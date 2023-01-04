Newport, OR

Date Night Ideas in Newport Oregon

Travel the Oregon Coast and More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFccd_0k1AwBeQ00
Photo byCanva

Date Night Ideas in Newport Oregon

Byoregoncoastjourney

https://oregoncoastjourney.com/date-night-newport/

Date nights are a great way to spend quality time with your significant other, and Newport, Oregon, has plenty of options for couples looking to enjoy a romantic night out.

From outdoor activities to fine dining, here are some ideas for date nights in Newport.

Take A Romantic Stroll Along the Picturesque Nye Beach.

 Nye Beach is a popular beach and tourist destination located in Newport, Oregon. The beach features a wide stretch of sandy shoreline and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. 

The beach is also home to a variety of activities, such as beachcombing, surfing, and kayaking. There are plenty of restaurants, cafes, and shops to explore, and the area is very popular for its romantic sunsets. 

Take a romantic stroll along the beach, hand-in-hand, and enjoy the breathtaking ocean views. Stop and take pictures together, or sit and enjoy the sound of the waves crashing against the shore. 

After your romantic stroll, why not treat yourselves to a romantic dinner at one of the beachfront restaurants?

Dine at a Beachfront Restaurant

Enjoy an exquisite meal with your loved one at one of Newport's waterfront restaurants on your date night. 

Clearwater Restaurant

Clearwater Restaurant is a chic seafood and steakhouse located in the heart of downtown. The menu features locally-sourced seafood, prime steaks, and a selection of seasonal dishes. 

Enjoy an intimate dinner and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean from the restaurant's large windows. The restaurant also offers a large selection of wines and local craft beers.

Local Ocean Seafood

Local Ocean Seafood is a seafood restaurant located in Newport, Oregon. It offers an exquisite selection of fresh seafood from local fishermen and farmers. The menu features seasonal and sustainable seafood, with seafood dishes that range from traditional to new and innovative. 

They offer a cozy and romantic atmosphere, perfect for a special date night. The restaurant also offers a variety of wine and cocktail options for guests to enjoy.

Asiatico Waterfront Fusion Sushi

Asiatico Waterfront Fusion Sushi offers an exclusive and unforgettable dining experience right on Newport's Historic Bayfront. Savor the flavors of traditional Japanese and other Asian cuisines as you look out over the ocean. 

Enjoy fresh seafood, sushi, and a variety of modern dishes, all prepared with the highest quality ingredients. The restaurant also offers a full bar and an extensive wine list. 

After dinner, stroll through the Nye Beach Turnaround and enjoy the ocean views. End the night with a sunset horseback ride along the beach, with many companies offering rides for two along the Oregon Coast.

Head to the Rogue Bayfront Public House for Some Delicious Pub Food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KntXo_0k1AwBeQ00
Photo byCanva

The Rogue Bayfront Public House is a great spot for date night. With a relaxed atmosphere, the restaurant offers a variety of award-winning craft beers, ciders, and sodas. They also feature a full bar and a menu featuring locally sourced ingredients. 

The menu includes traditional pub fare like fish and chips, burgers, and sandwiches, as well as more adventurous entrees like Dungeness crab mac and cheese and vegan chili. 

The restaurant also has an outdoor patio with a fire pit, perfect for enjoying a romantic night out.

Spend the Evening Stargazing at the Beverly Beach.

For date night, Spend the evening stargazing at Beverly Beach in Newport, Oregon. Pack a picnic dinner and a blanket and head to Beverly Beach for a romantic evening of stargazing. 

Enjoy the stunning view of the coastline and watch the stars twinkle in the night sky. Afterward, take a stroll along the beach or explore the tide pools to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Visit the Oregon Coast Aquarium for a Unique and Educational Evening.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium is great for a date night if you are up for an early date! Spend your time exploring the ocean-inspired exhibits, watching the sea otters, and learning about some of the fascinating creatures that dwell in the depths of the Pacific. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to explore the Aquarium before they close. 

