Travel the Oregon Coast and More

The Enduring Impact of Early Settlers and Native Tribes on the Oregon Coast

Ahoy there! Let me tell you a tale of the early settlers who first came to the Oregon Coast. These intrepid pioneers were a hearty lot, braving the high seas and harsh conditions to carve out a new life on the frontier.

Read full story

Discover the magic of the Oregon Coast: Five reasons to visit This Summer

Five Reasons Why You Should Experience the Beaches On the Oregon Coast. ‍ Looking for more about the Oregon Coast? Join my email list to be notified every time I post!. Picture this: the sun, the sea, and the sand. Sounds like the perfect vacation, right? Well, it is - especially on the Oregon Coast. If you haven't experienced the magic of this breathtaking stretch of land, then what are you waiting for?

Read full story
2 comments

Bigfoot Sightings on the Oregon Coast

The Pacific Northwest is known for its rich folklore and legends, including tales of Bigfoot-like creatures such as the Skookum, Stick Indians, Hairy Man, and Giants of the Woods. These mysterious beings are said to inhabit the forests and wilderness areas of the region and continue to fascinate and intrigue people to this day.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

Haunted Horizons: Exploring the Spooky Side of the Oregon Coast

Get ready to experience the spine-chilling side of the Oregon Coast! This region isn't just famous for its breathtaking natural beauty, outdoor adventures, and friendly locals - it's also home to numerous haunted locations and ghost stories that will make your heart race!

Read full story
1 comments
Seaside, OR

Seaside Oregon Facts: Exploring the Unique and Natural Beauty

Are you planning a trip to Seaside, Oregon? Well, get ready for an adventure because we've got 20 unique facts about this coastal town that will make your trip unforgettable.

Read full story
2 comments
Astoria, OR

Fascinating Facts about Astoria oregon

Curious about what sets Astoria apart from other cities? Look no further! In this article, we're sharing little-known facts about Astoria that are sure to warm your heart.

Read full story
7 comments

Can you Scuba Dive on the Oregon Coast?

Are you ready to explore the beautiful Oregon Coast? Diving in its waters is the perfect way to experience the Pacific Coast like never before! In this article, we've got you covered with everything you need to know, from popular dive locations to safety guidelines and tips for exploring the coastline.

Read full story
9 comments
Astoria, OR

Crossing Bridges: Exploring Astoria, Oregon, Where the Longest Bridge in the State Stands Tall

Have you ever found yourself daydreaming about a charming seaside town? If so, Astoria, Oregon may just be the destination you've been searching for. However, before you plan your trip, it's important to note that there's more to this town than meets the eye. Astoria has plenty of surprises in store, from its rich history to its unique attractions.

Read full story
4 comments
Oregon State

What's the Water Temperature on the Oregon Coast?

What's the Water Temperature on the Oregon Coast?. Oregon's coastline is a must-visit for outdoor enthusiasts, with its dramatic cliffs, pristine beaches, and rugged natural beauty. But what sets it apart from other coastal destinations is the temperature of the Pacific Ocean. Here are some of the significant factors that influence the ocean temperature along the Oregon coast.

Read full story
9 comments
Coos Bay, OR

What is the Largest Town On the Oregon Coast?

Hey there, beach lovers! Are you itching to know which town on the Oregon Coast takes the crown for being the largest? Well, wonder no more because I have all the juicy details for you!

Read full story
13 comments
Oregon State

Does the Oregon Coast have Rainforests and Dunes?

Have you heard about the incredible natural beauty and diversity that the Oregon Coast has to offer? If you haven't, then you're in for a treat, my friends! This region is a treasure trove of breathtaking landscapes, thrilling adventures, and relaxing escapes that are just waiting to be discovered.

Read full story
5 comments

Exploring Tides: Uncovering a Captivating World of Marine Life

Have you ever taken a walk along the beach and noticed the water suddenly disappearing, leaving behind a vast expanse of sand? If so, then you've experienced a negative tide!

Read full story

Natural Attractions and Outdoor Activities

Get ready for a journey like no other as you immerse yourself in the beauty of the Oregon coast. From breathtaking natural wonders to historic sites and outdoor activities, the Oregon coast promises a world of excitement and discovery.

Read full story

What are these Creatures on the Oregon Coast?

Hold onto your hats, folks! The Oregon coast is buzzing with excitement over some mysterious creatures that have been washing up on the shore. Have you ever heard of such a thing?

Read full story
16 comments

Uncovering Unusual Eating Experiences along the Oregon Coast

Uncovering Unusual Eating Experiences along the Oregon Coast. Greetings, esteemed foodies! Allow me to introduce you to the culinary mecca of the Oregon Coast. This stretch of coastline boasts a rich tapestry of flavors, with a diverse array of popular restaurants serving up delicious dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Read full story
Toledo, OR

The Toledo, Oregon Summer Festival: A Special Place in My Heart

The Toledo, Oregon Summer Festival: A Special Place in My Heart. Every summer, the small town of Toledo, Oregon, comes to life with the annual Summer Festival. This event has a special place in my heart and is one of my favorite summer traditions.

Read full story
3 comments
Newport, OR

Arcade with Birthday Party Options in Newport, Oregon

Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade Opens Its Doors in Newport, Oregon. Newport, Oregon is now home to the newest and only arcade in town – Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade! This new spot is sure to be a hit among locals and tourists alike, offering a wide selection of classic and modern arcade games and activities. With its fun and inviting atmosphere, Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade is the perfect place for a family outing, date night, or even a night out with friends.

Read full story
2 comments

Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?

Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!

Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!. Are you ready for an adventure filled with natural beauty, excitement, and fun? Look no further than the Oregon Coast, just a short drive from the bustling city of Portland! The Oregon Coast boasts breathtaking scenery, from rugged cliffs and secluded beaches to towering sea stacks and lush forests. Not only that, but it's also home to a wide variety of wildlife, such as seals, sea lions, whales, and migratory birds.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy