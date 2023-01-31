Arcade with Birthday Party Options in Newport, Oregon

Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade Opens Its Doors in Newport, Oregon

Photo by Melinda Pearson

By: Oregon Coast Journey

melinda@oregoncoastjourney.com

Newport, Oregon is now home to the newest and only arcade in town – Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade! This new spot is sure to be a hit among locals and tourists alike, offering a wide selection of classic and modern arcade games and activities. With its fun and inviting atmosphere, Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade is the perfect place for a family outing, date night, or even a night out with friends.

New Arcade Brings Excitement and Entertainment

This arcade is jam-packed with classic and contemporary games that will keep you entertained for hours. From exciting action games like "Drop it Drop it" and "Pacman Smash Slim Line" to the classic "Pirates Hook," there's something for everyone!

What Can you Find At BigFoot's Coastal Arcade

Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade caters to all ages and offers something for everyone. Whether it's the thrill of a carnival ride for the younger children or the excitement of an arcade game, there's plenty of fun for the whole family. There's also a wide selection of snacks and drinks, making it a great spot for a family outing or just a night out.

Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade Reusable Card Benefits

Photo by Melinda Pearson

Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade offers a reusable card system in place of carrying around money and tickets. This system offers so many benefits!

1. No Need for Loose Change: With the card system, you don't have to worry about carrying around coins or bills to play games. Just load up the card with your desired amount at the kiosk near the entrance, and you’re ready to go!

2. No More Tickets: The reusable cards also mean you don't have to worry about tickets getting lost or stolen. You don't have to worry about keeping track of them since all your tickets will be stored on the card.

3. No Expiration Date: With the card system, you can come back as many times as you want and save up your tickets until you’re ready to use them. The tickets do not expire, so you won't have to worry about them becoming invalid.

4. Security: Finally, the card system offers a secure way to pay for your games. With the card, you can be sure that your payment is secure and your tickets won't be lost or stolen.

Arcade Hours, Birthday Parties and so much more

Photo by Melinda Pearson

Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade is open in the evenings 7 days a week and is located at 428 SW Coast Hwy, it's easily accessible by car, public transportation, or by foot. Look here for exact hours and location.

If you're planning a birthday celebration, Bigfoot's has got you covered there too! Choose from two packages, including up to 2,000 credits, delicious food, and refreshing drinks. Learn more about their birthday party packages here.

Time to Visit Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade

So, what are you waiting for? Get ready for a blast at Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade! And after all that fun, treat yourself to some frozen yogurt at Subzero Swirlz, located just a stone's throw away. Yum!"