Visit Moolack Beach for A Romantic Date Night 

Moolack Beach is a stunning beach just north of Newport, Oregon. It offers spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and is an excellent spot for a romantic date night. There are plenty of places to explore, and you can bring a picnic or enjoy some delicious seafood restaurants nearby. 

The beach is also great for beachcombing, kite flying, and beach volleyball. If you want to stay after sunset, you can enjoy a romantic beach stroll and watch the sunset across the horizon.

Take a Romantic Walk On the Historic Bayfront

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfGV1_0k1AwBeQ00
Photo byCanva

Newport's Historic Bayfront is the perfect spot for a romantic stroll. Enjoy the stunning views of Yaquina Bay and the iconic Yaquina Bay Bridge, and take some time to admire the lovely old buildings along the waterfront.

You may even find fishermen throwing fish at the seals if you are lucky. 

Go for a Sunset Paddle:

Spend a romantic evening out on the water by going for a sunset paddle. Rent a kayak or stand-up paddleboard and explore the bay while enjoying the stunning sunset.

Have a Beach Bonfire:

Gather some firewood and head to one of Newport's beaches for a romantic beach bonfire. Roast some marshmallows and enjoy the ocean's tranquility while spending quality time with your partner.

Some areas may not allow bonfires, so check ahead of time.

Take in a Movie at the Local Cinema

If you are looking for a fun date night in Newport, Oregon, consider taking your special someone to the local cinema. The Newport Cinema is the perfect spot to enjoy a movie and a night out. The theater is equipped with modern sound and projection equipment, comfortable seating, and a full concession stand. 

Catch a Show at the Newport Performing Arts Center

The Newport Performing Arts Center offers a variety of shows for couples to enjoy on a date night. The center showcases a wide range of music, theater, dance, and comedy performances from both local and national acts. 

Couples can enjoy a night of entertainment with a show that appeals to their interests. The venue also offers a bar and concession stand, allowing couples to grab a snack and a drink before the show.

Enjoy a Puzzle Solving Night at Escape Rooms Newport

Escape Rooms Newport is a perfect date night for couples who want a challenge and some fun! You and your partner will work together to solve puzzles and find clues in order to escape the room before the clock runs out. With five different themed rooms to choose from, you can experience something new each time. 

Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned pro, you will have a great time trying to beat the clock and get out in time. After your escape, you can grab a bite to eat and talk about your experience

Create A Special Date Night

No matter what you choose to do, Newport, Oregon, is the perfect spot for a romantic date night. With its stunning views, outdoor activities, and delicious food and wine, Newport will surely provide you and your partner with a memorable night out.

Whichever you choose, make sure to treat yourself to a relaxing night! You deserve it!  

If you found this piece helpful, please consider following me and sharing the article with your friends. Your support means a lot to me as a writer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Date Night# Beachfront Restaurant# Pub Food# Stargazing# Romantic Dinner

Comments / 2

Published by

Melinda Pearson is an avid explorer and local blogger. You will find everything from the best beaches on the Oregon Coast to insider tips on the best places to travel. Please consider following to receive articles sent straight to your inbox.

Oregon
338 followers

More from Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Oregon State

King Tides: What to Know When Visiting Oregon’s Coast

Prepare for the King Tides: What to Know When Visiting Oregon’s Coast. If you are looking for an unforgettable experience, consider taking a trip to the Oregon Coast to experience the King Tides.

Read full story
2 comments
Florence, OR

Where to Whale Watch In Florence

Whale watching in Florence offers a unique experience!. Every year, thousands of whales make their way up and down the coast, and there are plenty of spots where you can catch a glimpse of them.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

Where to Whale Watch in Newport, Oregon

Whale watching in Newport is a one-of-a-kind experience. From standing at the top of the lighthouse looking out to see to dining while whale watching. There are so many amazing places to whale watch in this great city!

Read full story
4 comments
Depoe Bay, OR

Where to Whale Watch in Depoe Bay

Depoe Bay: The Best Place in Oregon to Whale Watch. Have you ever wondered where the best place to whale watch is? Maybe you are like most locals who wait anxiously to receive that text message saying where the Orcas are today?

