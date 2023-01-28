Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!

by: Oregon Coast Journey

Are you ready for an adventure filled with natural beauty, excitement, and fun? Look no further than the Oregon Coast, just a short drive from the bustling city of Portland! The Oregon Coast boasts breathtaking scenery, from rugged cliffs and secluded beaches to towering sea stacks and lush forests. Not only that, but it's also home to a wide variety of wildlife, such as seals, sea lions, whales, and migratory birds.

Introduction to the Oregon Coast

The Oregon Coast has a rich history, from its early inhabitants, the Native Americans, to its popularity as a fishing, whaling, and logging destination for European settlers. Today, it's a top tourist destination for those looking for an action-packed day trip.

Take in the Stunning Views

Take in the stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, explore the wildlife, and hike through the rugged coastline. Experience the culture of historic towns and fishing villages and end the day with a visit to Cape Meares State Park for more breathtaking views. Browse through antique shops and art galleries, and visit several beaches to make the most of your time on the coast. You will also get to enjoy views of dramatic cliffs, pristine beaches, lighthouses, and lush forests on a scenic drive, and take in the breathtaking views

Top Lodging

When it comes to accommodations, the Oregon Coast has a wide range of options, from cozy bed and breakfasts to luxurious resorts. And when it comes to dining, you'll find great seafood shacks and fine-dining restaurants to satisfy your taste buds.

Some top accommodations to consider include:

The Seaside Oceanfront Inn is located in the heart of Seaside. This Inn offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

is located in the heart of Seaside. This Inn offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. Cannon Beach Vibes , a luxurious inn right on the beach with beautiful ocean views

, a luxurious inn right on the beach with beautiful ocean views Inn at Spanish Head , a historic hotel in Lincoln City with ocean views and easy access to local attractions

, a historic hotel in Lincoln City with ocean views and easy access to local attractions Play Chalet is a luxurious resort in Manzanita that also offers breathtaking ocean views and proximity to nearby attractions.

Top Restaurants

The Oregon Coast offers several great dining options worth checking out. Here are just a few:

The Blackfish Café in Cannon Beach is an upscale eatery that serves up a variety of seafood and steak dishes.

Local Ocean in Astoria is a casual seafood spot that offers fresh and delicious seafood options.

Bridgewater Bistro in Astoria is a great choice for its classic bistro fare and intimate atmosphere.

Saffron Salmon in Manzanita is a fine-dining restaurant that serves up delectable seafood and steak dishes.

Guided Sight-Seeing Tours

Explore the stunning Northern Oregon Coast with a guided tour. This tour takes you on a journey through some of the Oregon coast's most picturesque landscapes.

From the rugged cliffs to the sandy beaches, you'll see it all with the guidance of an experienced local guide. Whether you're a nature lover, a photographer, or just looking for a unique way to experience the Oregon coast, a guided tour with Viator is a perfect choice for exploring the Northern Oregon Coast.

There are a number of tours that are offered these include:

On each of these tours, you will get to experience the natural beauty and charming towns of the Northern Oregon Coast.

Tips for Planning the Perfect Day Trip to the Oregon Coast

To make the most of your day trip, start early, pack a lunch, bring a camera, wear comfortable shoes, and pack extra layers and water to stay hydrated.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan your Oregon Coast day trip now and experience the natural wonders of the Pacific Northwest!