Lincoln City, OR

What Can you Do In Lincoln City, Oregon?

Travel the Oregon Coast and More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7cTY_0kONlqcf00
Photo byCanva

Explore the Beauty and Activities in Lincoln City, Oregon

By: Oregon Coast Journey

Located on the central Oregon Coast, Lincoln City, is a popular destination for visitors looking to experience the best of the coast. The city offers various activities and events throughout the year, making it a great place to visit, no matter the season.

Lincoln City Calendar of Attractions

Lincoln City also has a robust calendar of events, from the Fall Kite Festival, where you can see the skies filled with colorful kites, to the Lincoln City Cultural Center's monthly First Friday Art Walk, where visitors can explore galleries and studios, meet local artists and enjoy live music.

Lincoln City Glass Float Hunt

One of the most popular attractions in Lincoln City is the Lincoln City Glass Float Hunt. This event takes place from October through Memorial Day and sees thousands of hand-crafted glass floats hidden along the beach for visitors to find. It is a fun and unique way to explore the beach and hunt for treasure.

Lincoln City Kite Festival

Another popular event is the Lincoln City Kite Festival, which takes place in June. This event features colorful kites of all shapes and sizes, kite-flying demonstrations, and kite-making workshops. It's a great event for families and visitors of all ages.

Lincoln City Cultural Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJKWK_0kONlqcf00
Photo byCanva

For those exploring the local culture, Lincoln City also hosts the Lincoln City Culinary Festival in October. This event features local chefs, wineries, and breweries. It offers the opportunity to taste some of the best food and drink the Oregon Coast offers.

Lincoln City Outdoor Activities

In addition to the events and activities already mentioned, Lincoln City offers a variety of outdoor activities for nature lovers. The city is home to several parks and hiking trails, including the beautiful and scenic Cascade Head, which offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

Our favorite park is Regatta Park. This park offers visitors a variety of recreational activities and scenic views. The park offers a boat launch, a large playground, and plenty of picnic tables and parking spaces.

Experience the Best of Lincoln City: Plan Your Visit Today

Lincoln City offers a diverse range of Oregon Coast attractions that are not to be missed. From the annual Lincoln City Glass Float Hunt and Kite Festival to the Lincoln City Cultural Center's monthly First Friday Art Walk, there is always something happening in this vibrant city.

Whether you're looking to explore the local culture, take in stunning coastal views, or simply relax on the beach, Lincoln City has something to offer. So, plan your visit today and experience all Lincoln City offers. Don't forget to capture the beautiful moments with your camera and share them with your friends and family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lincoln City Cultural Center# Regatta Park# Lincoln City Oregon

Comments / 1

Published by

Melinda Pearson is an avid explorer and local blogger. You will find everything from the best beaches on the Oregon Coast to insider tips on the best places to travel. Please consider following to receive articles sent straight to your inbox.

Oregon
583 followers

More from Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Toledo, OR

The Toledo, Oregon Summer Festival: A Special Place in My Heart

The Toledo, Oregon Summer Festival: A Special Place in My Heart. Every summer, the small town of Toledo, Oregon, comes to life with the annual Summer Festival. This event has a special place in my heart and is one of my favorite summer traditions.

Read full story
Newport, OR

Arcade with Birthday Party Options in Newport, Oregon

Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade Opens Its Doors in Newport, Oregon. Newport, Oregon is now home to the newest and only arcade in town – Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade! This new spot is sure to be a hit among locals and tourists alike, offering a wide selection of classic and modern arcade games and activities. With its fun and inviting atmosphere, Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade is the perfect place for a family outing, date night, or even a night out with friends.

Read full story
1 comments

Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?

Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!

Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!. Are you ready for an adventure filled with natural beauty, excitement, and fun? Look no further than the Oregon Coast, just a short drive from the bustling city of Portland! The Oregon Coast boasts breathtaking scenery, from rugged cliffs and secluded beaches to towering sea stacks and lush forests. Not only that, but it's also home to a wide variety of wildlife, such as seals, sea lions, whales, and migratory birds.

