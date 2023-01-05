King Tides: What to Know When Visiting Oregon’s Coast

Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Prepare for the King Tides: What to Know When Visiting Oregon's Coast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qh42i_0k3TaQ0A00
Photo byCanva

Byoregoncoastjourney

https://oregoncoastjourney.com/king-tides/

If you are looking for an unforgettable experience, consider taking a trip to the Oregon Coast to experience the King Tides.

For the intrepid explorer, King Tides are a remarkable opportunity to witness the power of the ocean and its ongoing impact on the Oregon Coast.

What are King Tides?

The Oregon Coast is one of the best places to experience King Tides because the combination of strong winds and powerful waves creates an awe-inspiring show of nature's power. During King Tides, the waves can reach heights of over 10 feet while the surf can be heard from miles away.

What Causes King Tides?

King tides are the highest tides of the year, typically occurring during the full and new moons when the sun, moon, and Earth are aligned. They are also known as “perigean spring tides” because they occur when the moon is closest to the Earth. King tides can cause flooding and erosion along coastal areas and create strong ocean rip currents.

While not a new phenomenon, the increasing frequency of King Tides is a direct result of rising sea levels due to climate change and melting glaciers; as the oceans warm, they expand and cause sea levels to rise. This, in turn, exposes a greater amount of coastline at high tide, resulting in a higher, more dramatic tide.

How do King Tides Affect the Oregon Coast?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sEyf_0k3TaQ0A00
Photo byCanva

During King Tides, the coastline and beach become fascinating places to explore. Depending on the time of year, the sand may be covered in seashells, skeletons, and other treasures brought in by the tides.

King Tides can cause coastal flooding along the Oregon Coast, erode beaches, and damage coastal infrastructure. They can also cause the displacement of coastal wildlife, such as birds, fish, and marine mammals, by temporarily flooding their habitats.

King Tides are most noticeable during the winter months. The Oregon Coastal Management Program and CoastWatch have created a King Tide calendar and map to help Oregonians predict when King Tides are likely to occur.

What Occurs After a King Tide?

Tidal pools after a king tide can be beautiful, teaming with life. The pools provide important habitats for various marine creatures, including fish, crabs, snails, and other invertebrates. 

After a king tide, the area can be a sight to behold as the pools fill up with water and the creatures come out of hiding to explore their new environment. Watching the animals and observing their behaviors is fascinating and educational. 

Such an experience can be a great way to learn about the delicate balance of marine life and the importance of conserving our coastal ecosystems.

Viewing the Coast During King Tides

The best time to view the Oregon Coast during King Tides is from late December to early February. During this time, the highest tides of the season can be seen, and the full scope of the tidal range can be appreciated. To make the most of this experience, plan to visit various locations along the coast and observe how the tide changes.

Safety Tips While Exploring the Coast During King Tides

When exploring the coast during King Tides, it is important to remember two things – water and wildlife. The rising tides during King Tides can expose you and make it difficult to escape if the water rises faster than expected. Here are some safety tips to help keep you safe during King Tides. 

1. Be aware of your surroundings: Be sure to pay attention to the tides and weather conditions, as they can change rapidly. Stay informed and be mindful of any potential dangers.

2. Wear appropriate clothing and footwear: Wear clothing and footwear that is water-resistant and comfortable.

3. Use caution near the water: Remember that during high tides, currents can be strong and unpredictable, so be sure to stay away from the water's edge. 

4. Bring necessary supplies: Be sure to bring a first-aid kit, a cell phone, and any supplies you may need during your exploration. 

5. Have a plan: If you are planning to explore the coast during king tides, make sure you have a plan for where you will go and how you will get back. 

6. Stay in groups: It is always safer to explore with others, so be sure to stay in groups when exploring the coast during king tides.

7. Be aware of wildlife in the area: Be particularly cautious when exploring the beach during low tide, as this is when sea creatures such as crabs and starfish are most active.

8. Stay on main beach trails and avoid going into caves and crevices. 

9. Stay away from the water's edge, as the ocean can be unpredictable and dangerous. 

Additionally, being aware of the marine life in the water around you is vital. The rising tides can push marine life closer to shore, increasing the likelihood of being stung. 

What to Look For During King Tides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApHV2_0k3TaQ0A00
Photo byCanva

The tides are powerful forces that are steadily rising and changing the face of the coastline. Exploring during King Tides is a great way to witness the power of the tides and the impact of climate change.

Many new scenic views occur during King Tides. Some items to look for are: 

Unusually high surf: King tides create some of the biggest waves of the year and can offer a unique perspective on the coast.

An increase in wildlife: King tides often bring an increase in sea creatures to the Oregon coast, such as jellyfish, starfish, and other tide pool inhabitants.

Unusual views: Look for dramatic changes in the landscape, such as beach erosion and sand dune formations.

Spectacular sunsets: As the sun sets, the sky is often filled with brilliant colors reflecting off the water.

Uncover more sea stacks: The strong waves can often create unique formations in the rocks along the shore, such as sea stacks.

Unusual beachcombing: With the extra high tides, you can often find interesting items that have washed up on shore.

Visit the Oregon Coast King Tides

If you are looking for a unique and unforgettable experience, consider visiting the Oregon Coast to witness the awe-inspiring King Tides. 

From the opportunity to explore the tide pools and observe the abundance of marine life to the stunning views of the coastline, the sights and sounds of King Tides provide a unique experience that all can enjoy. 

With the proper preparation and knowledge, visitors can create lasting memories while exploring the beauty of the Oregon Coast during King Tides.

Find out where the best places to watch the King Tides are.

If you found this piece helpful, please consider following me and sharing the article with your friends. Your support means a lot to me as a writer.

Melinda Pearson is an avid explorer and local blogger.

