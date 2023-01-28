What Can you Do In Lincoln City, Oregon?

Photo by Canva

Explore the Beauty and Activities in Lincoln City, Oregon

By: Oregon Coast Journey

Located on the central Oregon Coast, Lincoln City, is a popular destination for visitors looking to experience the best of the coast. The city offers various activities and events throughout the year, making it a great place to visit, no matter the season.

Lincoln City Calendar of Attractions

Lincoln City also has a robust calendar of events, from the Fall Kite Festival, where you can see the skies filled with colorful kites, to the Lincoln City Cultural Center's monthly First Friday Art Walk, where visitors can explore galleries and studios, meet local artists and enjoy live music.

Lincoln City Glass Float Hunt

One of the most popular attractions in Lincoln City is the Lincoln City Glass Float Hunt. This event takes place from October through Memorial Day and sees thousands of hand-crafted glass floats hidden along the beach for visitors to find. It is a fun and unique way to explore the beach and hunt for treasure.

Lincoln City Kite Festival

Another popular event is the Lincoln City Kite Festival, which takes place in June. This event features colorful kites of all shapes and sizes, kite-flying demonstrations, and kite-making workshops. It's a great event for families and visitors of all ages.

Lincoln City Cultural Center

For those exploring the local culture, Lincoln City also hosts the Lincoln City Culinary Festival in October. This event features local chefs, wineries, and breweries. It offers the opportunity to taste some of the best food and drink the Oregon Coast offers.

Lincoln City Outdoor Activities

In addition to the events and activities already mentioned, Lincoln City offers a variety of outdoor activities for nature lovers. The city is home to several parks and hiking trails, including the beautiful and scenic Cascade Head, which offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

Our favorite park is Regatta Park. This park offers visitors a variety of recreational activities and scenic views. The park offers a boat launch, a large playground, and plenty of picnic tables and parking spaces.

Experience the Best of Lincoln City: Plan Your Visit Today

Lincoln City offers a diverse range of Oregon Coast attractions that are not to be missed. From the annual Lincoln City Glass Float Hunt and Kite Festival to the Lincoln City Cultural Center's monthly First Friday Art Walk, there is always something happening in this vibrant city.

Whether you're looking to explore the local culture, take in stunning coastal views, or simply relax on the beach, Lincoln City has something to offer. So, plan your visit today and experience all Lincoln City offers. Don't forget to capture the beautiful moments with your camera and share them with your friends and family.