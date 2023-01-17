Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells

Where to Find Seashells on the Oregon Coast

Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!

Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.

In this article, we'll take a look at the best beaches to find seashells on the Oregon Coast.

What Seashells Can Be Found On the Oregon Coast?

The Oregon Coast may not have as many types of seashells as other beaches, but there are still plenty to find. Common shells on the Oregon Coast include a wide array of clams, including razor, cockle, butter, gaper, softshell, and littleneck.

Other shells commonly found on the Oregon Coast include moon snails, scallops, oysters, and chitons.

To learn more about the shells found on the Oregon Coast, visit “Oregon Coast Seashells.”

Finding Seashells at Cannon Beach

For a truly unforgettable experience, try finding seashells at Cannon Beach. With its iconic Haystack Rock, incredible views, and vast stretches of sandy beach, Cannon Beach is the perfect place to search for seashells and beach treasures.

You never know what you might find here: from colorful little scallops to razor clams, mussels, and limpet shells, the possibilities are endless. You might even find a sand dollar or two if you're lucky!

Plus, you can explore the tidepools and observe the amazing array of creatures that make their home in the intertidal zone.

So if you're looking for a memorable seashell-hunting experience, Cannon Beach is definitely worth a visit.

Finding Seashells at Bandon Beach

Bandon beach is famous for its wide variety of shells, including moon snails, scallops, and sand dollars. Bandon Beach is also home to the Bandon Beach State Recreation Site, which offers visitors the opportunity to explore tide pools and see a wide variety of marine life.

Finding Seashells at Indian Beach

Visiting Indian Beach on the Oregon Coast is a great way to experience the beauty of the Pacific Ocean. Not only is the beach a great spot for learning to surf, but it is also a great place to try your luck at finding seashells.

Whether you are searching for colorful shells to add to your collection or want to peek at the different types of shells, you're sure to find something special at Indian Beach.

Finding Seashells in Lincoln City

Lincoln City is known for its vast collection of shells, including large and small varieties of clams, scallops, and mussels. The beach is also home to the Lincoln City Cultural Center, which features a shell collection and educational exhibits.

Finding Seashells in Newport

This coastal town is located at the mouth of Yaquina Bay and is a great spot to find a variety of shells, including large clam shells and muscles. Visitors can also explore the Oregon Coast Aquarium, which is located in Newport and features exhibits on local marine life and conservation.

Agate Beach and South Beach are a few beaches to visit while in Newport when finding seashells.

Agate Beach

Agate Beach is a stunning spot on the Oregon coast. Its shoreline is dotted with smooth, colorful rocks, and the tide pools are full of sea creatures. One of the best things about visiting Agate Beach is the chance to search for seashells.

There are so many kinds of shells to find, each unique and beautiful. From sea snails to sand dollars, the beach is perfect for finding rare and interesting shells. Whether you're a seasoned shell finder or a beginner, Agate Beach is the perfect spot to hunt for these treasures.

South Beach

Finding Seashells at South Beach is a unique experience. Not only is it a great way to get some fresh air and explore the shoreline, but you are also likely to have luck finding seashells!

From razor clams to colorful pieces of beach glass, there is no telling what you might find on the beach. It's a great way to get lost in the moment and take in the beauty of the ocean. You might even spot some sea creatures along the way if you are lucky.

Finding Seashells at Waldport Beach

Waldport Beach is an excellent spot for finding seashells! As you walk along the shoreline, you will find many different kinds of shells, from tiny ones to large ones. The sand is very soft, and it can be easy to spot the shells lying around.

You can also find some interesting creatures like hermit crabs and sand dollars. If you look carefully, you may also find some rare shells like the scallop or olive shell.

Finding Seashells at North Umpqua Spit

Finding seashells at North Umpqua Spit makes for an enjoyable afternoon. Located on the Oregon coast, the spit is a great spot for beachcombing and discovering a variety of interesting shells.

The beach is part of a protected area, so it is important to take only pictures and leave the shells behind. On a good day, you can find a variety of small shells, including clams and mussels. You may even be lucky enough to spot a few sand dollars or starfish.

Whether you come for an afternoon of beachcombing or to just soak up some sun and enjoy the views, North Umpqua Spit is a great spot to explore.

Finding Seashells at Bastendorff Beach and North Spit

Bastendorff Beach and North Spit are two excellent spots on the Oregon coast for beachcombing and finding seashells. The area is known for its abundance of limpets, moon snails, and other mollusks and crustaceans.

The area is also great for finding sand dollars and other treasures like agates and jasper. After a storm, the beaches are covered in shells and other interesting finds.

How to Clean and Prepare Your Seashells

If you are planning on collecting shells, it is a good idea to clean them before putting them on display. Here are some tips for cleaning and preparing your seashells:

Rinse the shells in fresh water to remove salt, sand, and debris.

Soak the shells in a mild bleach solution for 10-15 minutes to remove dirt and algae.

Dry the shells thoroughly with a towel.

Use a toothbrush to remove any dirt or debris from the shells.

Use a soft cloth to polish the shells.

Coat the shells with a clear sealant to prevent damage and discoloration.

If you follow these steps, your seashells will look as good as new!

Go Explore the Beaches

The Oregon Coast is a great place to find seashells! With a wide variety of beaches and habitats, you are sure to find some amazing shells. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced shell hunter, you can find a beach that's perfect for you.

So, grab your beach bag, some sunscreen, and your trusty shovel, and get out there to find some of the best shells on the Oregon Coast!