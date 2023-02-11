Oregon Coast Outside Activities

Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Oregon Coast Natural Attractions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1eCR_0kgivNFl00
Photo byCanva

by: Oregon Coast Journey

melinda@oregoncoastjourney.com

Get ready for a journey like no other as you immerse yourself in the beauty of the Oregon coast. From breathtaking natural wonders to historic sites and outdoor activities, the Oregon coast promises a world of excitement and discovery.

Discover the Beauty of the Pacific Northwest

From exploring tide pools filled with exotic sea creatures to hiking through old-growth forests and taking in the stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, the Oregon coast offers a diverse array of natural wonders that are sure to take your breath away.

Natural Attractions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7KS7_0kgivNFl00
Photo byCanva

The Oregon coast offers a range of adventures for everyone, from investigating tide pools teeming with unique marine life to strolling through verdant old-growth forests to appreciating the magnificent views of the Pacific Ocean.

Haystack Rock: A 235-foot-tall Icon

Get ready to be mesmerized by the sight of Haystack Rock, a towering 235-foot monolith near Cannon Beach, one of the most photographed landmarks along the coast.

Cannon Beach: A Paradise for Beachcombers

Relax and unwind at Cannon Beach, a picturesque haven known for its stunning scenery, including towering rock formations and sand dunes.

Thor's Well: The Mouth of the Ocean

Brave the rough surf and visit Thor's Well, a sinkhole that appears to drain the Pacific Ocean and is a popular spot for photographers and thrill-seekers.

Cape Kiwanda: A Rugged Wonderland

Embark on an adventure at Cape Kiwanda, a stunning natural landmark near Pacific City that features a sandy beach, towering cliffs, and a unique rock formation known as the "Dory Fleet."

Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area: A Land of Endless Possibilities

Take on the rolling sand dunes in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area through sandboarding, hiking, and off-roading. The possibilities are endless with options to explore on foot, horseback, or ATV.

Outdoor Activities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLYyk_0kgivNFl00
Photo byCanva

Embark on a Thrilling Adventure in the Great Outdoors. Get ready for a fun-filled outdoor adventure on the Oregon coast with these must-try activities.

Hiking: Explore the Great Outdoors on Foot

Take a leisurely stroll or a challenging hike along the beach and cliffs and take in the breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

Whale Watching: A Journey to Spot the Giants of the Sea

Go on a journey to spot the giants of the sea through whale-watching tours and observe the magnificent creatures up close.

Surfing: Ride the Waves of Adventure

Grab your surfboard and catch some waves on the Oregon coast.

More Adventures to be had on the Oregon Coast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O83fh_0kgivNFl00
Photo byCanva

The Oregon coast has plenty of opportunities for thrill-seekers to get your adrenaline pumping. Surfing is a popular activity, with many beaches offering great waves for all levels of surfers. Kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding are also popular water sports, offering a unique way to explore the coastline. Fishing is another must-try activity, with ample opportunities to catch a variety of fish, including salmon, steelhead, and halibut.

For those looking to get off the beaten path, the Oregon coast also offers opportunities for horseback riding, ATV tours, and dune buggy rides. With so many exciting and unique activities to choose from, you're sure to have a truly unforgettable adventure on the Oregon coast!

Find more ways to adventure on the Oregon Coast.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# adventure# Oregon Coast activities# thrill seeker activities

Comments / 0

Published by

Melinda Pearson is an avid explorer and local blogger. You will find everything from the best beaches on the Oregon Coast to insider tips on the best places to travel. Please consider following to receive articles sent straight to your inbox.

Oregon
651 followers

More from Travel the Oregon Coast and More

What is the lowest tide on the Oregon Coast?

Have you ever taken a walk along the beach and noticed the water suddenly disappearing, leaving behind a vast expanse of sand? If so, then you've experienced a negative tide!

Read full story

What are these Creatures on the Oregon Coast?

Hold onto your hats, folks! The Oregon coast is buzzing with excitement over some mysterious creatures that have been washing up on the shore. Have you ever heard of such a thing?

Read full story
14 comments

Uncovering Unusual Eating Experiences along the Oregon Coast

Uncovering Unusual Eating Experiences along the Oregon Coast. Greetings, esteemed foodies! Allow me to introduce you to the culinary mecca of the Oregon Coast. This stretch of coastline boasts a rich tapestry of flavors, with a diverse array of popular restaurants serving up delicious dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Read full story
Toledo, OR

The Toledo, Oregon Summer Festival: A Special Place in My Heart

The Toledo, Oregon Summer Festival: A Special Place in My Heart. Every summer, the small town of Toledo, Oregon, comes to life with the annual Summer Festival. This event has a special place in my heart and is one of my favorite summer traditions.