Read full story
2 comments

Dog Friendly Activities in the Pacific Northwest

Have you been wondering what dog friendly activities there are to do with your pup in the Pacific Northwest?. This article will look at some of the top Hikes, Beaches, and Restaurants for your furry friend to explore.

Read full story
4 comments

Traveling With Your Dogs in the Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the most incredible scenery and outdoor activities available. From the lush forests of the Olympic National Park to the rugged coastline of the Oregon Coast, the Pacific Northwest is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

Read full story
Oregon State

19 Oregon Coast FAQ: Visiting the Coast

Top 19 Oregon Coast FAQ: All You Need to Know About Visiting the Coast. If you are considering a trip to the Oregon Coast or already living here, there are probably some questions running through your mind.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

Top 15 Ways to Relax on the Oregon Coast

Relaxing on the Oregon Coast is an experience like no other. With its pristine beaches, majestic mountains, and lush forests, the Oregon Coast is a paradise of natural beauty and serenity.

Read full story
1 comments

Questions New Cruisers Have

Are you planning your first cruise? Congratulations! Cruises are a fantastic way to relax, explore, and enjoy yourself. Before you set sail, though, you may be wondering what to expect. Here are some of the most common questions new cruise travelers have.

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

Oregon Coasts Spectacular Scenery

The Oregon Coast is a stunning and varied coastline that has long been a popular destination for travelers. It stretches for over 300 miles and offers some of the most spectacular vistas in the Pacific Northwest.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln County, OR

Sea of Lights at the Oregon Coast Aquarium

This season, the Oregon Coast Aquarium invites families to experience the wonder of the Sea of Lights. The Sea of Lights features more than 30 million LED lights illuminating the Oregon Coast Aquarium and is now open from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December 17, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Toledo, OR

Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon

The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!

Read full story
Toledo, OR

Did Anyone Say Hawaiian? Cafe 235 in Toledo, Oregon

Did Anyone Say Hawaiian? Cafe 235 in Toledo, Oregon. If you are looking for a delicious, unique, and authentic Hawaiian food experience in Toledo, Oregon, look no further than Cafe235!

Read full story
7 comments
Lincoln County, OR

Christmas Presents for Those in Need

Christmas is a memorable holiday for many people, whether it is a family, a friend, a couple, or a group. Christmas is celebrated by giving gifts, having fun with family and friends, and enjoying a cozy environment.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20

Two men, Sargeant Major JD LeHew and Sargeant Major Rocky Kinzer with Ray Shinohara joining in late August, are hiking from Boston to Newport, Oregon, to raise awareness for those Killed In Action (KIA) and Missing In Action (MIA).

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

Thanksgiving Dinner from Coca Mocha Joe's

Thanksgiving DinnerPhoto byCoca Mocha Joe's, American Legion 116. Looking for a way to spend Thanksgiving this year that does not involve cooking or cleaning? Look no further than Coca Mocha Joe's! They are offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who shows up between 12 pm and 4 pm on November 24, 2022.

Read full story
Toledo, OR

Serving Hot & Cold Drinks and More! Toledo Coffee Depot

Serving Hot & Cold Drinks and More! Toledo Coffee Depot. You don’t need to travel far from Toledo or wait in line at some exclusive café or restaurant to get your caffeine fix and different hot drinks. The Toledo Coffee Depot serves delicious hot and cold drinks, scrumptious breakfasts, and lunches. This drive-thru coffee shop is so convenient and allows you to quickly get your caffeine fix and delicious breakfast or lunch without leaving your car!

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

3-Day Oregon Coast Road Trip: Newport to Pacific City

3-Day Oregon Coast Road Trip: Newport to Pacific City. The Oregon Coast Road Trip from Newport to Pacific City is a perfect escape to relax at the Ocean and experience the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. This trip will take you through some of the most beautiful and historic towns along the way. It will also give you many reasons to be grateful.

Read full story
Newport, OR

Discover the Animals at the Petting Zoo in Newport, Oregon

Newport Discovery Zoo is a small hometown petting zoo centered on saving animals and giving them a better place to live. This Zoo has a lot to offer, with more than 100 animals on display, and is run only by volunteers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy