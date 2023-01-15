Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting Seashells

Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting the Treasures of the Beach

‍Seashells are a common sight on many beaches around the world, but are they present on the beaches of Oregon?

The answer is yes, but with some caveats.

Introduction to Oregon Coast Seashells and Beaches

Oregon is home to over 360 miles of coastline, offering visitors a wide variety of beaches to explore. Some of the most popular beaches include Cannon Beach, known for its iconic Haystack Rock formation, and Bandon Beach, known for its picturesque rock formations and excellent crabbing and fishing opportunities.

Are There Any Seashells at Oregon Beaches?

Yes, the Oregon Coast Seashells are easy to find if you know where to find them. Oregon is home to hundreds of seashells, including common seashells like the Pacific oyster and the Washington clamshell. For those looking for a more unique experience,

Rules For Collecting Oregon Coast Seashells

The best time to find seashells is during low tide. Visitors should also be aware of the rules and regulations regarding collecting shells and other beach debris, as some areas may have restrictions in place to protect local wildlife and habitats.

Best Places to Find Seashells on the Oregon Coast

The best places to find seashells on the Oregon Coast depend on the type of shell you're looking for. In addition, to the type of shell, the time of year can also affect where you'll find the best shells. In the summer, the best shells can be found in the deeper water, while in the winter, the best shells can be found in the surf line. Here is a list of common seashells you will find on the Oregon Coast:

  1. Pacific razor clam: This is a large clam species with a long, thin, razor-like shell. They are typically found in the sandy intertidal zone and can be harvested for food.
  2. Varnish clam: This species has a small, round shell with a glossy, varnished appearance. Like the Pacific Razor Clam, the Varnish Clam can be harvested for food and found in the sandy intertidal zone. 
  3. Oregon hairy triton is a large marine snail species with a thick, heavy shell. It has a distinct hairy appearance caused by the presence of small, brown, hair-like protuberances on the shell.
  4. Moon snail: This species has a large, round shell with a smooth, glossy surface. They are commonly found on sandy beaches and can be harvested for food.
  5. Common periwinkle: This species has a small spiral shell with a glossy surface. They are commonly found on rocky shores and can be harvested for food.
  6. Olive snail: This species is small and has a spiral shell that is elongated and smooth with a glossy surface. They are common on rocky shores.

Pacific Razor Clam

Pacific Razor Clams are known for their long, thin, razor-like shells, which can grow up to 6 inches. They are commonly found on ocean beaches and can be harvested for food. They are also known for the ability to burrow quickly into the sand, making them difficult to catch. They are a popular food source for both humans and forage fish and are also used as bait in fishing.

Varnish Clam

Varnish Clams are known for their small, round shells, which can grow up to 2 inches in length. They have a glossy, varnished appearance, hence the name varnish clam. They are commonly found in the sandy intertidal zone and can also be found in mudflats. They can be harvested for food and are a popular delicacy in the Pacific Northwest, and are considered a traditional and important food source for local indigenous people. They are also a primary food source for many species of shorebirds.

Oregon Hairy Triton

The Oregon Hairy Triton is known for its thick, heavy shell that can grow up to 8 inches in length. The shell has a distinct hairy appearance caused by the presence of small, brown, hair-like protuberances on the surface. They are commonly found on rocky shores and are known to be a predatory species that feed on other marine snails and bivalves. 

Moon Snail

One of the most common shells found on Oregon's beaches is the moon snail. It's a large, round shell with a distinctive spiral pattern. It's usually white or tan and can be up to 4 inches in diameter. Moon snails are a type of marine gastropod and can be found in both shallow and deep water.

Common Periwinkle

The Common Periwinkle has a small spiral shell with a glossy surface and can grow up to 1 inch in length. They are commonly found on rocky shores and in intertidal habitats such as cobbles and boulders. They are herbivores and feed on algae and other plant material. They are also known to be a food source for some shorebirds and crabs. 

Olive Snail

Olive Snails have a spiral shell that is elongated and smooth with a glossy surface and can grow up to 2 inches in length. They are commonly found on rocky shores and in intertidal habitats such as cobbles and boulders. They are predators and feed on other mollusks, such as bivalves and gastropods. They can also be found in sandy bottoms, burrowing and feeding on buried mollusks.

Oregon Coast Seashell Identification Tips

Once you've found some shells, you may want to know what kind you have found. You can do this by looking at an Oregon Coast Shell Identification guide. The  Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife provides detailed descriptions and photos of the different types of clam shells. This makes it easier to identify.

Another way to identify a shell is to compare it to a similar one you already know. For example, if you're trying to identify a olive snail shell, you can compare it to a moon snail and see how the two shells differ.

Oregon Coast Seashell Beachcombing Tips

Once you've identified the type of shell you've found, it's time to start collecting! Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of your shell collecting experience:

  • Be sure to obey all regulations set by the local beach authority. This includes any restrictions on taking shells off of the beach.
  • Be aware of rules and regulations: Some areas may have restrictions in place to protect local wildlife and habitats, so be sure to check the rules and regulations for the specific beach or area you plan to visit. Many beaches in Oregon are protected, and beachcombing from the intertidal zone is illegal.
  • Respect nature: Remember to leave the beach and tide pools as you found them, take only what you need, and leave the rest for others to enjoy.
  • Be cautious of dangerous creatures: Some species of marine life can be dangerous, such as jellyfish, crabs, and some mollusks, can have toxic effects, so be aware and don't touch anything that looks dangerous.
  • Check the tide schedule: Low tide is the best time to find seashells as more of the shoreline is exposed. Plan your visit to the beach during low tide to increase your chances of finding shells.
  • Look in the right places: Seashells are typically found between high and low tide marks in the intertidal zone. Look for shells in sandy or rocky areas, along the water's edge, and in tide pools.
  • Bring the right equipment: Bring a small bucket or bag to collect your shells and a small trowel or shovel to help you dig for buried shells.
  • Have fun: Remember that beachcombing is a fun and rewarding activity, but it's also important to be respectful of the environment and the animals that call it home.

What to Do With Your Seashells

Once you've collected your shells, you'll need to decide what to do with them. Here are a few ideas:

Go Find those Seashells

Oregon's beaches are home to a wide variety of shells, from the Pacific razor calm to the Oregon hairy triton. By exploring the different types of shells found on the Oregon Coast, you can find the best places to find seashells near you, as well as shell identification tips and what to do with your shells. So grab your beach bucket and get ready for a shell-filled adventure!

Melinda Pearson is an avid explorer and local blogger. You will find everything from the best beaches on the Oregon Coast to insider tips on the best places to travel. Please consider following to receive articles sent straight to your inbox.

