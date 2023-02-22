Astoria, OR

Crossing Bridges: Exploring Astoria, Oregon, Where the Longest Bridge in the State Stands Tall

Travel the Oregon Coast and More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFUr8_0kuwGNmi00
Photo byCanva

by: Oregon Coast Journey

Have you ever found yourself daydreaming about a charming seaside town? If so, Astoria, Oregon may just be the destination you've been searching for.

However, before you plan your trip, it's important to note that there's more to this town than meets the eye. Astoria has plenty of surprises in store, from its rich history to its unique attractions.

Get ready to be amazed by the activities waiting for you in this enchanting city.

Historic Landmarks: Traces of Astoria's Past

Astoria is steeped in history, being the oldest American settlement west of the Rocky Mountains, having been founded in 1811 by John Jacob Astor's Pacific Fur Company.

Several iconic landmarks offer glimpses into the city's past, such as the Astoria-Megler Bridge, North America's longest continuous truss bridge, and the Flavel House Museum, a Queen Anne-style mansion housing Victorian-era artifacts, and memorabilia.

Coastal Community and Festivals: Rich Culture and Vibrant Events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NE6kw_0kuwGNmi00
Photo byCanva

The city also has a vibrant coastal community, rich in culture. It offers a wide variety of events and festivals throughout the year, such as the Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, the Astoria Music Festival, the Astoria Sunday Market, and the Crab, Seafood, and Wine Festival.

Natural Beauty: Stunning Views of the Pacific Northwest

Astoria's natural beauty is also worth exploring, with stunning views of the Columbia River Bar, the Columbia River Gorge, and the Oregon Coast.

Food and Drink Scene: Fresh Seafood and Delicious Brews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRH4b_0kuwGNmi00
Photo byCanva

Foodies will love Astoria's thriving food and drink scene, with fresh seafood, particularly the famous Dungeness crab, taking center stage. Several local breweries and taprooms offer diverse refreshing beers made from the finest Pacific Northwest ingredients.

Additionally, the Pacific Northwest Brew Cup brings together the best breweries from across the region to offer a tantalizing array of delicious brews.

Recreation and Adventure: Spoiled for Choice in Astoria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SPES_0kuwGNmi00
Photo byCanva

Outdoor enthusiasts will be spoiled for choice with recreational opportunities such as the Astoria Riverwalk, Fort Clatsop, and hiking, fishing, and kayaking trips.

Fans of the cult classic movie "The Goonies" will also be thrilled to explore the city that served as the backdrop for this beloved 80s adventure movie.

Arts and Culture: Diverse Range of Galleries and Theaters

Astoria's thriving art scene offers visitors the chance to explore a diverse range of galleries, theaters, and arts organizations. Whether you're into contemporary art, traditional crafts, or something in between, Astoria's galleries have something to offer, showcasing a wide array of artistic styles and mediums.

Unique Accommodation: Cannery Pier Hotel

For a truly unique and memorable place to stay, the Cannery Pier Hotel offers stunning views of the water and the iconic Astoria-Megler Bridge, providing a front-row seat to the city's bustling waterfront and the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

Discover the Wonders of Astoria, Oregon

In conclusion, Astoria, Oregon has so much to offer visitors, from its intriguing history and unique attractions to its vibrant culture and natural beauty. Plan your trip and get ready to be amazed by the wonders of Astoria!

