Dog Friendly Activities in the Pacific Northwest

Have you been wondering what dog friendly activities there are to do with your pup in the Pacific Northwest? 

If so, you have come to the right place! 

This article will look at some of the top Hikes, Beaches, and Restaurants for your furry friend to explore. 

Dog-Friendly Hikes in the Pacific Northwest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcwFd_0jmnzJFx00
Photo byCanva

Taking your pup along with you on outdoor adventures is a great way to bond and have some fun in the Pacific Northwest. If you are looking for some dog-friendly hikes, the Pacific Northwest has plenty of options for you to explore. From lush trails to stunning mountain views, these dog-friendly hikes offer something for everyone. 

Pacific Northwest Trail

Starting at the border between Washington and British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest Trail (PNW Trail) is a 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) hiking trail that runs through the forests of the Pacific Northwest. The trail passes through 14 national forests and travels along the Pacific Coast.

Mount Rainier

One of the most iconic mountains in the Pacific Northwest, Mount Rainier is a great place to hike with dogs in Washington. The trail has several options and is suitable for dogs of all abilities.

Columbia River

The Columbia River winds its way through Oregon and Washington, making it an excellent spot for a hike with dogs. The area is known for its incredible wildlife, making it a perfect place to bring your pup on a hike.

Dog Mountain Trail

One great spot for a dog-friendly hike is the Dog Mountain Trail in Columbia River Gorge. This is one of the most challenging hikes in the area and runs about 6.5 miles. The trip offers hikers stunning views of the Columbia River Gorge and Mount Hood. Your pup will love the different terrain and open spaces, and you will be able to take in the breathtaking scenery. 

Oyster Dome Trail

Another excellent spot for a dog-friendly hike is the Oyster Dome Trail in Bellingham, Washington. This 5-mile round-trip hike is full of lush greenery and stunning views. The trail also features a lookout point that provides a great view of the San Juan Islands. 

Mount Si Trail

The Mount Si Trail in North Bend, Washington, is the perfect spot if you are looking for a slightly more challenging hike. This 8-mile round trip hike is full of steep switchbacks, but the stunning views of the Cascades are worth the effort. Your pup will love the different terrain, and you will get to take in the breathtaking views.

Oregon Coast

Many of the beaches along the Oregon Coast are dog friendly. A few of our favorites include: The Pacific Beach, Strawberry Hill, and Beverly Beach. These beaches all provide something new and different so your dog will not get bored.

At Pacific Beach there are rocks, sand dunes, and water for your dog to play on.

Strawberry Hill has rocks on one side and sand on the other. You and your dog can dig for agates on this beach.

Beverly Beach offers a camp ground, picnic tables, and a beach full of driftwood, sand and other adventures for your and your pup to explore.

Pack Water and Snacks 

No matter where you choose to hike, make sure to bring plenty of water and snacks for you and your pup. Also, be sure to check the trail conditions beforehand, as some trails may be closed due to inclement weather or maintenance. 

Dog-Friendly Beaches in the Pacific Northwest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMp4s_0jmnzJFx00
Photo byCanva

The Pacific Northwest is one of the best places to take your dog for a beach outing. With its stunning coastal views, the region offers plenty of dog-friendly beaches that are perfect for a leisurely stroll or a fun game of fetch. Here are some of the best dog-friendly beaches in the Pacific Northwest that are sure to keep your pup entertained and happy. 

Double Bluff Beach

Located on Whidbey Island in Washington, Double Bluff Beach is a great beach for dogs. There is a spot for off-leash dog walking making it a great place to take your dog for a swim.

Yachats State Park

This beach is located in Yachats State Park, which is a great place to visit with your dog in Oregon. The park is home to a number of trails and beautiful beaches, making it a perfect day trip with your pup.

Ocean Shores in Washington

Ocean Shores in Washington is fantastic for dogs and their owners to get out and explore the coastline. The beach is pet-friendly, and there are plenty of activities for dogs to enjoy, such as swimming, fetching, and even some off-leash areas. Plus, the beach is just a short drive from the city of Ocean Shores, making it a great day trip for the family.

Cannon Beach in Oregon

This beach is an excellent spot for a day of fun in the sun with your pup. The beach is pet-friendly, and there are plenty of activities your pup can enjoy, such as fetching, running, and swimming. Plus, the area has plenty of shops and restaurants, making it a great place to take a break and grab a bite to eat.

Long Beach in Washington

This beach is an excellent spot for a day of relaxation with your pup. The beach is pet-friendly, and your dog can enjoy plenty of activities, such as fetching and swimming. Plus, the beach is just a short drive from the city of Long Beach, making it a great day trip for the family.

Dog-Friendly Hotels and Restaurants in the Pacific Northwest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlS3n_0jmnzJFx00
Photo byCanva

Top Restaurants in the Pacific Northwest

Seattle Bakery

This popular Seattle cafe is the perfect spot for you and your pup to grab a bite to eat. They offer a pet-friendly patio where you can enjoy a meal while watching the boats go by. Plus, they have delicious meals and treats that your pup will love.

The Dog and Pony Grill in Spokane

 This Spokane restaurant is perfect if you are looking for a pet-friendly spot to grab a bite to eat. They offer a pet-friendly patio and a variety of delicious dishes for you and your pup to enjoy. Plus, they even have a special menu just for dogs!

Get Out There and Explore

With all the great options for dog-friendly hikes, beaches, hotels, and restaurants, you and your pup can have a wonderful time exploring the world together.

So get out there and enjoy the great outdoors with your pup; just be sure to bring the leash, water, and doggie bags for a fun and safe adventure.

What is your favorite activity to do with your pup? Let us know in the comments below. 

If you found this piece helpful, please consider following me and sharing the article with your friends. Your support means a lot to me as a writer.

Melinda Pearson is an avid explorer and local blogger. You will find everything from the best beaches on the Oregon Coast to insider tips on the best places to travel.

