Exploring Oregon's Sea Stacks: A Guide to the Iconic Landforms and Best Viewing Spots

Discovering Oregon’s Incredible Sea Stacks: What Are They and How Can You See Them?

Have you ever seen a photo of a huge rock standing proudly in the middle of the ocean? If you have, you've seen a sea stack!

These amazing rock formations are a common sight along the Oregon Coast, but what exactly are they, and how can you find them?

Keep reading to learn what sea stacks are, how they form, and where to find the best sea stacks in Oregon.

Introduction to Sea Stacks

Sea stacks are tall, vertical columns of rock formed by erosion. They are commonly found along coastal areas and are a popular natural attraction. These natural wonders are a must-see for any traveler visiting the area.

The Oregon coast is home to many sea stacks, each with its own unique characteristics and beauty. From the iconic Haystack Rock to the eerie and otherworldly Thor's Well, which looks like a giant sinkhole, these natural formations are sure to impress.

Sea Stacks Have A Rich History

Not only are these sea stacks a sight to behold, but they also have a rich history and geology behind them. The constant crashing of waves and the erosive power of the sea have slowly worn away at the base of the cliffs, causing them to collapse and form these towering columns of rock. This process has been happening for millions of years, and it's fascinating to see the results of this natural process.

Sea Stacks are Home to Plant and Animal Life

In addition to their geological significance, many of these sea stacks are also home to unique plant and animal life, making them popular spots for nature observation and photography. From the seabirds that nest on Haystack Rock to the sea stars and anemones found in the tide pools around Devil's Churn, there is always something new to discover.

What is a Sea Stack?

A sea stack is a geological formation created by the wave action of the ocean. It is a large rock that stands alone in the ocean, often located near the shoreline. Sea stacks are often very tall and can be hundreds of feet high. They can be seen in many places worldwide, but Oregon's sea stacks are some of the most impressive and beautiful.

How Are Sea Stacks Formed? 

Sea stacks form when wave action erodes away the surrounding land, leaving only the hard rock behind. Over time, the rocks become increasingly eroded and eventually stand alone in the ocean as a sea stack. The process can take thousands of years, and the result is an impressive and beautiful sight.

Where to Find the Best Sea Stacks in Oregon

 There are many great spots to explore, but here are some of the best spots to take in the beauty of Oregon's sea stacks.

Haystack Rock- The Third Largest Sea Stack in the World

Located in Cannon Beach, Haystack Rock is one of the most iconic sea stacks along the Oregon coast. Standing 235 feet tall, it's a popular spot for photography and birdwatching.

Haystack Rock is the third largest in the world. 

Cape Kiwanda Sea Stack

This spot on the northern Oregon coast is home to several impressive sea stacks, including the Cape Kiwanda Stack and the Elephant Rock.

Cape Kiwanda Stack

The Cape Kiwanda Sea Stack is a tall, vertical column of rock located at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in Pacific City, Oregon. The sea stack stands about 80-90 ft tall and is popular for photography and birdwatching.

Elephant Rock

Cape Kiwanda Elephant Rock is a sea stack located at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in Pacific City, Oregon. It is a unique rock formation that resembles an elephant, hence the name. It is located just south of the more well-known Haystack Rock. It is a popular spot for photography and nature observation.

Visitors can access Elephant Rock by hiking down from the Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area parking lot. The hike down is relatively easy and takes around 15-20 minutes. It is advised to visit during low tide as the rock is more exposed and offers better views.

Thor's Well Sea Stack

Located in Cape Perpetua Scenic Area, Thor's Well is a large sinkhole that appears to be draining the Pacific Ocean. It's a unique and eerie natural formation that is definitely worth a visit.

Devil's Churn Sea Stack

Located in Cape Perpetua Scenic Area, Devil's Churn is a narrow and turbulent inlet that has been carved into the basalt cliffs by the power of the sea. It's a popular spot for tide-pooling and observing sea life.

The Needles Sea Stack

Located in Smith Rock State Park, the Needles are a group of sea stacks that have been carved into the basalt cliffs by the power of the Crooked River. It's a popular spot for rock climbing and hiking.

Tips for Exploring Oregon's Sea Stacks

Exploring Oregon's sea stacks is a fantastic experience, but it's important to be aware of the dangers. Here are some tips to help you stay safe when exploring Oregon's sea stacks:

  1. Check the tide schedule: Many sea stacks can only be accessed during low tide, so it's important to check the tide schedule before visiting. This will ensure that you can safely explore the stacks and the tide pools around them.
  2. Wear appropriate footwear: The rocky terrain around the sea stacks can be slippery and uneven, so it's important to wear appropriate footwear, such as hiking boots or water shoes.
  3. Bring a camera: The sea stacks offer some of the most beautiful views along the Oregon coast, so be sure to bring a camera to capture the stunning scenery.
  4. Pack a picnic: Many sea stacks are located in state parks or natural areas, so pack a picnic to enjoy while taking in the views.
  5. Respect the wildlife: Many sea stacks are home to unique plant and animal life, so it's important to respect the wildlife and avoid disturbing them.
  6. Be prepared for changing weather: The weather on the coast can change quickly, so it's important to be prepared for rain and wind and to dress in layers.
  7. Follow the rules and regulations: Many sea stacks are located in state parks or natural areas, so be sure to follow the rules and regulations set by the park, such as not climbing on the stacks.
  • By following these tips, you can safely and comfortably explore the sea stacks and enjoy the natural beauty of the Oregon coast.

The History of Sea Stacks in Oregon

The sea stacks along the Oregon coast have played an important role in the state's history, both geologically and culturally. The sea stacks have been shaped by millions of years of erosion, and their unique geological formations offer a window into the earth's past. They also have been an important resource for the native tribes that have lived along the coast for thousands of years, providing food and materials for tools and clothing.

Scientists and Sea Stacks

In the 19th century, the sea stacks began attracting the attention of scientists and geologists fascinated by their unique formations. Throughout the 20th century, the sea stacks continued to draw visitors from around the world, becoming an important part of the state's tourism industry.

Tourist Activities Surrounding Oregon's Sea Stacks

Overall, the sea stacks in Oregon have played an important role in the state's history, shaping its geology, culture, and economy. They continue to be a source of fascination and inspiration for visitors and scientists alike and remain an important part of the state's natural heritage.

Exploring More

The Oregon coast is a beautiful and diverse region that offers a wide range of subjects to learn about. From its natural wonders, such as sea stacks and tide pools, to its rich history and culture, there is something for everyone to discover.

If you are interested in learning about the Oregon coast, we invite you to share the topics you would like to learn more about. Whether it's the history of a specific town or city, the geology of a particular sea stack, or the wildlife found in a particular ecosystem, we are always looking for new and interesting topics to explore.

So please feel free to share any topics you would like to learn more about on the Oregon coast. We will do our best to provide you with valuable information and insights.

Melinda Pearson is an avid explorer and local blogger. You will find everything from the best beaches on the Oregon Coast to insider tips on the best places to travel. Please consider following to receive articles sent straight to your inbox.

