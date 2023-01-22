Photo by Canva

Popular Oregon Coast Attractions

Come take a closer look at some of the most popular Oregon Coast Attractions and explore the secrets of this breathtaking region. From the iconic Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach to the charming coastal town of Newport and the scenic hiking trails of the Cape Falcon Trail, we'll uncover the best spots to visit and the must-see sights along the way.

So, get ready to unlock the Oregon Coast's secrets and discover this incredible destination's beauty and wonder.

Cannon Beach Is a Popular Oregon Coast Attraction

One of the most popular attractions on the Oregon Coast is Cannon Beach. Known for its iconic Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach is a popular spot for beachcombing, picnicking, and photography. The beach is also home to a variety of tide pools, making it an excellent place for exploring marine life.

Newport Popular Oregon Coast Attraction

Another popular destination is the charming coastal town of Newport. Here, visitors can explore the Oregon Coast Aquarium, go whale watching, or take a trip out to sea on a charter fishing boat. The historic bayfront is also a great place to stroll, shop, and grab a bite to eat.

Newport Family Friendly Oregon Coast Attraction

The aquarium is home to a variety of marine life, including sea otters, seals, and sharks. Visitors can also take a tour of the Yaquina Head Lighthouse, which offers stunning coast views.

Scenic Hiking Trails Oregon Coast Attraction

The Oregon Coast is also home to various hiking trails offering spectacular views of the coast. One of the most popular hikes is the Cape Falcon Trail, which offers views of the Pacific Ocean and Nehalem Bay. The trail is also home to wildlife, including black bears, elk, and deer.

Shopping and Dining Oregon Coast Attractions

For those looking for a more relaxed experience, the Oregon Coast is home to a variety of towns that offer great shopping, dining, and lodging options.

Yachats Shopping and Dining Attractions

One such town is Yachats, located on the central Oregon Coast. This picturesque town is known for its natural beauty. It offers a variety of outdoor activities, such as hiking and beachcombing. Visitors can also explore the local tide pools or take a scenic drive along the coast.

In Yachats, visitors can find a variety of unique shops and art galleries that offer everything from locally-made crafts to high-end jewelry. The town also has a variety of restaurants that serve fresh seafood and local specialties, making it a great place to try some of the best food the coast has to offer.

Manzanita Shopping and Dining Attractions

Another town that offers a more relaxed experience is Manzanita, located on the north Oregon Coast. This charming town is known for its laid-back atmosphere and beautiful beaches. Visitors can spend their days exploring the many hiking trails, relaxing on the beach, or browsing the local shops and art galleries.

Manzanita also offers a variety of dining options, from casual seafood shacks to elegant fine-dining restaurants. Several bed and breakfast inns, vacation rentals, and hotels are also available to accommodate visitors in the area.

Pacific City Shopping and Dining Attractions

For those looking for a more secluded experience, the towns of Pacific City and Cannon Beach offer a quieter atmosphere and a variety of outdoor activities. Both towns offer excellent hiking trails, bird watching, beachcombing opportunities, and a variety of lodging options, from cozy cottages to luxury resorts.

Must See Oregon Coast Attractions for All

The Oregon Coast is a natural wonder that offers something for everyone. Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, the coast has it all. With its rugged cliffs, sandy beaches, and picturesque towns, the Oregon Coast is a destination that should not be missed.