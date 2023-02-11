Oregon Coast Outside Activities

Oregon Coast Natural Attractions

Photo by Canva

by: Oregon Coast Journey

melinda@oregoncoastjourney.com

Get ready for a journey like no other as you immerse yourself in the beauty of the Oregon coast. From breathtaking natural wonders to historic sites and outdoor activities, the Oregon coast promises a world of excitement and discovery.

Discover the Beauty of the Pacific Northwest

From exploring tide pools filled with exotic sea creatures to hiking through old-growth forests and taking in the stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, the Oregon coast offers a diverse array of natural wonders that are sure to take your breath away.

Natural Attractions

Photo by Canva

Haystack Rock: A 235-foot-tall Icon

Get ready to be mesmerized by the sight of Haystack Rock, a towering 235-foot monolith near Cannon Beach, one of the most photographed landmarks along the coast.

Cannon Beach: A Paradise for Beachcombers

Relax and unwind at Cannon Beach, a picturesque haven known for its stunning scenery, including towering rock formations and sand dunes.

Thor's Well: The Mouth of the Ocean

Brave the rough surf and visit Thor's Well, a sinkhole that appears to drain the Pacific Ocean and is a popular spot for photographers and thrill-seekers.

Cape Kiwanda: A Rugged Wonderland

Embark on an adventure at Cape Kiwanda, a stunning natural landmark near Pacific City that features a sandy beach, towering cliffs, and a unique rock formation known as the "Dory Fleet."

Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area: A Land of Endless Possibilities

Take on the rolling sand dunes in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area through sandboarding, hiking, and off-roading. The possibilities are endless with options to explore on foot, horseback, or ATV.

Outdoor Activities

Photo by Canva

Embark on a Thrilling Adventure in the Great Outdoors. Get ready for a fun-filled outdoor adventure on the Oregon coast with these must-try activities.

Hiking: Explore the Great Outdoors on Foot

Take a leisurely stroll or a challenging hike along the beach and cliffs and take in the breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

Whale Watching: A Journey to Spot the Giants of the Sea

Go on a journey to spot the giants of the sea through whale-watching tours and observe the magnificent creatures up close.

Surfing: Ride the Waves of Adventure

Grab your surfboard and catch some waves on the Oregon coast.

More Adventures to be had on the Oregon Coast

Photo by Canva

The Oregon coast has plenty of opportunities for thrill-seekers to get your adrenaline pumping. Surfing is a popular activity, with many beaches offering great waves for all levels of surfers. Kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding are also popular water sports, offering a unique way to explore the coastline. Fishing is another must-try activity, with ample opportunities to catch a variety of fish, including salmon, steelhead, and halibut.

For those looking to get off the beaten path, the Oregon coast also offers opportunities for horseback riding, ATV tours, and dune buggy rides. With so many exciting and unique activities to choose from, you're sure to have a truly unforgettable adventure on the Oregon coast!