Read full story

Popular Oregon Coast Attractions

Come take a closer look at some of the most popular Oregon Coast Attractions and explore the secrets of this breathtaking region. From the iconic Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach to the charming coastal town of Newport and the scenic hiking trails of the Cape Falcon Trail, we'll uncover the best spots to visit and the must-see sights along the way.

Read full story
Oregon State

Exploring Oregon's Sea Stacks: A Guide to the Iconic Landforms and Best Viewing Spots

Discovering Oregon’s Incredible Sea Stacks: What Are They and How Can You See Them?. Have you ever seen a photo of a huge rock standing proudly in the middle of the ocean? If you have, you've seen a sea stack!

Read full story
Cannon Beach, OR

Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells

Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting Seashells

Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting the Treasures of the Beach. ‍Seashells are a common sight on many beaches around the world, but are they present on the beaches of Oregon?

Read full story
5 comments
Cannon Beach, OR

Discover Oregon's Coastline: Hikes Near Cannon Beach

Exploring Hikes Near Cannon Beach: Memorable Oregon Coast Hikes!. Are you looking for an unforgettable outdoor adventure? Look no further than stunning Oregon Coast Hikes! From the rugged coastline to the lush forests, there are plenty of hiking trails to explore near Cannon Beach.

Read full story
Oregon State

King Tides: What to Know When Visiting Oregon’s Coast

Prepare for the King Tides: What to Know When Visiting Oregon’s Coast. If you are looking for an unforgettable experience, consider taking a trip to the Oregon Coast to experience the King Tides.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

Date Night Ideas in Newport Oregon

https://oregoncoastjourney.com/date-night-newport/. Date nights are a great way to spend quality time with your significant other, and Newport, Oregon, has plenty of options for couples looking to enjoy a romantic night out.

Read full story
2 comments
Florence, OR

Where to Whale Watch In Florence

Whale watching in Florence offers a unique experience!. Every year, thousands of whales make their way up and down the coast, and there are plenty of spots where you can catch a glimpse of them.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

Where to Whale Watch in Newport, Oregon

Whale watching in Newport is a one-of-a-kind experience. From standing at the top of the lighthouse looking out to see to dining while whale watching. There are so many amazing places to whale watch in this great city!

Read full story
4 comments
Depoe Bay, OR

Where to Whale Watch in Depoe Bay

Depoe Bay: The Best Place in Oregon to Whale Watch. Have you ever wondered where the best place to whale watch is? Maybe you are like most locals who wait anxiously to receive that text message saying where the Orcas are today?

Read full story
2 comments

Dog Friendly Activities in the Pacific Northwest

Have you been wondering what dog friendly activities there are to do with your pup in the Pacific Northwest?. This article will look at some of the top Hikes, Beaches, and Restaurants for your furry friend to explore.

Read full story
4 comments

Traveling With Your Dogs in the Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the most incredible scenery and outdoor activities available. From the lush forests of the Olympic National Park to the rugged coastline of the Oregon Coast, the Pacific Northwest is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

Read full story
Oregon State

19 Oregon Coast FAQ: Visiting the Coast

Top 19 Oregon Coast FAQ: All You Need to Know About Visiting the Coast. If you are considering a trip to the Oregon Coast or already living here, there are probably some questions running through your mind.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

Top 15 Ways to Relax on the Oregon Coast

Relaxing on the Oregon Coast is an experience like no other. With its pristine beaches, majestic mountains, and lush forests, the Oregon Coast is a paradise of natural beauty and serenity.

Read full story
1 comments

Questions New Cruisers Have

Are you planning your first cruise? Congratulations! Cruises are a fantastic way to relax, explore, and enjoy yourself. Before you set sail, though, you may be wondering what to expect. Here are some of the most common questions new cruise travelers have.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy