Astoria, OR

Fascinating Facts about Astoria oregon

Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Oregon Coast Journey

Curious about what sets Astoria apart from other cities? Look no further! In this article, we're sharing little-known facts about Astoria that are sure to warm your heart.

Astoria Fact #1. Astoria - A Haven for Seafood Lovers

Astoria is known for its excellent seafood, particularly its fresh Dungeness crab. Visitors can sample a variety of local seafood dishes at the city's many restaurants and seafood markets.

Astoria Fact. Astoria Riverfront Trolley - A Scenic Ride Along the Columbia River

The Astoria Riverfront Trolley is a popular attraction that takes visitors on a scenic ride along the Columbia River. The vintage trolley car dates back to the early 1900s and has been lovingly restored by local volunteers.

Astoria Fact ##2 Flavel House Museum - A Preserved Mansion of a Prominent Leader

Astoria is home to the Flavel House Museum, a beautifully preserved Queen Anne-style mansion that was built in 1885. It was once the home of Captain George Flavel, a prominent businessman and civic leader in the city.

Astoria Fact #3. Peter Iredale Shipwreck - A Popular Tourist Attraction

The Peter Iredale shipwreck, located just north of Astoria on the beach at Fort Stevens State Park, is a popular tourist attraction. The ship ran aground in 1906 and has remained on the beach ever since.

Astoria Fact #4. Astoria Riverwalk - A 6-Mile-Long Trail with Breathtaking Views

The Astoria Riverwalk is a 6-mile-long trail that runs along the Columbia River, offering stunning views of the water and the surrounding landscape. It is a popular spot for walking, biking, and jogging.

Astoria Fact #5. Astoria's Arts Scene - A Haven for Art and Music Lovers

Astoria has a thriving arts scene, with several galleries, theaters, and arts organizations. It is also home to the annual Astoria Music Festival, a two-week-long event that showcases classical and jazz music.

Astoria Fact #6. Astoria Sunday Market - A Weekly Market

The Astoria Sunday Market is a popular weekly event that takes place from May to October. It features over venndors selling everything from fresh produce to handmade crafts.

Astoria Fact #7. Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood, and Wine Festival - A Celebration of Local Seafood and Wine

The Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood, and Wine Festival is another popular event that takes place each year in April. It features a wide variety of seafood dishes, as well as local wines and live music.

Astoria Fact #8. Columbia River Bar - One of the Most Dangerous Navigational Hazards in the World

The Columbia River Bar is one of the most dangerous navigational hazards in the world, with treacherous currents, shifting sandbars, and strong winds. The Coast Guard has a station in Astoria to monitor the bar and perform rescues when needed.

Astoria Fact #9. Liberty Theater - A Restored 1920s-Era Movie Palace with Live Performances

The Liberty Theater in downtown Astoria is a beautifully restored 1920s-era movie palace that now hosts live theater, music, and dance performances.

Astoria Fact #10. Cannery Pier Hotel - A Unique Hotel with Stunning Views

The Cannery Pier Hotel, located on a former cannery pier on the Columbia River, is one of the most unique hotels in the country. It offers stunning views of the river and the surrounding mountains.

Visit Astoria Today

Discover the wonders of Astoria and immerse yourself in a world of history, culture, and natural beauty! With its fascinating legacy, stunning landscapes, and exciting culinary and arts scenes, Astoria is the perfect place for an adventure-packed getaway.

Want to learn more facts about Astoria?

From the iconic Astoria-Megler Bridge to the enchanting Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, the Astoria Riverfront Trolley to the mesmerizing Liberty Theater, there's no shortage of amazing activities to enjoy in Astoria.

