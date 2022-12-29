Where to Whale Watch In Florence

Photo by Canva

Byoregoncoastjourney

oregoncoastjourney.com

melinda@oregoncoastjourney.com

Whale watching in Florence offers a unique experience!

Every year, thousands of whales make their way up and down the coast, and there are plenty of spots where you can catch a glimpse of them.

Photo by Canva

Whale Watching In Florence: A Unique Adventure

Florence, Oregon, is one of the best spots for whale watching on the Oregon Coast. You can expect to see plenty of whales if you go at the right time of year and know where to watch from.

Here are some tips to help you make the most of your whale-watching experience in Florence.

Florence, Oregon

Between Florence and Florence, Oregon is one of the best spots on the coast for catching a glimpse of these magnificent creatures.

Why is Whale Watching So Popular?

Here are a few reasons.

The first reason is that the Oregon Coast is home to a large population of whales. Every year, thousands of whales make their way up and down the coast, and there are plenty of spots where you can catch a glimpse of them.

Second, the Oregon Coast is a great place to whale watch because it offers excellent views of the whales. You can see them from anywhere along the waterfront, whether on a beach, at a park, or at one of the many public docks.

Third, whale watching in Florence is easy and convenient. No special tours or equipment are required; you can enjoy whale watching without leaving the shore.

Finally, whale watching in Florence is affordable and fun for all ages.

So if you are looking for a great way to spend a day or afternoon on the Oregon Coast, be sure to check out whale watching in Florence.

Best Place to Whale Watch in Florence, Oregon

There are many beautiful places to see whales in Florence.

Some of these areas are:

The Sea Lion Caves

Heceta Head Lighthouse

Cape Perpetua

The Devil's Churn

Cook's Chasm

The Sea Lion Caves

Photo by Melinda Pearson

Every year, from March to October, vast numbers of gray whales can be seen migrating along the Oregon Coast.

Florence is one of the best places to see them, thanks to the large gathering of Sea Lions at the turnout. The Sea Lion Caves are also home to a growing colony of Stellar and California sea lions, often basking in the sun or playing in the water.

This group of sea lions is free to come and go as they please. If you are interested in seeing groups of sea lions all at once, check out the sea lion caves during winter. However, more on this in another blog post.

Heceta Head Lighthouse Scenic Viewpoint

At the Heceta Head Lighthouse, you can watch whales from the lighthouse itself or the nearby Scenic Viewpoints. Whales can be seen migrating along the coast year-round. The light emanating from the tower attracts plankton, which attracts small fish. The fish attract larger fish and, ultimately, whales, making the Heceta Head Lighthouse a veritable buffet for these majestic creatures.

During whale-watching season, interpretive volunteers are on hand to answer questions and help visitors spot whales. With a bit of patience and a lot of luck, you are sure to have a whale of a time at this scenic Oregon attraction.

Cape Perpetua

Every year, gray whales migrate along the Oregon coast from their feeding grounds in Alaska to their breeding grounds in Mexico.

Cape Perpetua is one of the highest points on the Oregon coast. It provides an excellent vantage point for whale watching. Visitors can hike to the top of the cape or take a shuttle from the visitor center. Once at the top, there are several viewing platforms where visitors can get a closer look at the whales as they swim by.

In addition to gray whales, visitors may also see humpback whales, orcas, and other marine life. Cape Perpetua is a beautiful natural wonder, even if you do not manage to see whales on this trip.

Devil's Churn Viewpoint

Devil's Churn Viewpoint is known for its dramatic coastline, including a narrow inlet with high cliffs on either side. During the whale-watching season, visitors can often see orcas, humpbacks, and gray whales from the viewpoint. Visitors should also bring binoculars so that they can get a better view of the whales.

Visitors can sit close to the water on the volcanic rock that surrounds the churn. This makes for an unforgettable experience even if you do not manage to see whales. Due to sneaker waves being a common occurrence, makes sure to tread carefully when close to the water's edge.

Cook's Chasm

The Chasm is named after Captain James Cook, who was the first European to explore the area. The viewpoint offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. This is an excellent place for whale watching and so much more wildlife.

Visitors can also see the area's fascinating geology, including sea stacks, caves, and tide pools. Various birds can also be seen at Cook's Chasm, making it a popular spot for bird watching. Whales can often be seen from the shoreline, but binoculars or a spotting scope will give you a better view.

Gray whales are typically seen June through September when the Coasts resident whales are nearby.

Whale Watching Events

Most years, Florence holds a “Spring Whale Watching” event. The event is typically held during spring break. There are interpreters posted at Cape Perpetua Visitors Center and at the Cook's Chasm Lookout ready to answer visitors' questions about whales during this event.

In 2022 Whale Watch should be taking place in December of 2022. Check out this link here before heading out to it https://orwhalewatch.org/.

What to Expect when Whale Watching

Photo by Melinda Pearson

When whale watching near Florence, Oregon, you can expect to see a variety of whales. The most common whales are gray whales, but you may also see humpback, killer, and even blue whales.

Be prepared for a long wait, as these creatures are often hard to spot. When you finally see a whale, the experience is well worth it.

Be sure to dress for the weather, as it can be cold and windy on the Oregon Coast no matter what time of year it is. Be patient- whale watching is all about enjoying the moment and waiting for the whales to come to you.

So come prepared with binoculars and a camera and enjoy a wonderful day watching near Florence.

Visit the Whales Near Florence, Oregon

If you are looking for a great whale-watching experience in Florence, Oregon, follow our tips for the best places to watch and what time of year to go. Most importantly, when whale watching, be patient.

Whale watching is all about enjoying the moment and waiting for the whales to come to you. So come prepared with binoculars and a camera and enjoy a wonderful day of whale watching in Florence.

Look at my other posts for the best places in Newport, Oregon, and Depoe Bay, Oregon, to see whales.

Comment below your favorite place to spot whales near Florence, Oregon.

If you have a picture of these majestic creatures, please upload it to the comments. We would love to see it!

If you found this piece helpful, please consider following me and sharing the article with your friends. Your support means a lot to me as a writer.