Read full story
3 comments
Newport, OR

Arcade with Birthday Party Options in Newport, Oregon

Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade Opens Its Doors in Newport, Oregon. Newport, Oregon is now home to the newest and only arcade in town – Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade! This new spot is sure to be a hit among locals and tourists alike, offering a wide selection of classic and modern arcade games and activities. With its fun and inviting atmosphere, Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade is the perfect place for a family outing, date night, or even a night out with friends.

Read full story
2 comments

Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?

Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!

Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!. Are you ready for an adventure filled with natural beauty, excitement, and fun? Look no further than the Oregon Coast, just a short drive from the bustling city of Portland! The Oregon Coast boasts breathtaking scenery, from rugged cliffs and secluded beaches to towering sea stacks and lush forests. Not only that, but it's also home to a wide variety of wildlife, such as seals, sea lions, whales, and migratory birds.

Read full story
Lincoln City, OR

What Can you Do In Lincoln City, Oregon?

Explore the Beauty and Activities in Lincoln City, Oregon. Located on the central Oregon Coast, Lincoln City, is a popular destination for visitors looking to experience the best of the coast. The city offers various activities and events throughout the year, making it a great place to visit, no matter the season.

Read full story
1 comments

Popular Oregon Coast Attractions

Come take a closer look at some of the most popular Oregon Coast Attractions and explore the secrets of this breathtaking region. From the iconic Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach to the charming coastal town of Newport and the scenic hiking trails of the Cape Falcon Trail, we'll uncover the best spots to visit and the must-see sights along the way.

Read full story
Oregon State

Exploring Oregon's Sea Stacks: A Guide to the Iconic Landforms and Best Viewing Spots

Discovering Oregon’s Incredible Sea Stacks: What Are They and How Can You See Them?. Have you ever seen a photo of a huge rock standing proudly in the middle of the ocean? If you have, you've seen a sea stack!

Read full story
Cannon Beach, OR

Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells

Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.

Read full story
5 comments
Oregon State

Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting Seashells

Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting the Treasures of the Beach. ‍Seashells are a common sight on many beaches around the world, but are they present on the beaches of Oregon?

Read full story
5 comments
Cannon Beach, OR

Discover Oregon's Coastline: Hikes Near Cannon Beach

Exploring Hikes Near Cannon Beach: Memorable Oregon Coast Hikes!. Are you looking for an unforgettable outdoor adventure? Look no further than stunning Oregon Coast Hikes! From the rugged coastline to the lush forests, there are plenty of hiking trails to explore near Cannon Beach.

Read full story
Oregon State

King Tides: What to Know When Visiting Oregon’s Coast

Prepare for the King Tides: What to Know When Visiting Oregon’s Coast. If you are looking for an unforgettable experience, consider taking a trip to the Oregon Coast to experience the King Tides.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

Date Night Ideas in Newport Oregon

https://oregoncoastjourney.com/date-night-newport/. Date nights are a great way to spend quality time with your significant other, and Newport, Oregon, has plenty of options for couples looking to enjoy a romantic night out.

Read full story
2 comments
Florence, OR

Where to Whale Watch In Florence

Whale watching in Florence offers a unique experience!. Every year, thousands of whales make their way up and down the coast, and there are plenty of spots where you can catch a glimpse of them.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

Where to Whale Watch in Newport, Oregon

Whale watching in Newport is a one-of-a-kind experience. From standing at the top of the lighthouse looking out to see to dining while whale watching. There are so many amazing places to whale watch in this great city!

Read full story
4 comments
Depoe Bay, OR

Where to Whale Watch in Depoe Bay

Depoe Bay: The Best Place in Oregon to Whale Watch. Have you ever wondered where the best place to whale watch is? Maybe you are like most locals who wait anxiously to receive that text message saying where the Orcas are today?

Read full story
2 comments

Dog Friendly Activities in the Pacific Northwest

Have you been wondering what dog friendly activities there are to do with your pup in the Pacific Northwest?. This article will look at some of the top Hikes, Beaches, and Restaurants for your furry friend to explore.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy