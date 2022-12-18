Pacific Northwest Guide to Dogs

Travel the Oregon Coast and More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5oAV_0jmgqyOo00
Photo byCanva

Pacific Northwest Guide to Dogs

Bymelindapearson

oregoncoastjourney.com

melinda@oregoncoastjourney.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ec6oc_0jmgqyOo00
Photo byUpslpash

The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the most incredible scenery and outdoor activities available. From the lush forests of the Olympic National Park to the rugged coastline of the Oregon Coast, the Pacific Northwest is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

The region is also great for dog owners and their four-legged friends! From the numerous dog-friendly hikes and beaches to dog-friendly hotels and restaurants, the Pacific Northwest has something for everyone.

Whether you’re looking for a place to take your pup for a swim, a long hike, or just a leisurely walk, this guide will provide you with all the information you need to make the most of your time in the Pacific Northwest with your furry pal.

Overview of the Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is located along the coast of the Pacific Ocean. It stretches from California in the south to British Columbia in the north. The region is home to the largest temperate rainforest in the world, making it an incredibly lush and green landscape.

The Pacific Northwest is also home to over 50 volcanoes and remains an active earthquake zone. In recent years, the region has experienced several devastating wildfires.

The Pacific Northwest consists of many states, including Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, as well as the Canadian province of British Columbia. The climate varies significantly between these regions, with the Pacific Northwest being known for its heavy rainfall and mild temperatures during the summer months.

Dog Breeds that Thrive in the Pacific Northwest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hx8ND_0jmgqyOo00
Photo byCanva

The Pacific Northwest is a fantastic place to travel with dogs of all breeds. However, certain breeds thrive in this environment and make great companions for outdoor enthusiasts.

The following breeds are all excellent choices for traveling with dogs in the Pacific Northwest.

  • Labrador Retriever
  •  Golden Retriever
  •  Chesapeake Bay Retriever
  •  German Shepherd
  •  Bernese Mountain Dog
  •  Newfoundland
  •  Siberian Husky
  •  Border Collie Labrador 
  •  French Bulldog

Golden Retriever

One of the most popular dog breeds in the Pacific Northwest is the Golden Retriever. This breed is known for being friendly, loyal, and gentle and loves being active outdoors. With a thick coat that can handle the wet and cold weather of the region, Goldies are perfect for exploring all the outdoor activities the Pacific Northwest has to offer. 

Labrador Retriever

Another popular dog breed in the Pacific Northwest is the Labrador Retriever. Labs have a thick double coat that is perfect for the cold and wet weather of the region, and they are also known for being friendly, intelligent, and loyal. They love being active and going on hikes and are great companions for families. 

French Bulldog

The French Bulldog is a great choice for those looking for a smaller breed. This breed loves to be around people, and they are perfect for apartment living in the cities. They have short coat that is easy to groom, and they are also great for families with children. 

German Shepherd

The German Shepherd is an excellent choice for those looking for a larger breed. This breed is known for being loyal, intelligent, and protective and loves being active outdoors. They have a thick double coat that can handle the wet and cold weather of the Pacific Northwest, and they are great for families with children. 

Bernese Mountain Dog

Finally, the Bernese Mountain Dog is a wonderful breed for the Pacific Northwest. This breed is known for being loyal, gentle, and loving, and they love being active outdoors. With a thick double coat that can handle the wet and cold weather of the region, they are perfect for families that want to explore all the outdoor activities the Pacific Northwest offers. 

Tips for Traveling with Dogs in the Pacific Northwest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zc43s_0jmgqyOo00
Photo byCanva

The Pacific Northwest is a great place to travel with dogs during all seasons. During the summer months, plan to spend more time near the water, especially if you’re visiting areas like Washington or Oregon.

These areas experience less rain during the summer months than in the fall or winter. So plan to stay near the coast and in or near the city during these months.

July and August are also peak fire times in the region, so keep an eye on the news for forest fires. The city of Portland experiences an annual micro-brewery festival in July, but with its proximity to the forests, it can get very smokey during this event.

During the fall and winter months, the Pacific Northwest is beautiful and less crowded than during the summer months. With cooler temperatures, the region is a great place to visit year-round with your dog.

Dog-Friendly Activities to Enjoy in the Pacific Northwest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fF8SK_0jmgqyOo00
Photo byCanva

This region is full of dog-friendly activities you and your furry friend can enjoy together. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures, shopping excursions, or simply a place to relax, the Pacific Northwest has something for you and your dog to enjoy. 

Head to the Park

One great way to bond with your dog and get some fresh air is to explore one of the many parks in the region.

Many parks, such as Seattle’s Discovery Park, offer dog-friendly trails with plenty of wide-open spaces for your dog to roam.

Other parks, like Oregon’s Silver Falls State Park, are also home to dog-friendly campsites and hiking trails you can explore with your dog. 

Restaurants and Shops

If you’re looking for a more urban experience, there are plenty of dog-friendly restaurants and shops in the Pacific Northwest. In Portland, for example, many restaurants have outdoor seating open to dogs.

If you’re looking for a shopping trip, Seattle’s University Village is a great spot. This outdoor mall offers a wide selection of dog-friendly stores, so you can shop while your dog tags along. 

Head to the Beach

If you’re looking for a relaxing activity, the Pacific Northwest also has plenty of dog-friendly beaches.

In Washington, you can take your dog to scenic Alki Beach for sunbathing and swimming.

If you’re in Oregon, you can head to the dog-friendly Cannon Beach for beachcombing and stunning views. 

Conclusion

No matter what type of activity you’re looking for, the Pacific Northwest has plenty of dog-friendly options. From outdoor adventures to shopping trips to beach days, you and your dog can explore the region and make special memories.

No matter what you choose to do or where you go with your furry companion, you both are sure to have a great time in the Pacific Northwest. 

Tell us in the comments what your favorite activities to do with your pup are.

If you found this piece helpful, please consider following me and sharing the article with your friends. Your support means a lot to me as a writer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dog friendly# Pacific northwest# Activities# Hotels# Dog restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

Melinda Pearson is an avid explorer and local blogger. You will find everything from the best beaches on the Oregon Coast to insider tips on the best places to travel. Please consider following to receive articles sent straight to your inbox.

Oregon
277 followers

More from Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Oregon State

Dog Friendly Activities in the Pacific Northwest

Have you been wondering what dog friendly activities there are to do with your pup in the Pacific Northwest?. This article will look at some of the top Hikes, Beaches, and Restaurants for your furry friend to explore.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

19 Oregon Coast FAQ: Visiting the Coast

Top 19 Oregon Coast FAQ: All You Need to Know About Visiting the Coast. If you are considering a trip to the Oregon Coast or already living here, there are probably some questions running through your mind.

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

10 FAQs For Whale Watching

Whale watching is a great way to see some of the giant creatures on Earth in their natural habitat. Whales often swim and breach (jump out of the water) near the Oregon Coast. Here are 10 things you need to know before whale watching on the Oregon Coast.

Read full story
Oregon State

Top 15 Ways to Relax on the Oregon Coast

Relaxing on the Oregon Coast is an experience like no other. With its pristine beaches, majestic mountains, and lush forests, the Oregon Coast is a paradise of natural beauty and serenity.

Read full story
1 comments

Questions New Cruisers Have

Are you planning your first cruise? Congratulations! Cruises are a fantastic way to relax, explore, and enjoy yourself. Before you set sail, though, you may be wondering what to expect. Here are some of the most common questions new cruise travelers have.

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

Oregon Coasts Spectacular Scenery

The Oregon Coast is a stunning and varied coastline that has long been a popular destination for travelers. It stretches for over 300 miles and offers some of the most spectacular vistas in the Pacific Northwest.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln County, OR

Sea of Lights at the Oregon Coast Aquarium

This season, the Oregon Coast Aquarium invites families to experience the wonder of the Sea of Lights. The Sea of Lights features more than 30 million LED lights illuminating the Oregon Coast Aquarium and is now open from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December 17, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Toledo, OR

Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon

The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!

Read full story
Toledo, OR

Did Anyone Say Hawaiian? Cafe 235 in Toledo, Oregon

Did Anyone Say Hawaiian? Cafe 235 in Toledo, Oregon. If you are looking for a delicious, unique, and authentic Hawaiian food experience in Toledo, Oregon, look no further than Cafe235!

Read full story
5 comments
Lincoln County, OR

Christmas Presents for Those in Need

Christmas is a memorable holiday for many people, whether it is a family, a friend, a couple, or a group. Christmas is celebrated by giving gifts, having fun with family and friends, and enjoying a cozy environment.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20

Two men, Sargeant Major JD LeHew and Sargeant Major Rocky Kinzer with Ray Shinohara joining in late August, are hiking from Boston to Newport, Oregon, to raise awareness for those Killed In Action (KIA) and Missing In Action (MIA).

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

Thanksgiving Dinner from Coca Mocha Joe's

Thanksgiving DinnerPhoto byCoca Mocha Joe's, American Legion 116. Looking for a way to spend Thanksgiving this year that does not involve cooking or cleaning? Look no further than Coca Mocha Joe's! They are offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who shows up between 12 pm and 4 pm on November 24, 2022.

Read full story
Toledo, OR

Serving Hot & Cold Drinks and More! Toledo Coffee Depot

Serving Hot & Cold Drinks and More! Toledo Coffee Depot. You don’t need to travel far from Toledo or wait in line at some exclusive café or restaurant to get your caffeine fix and different hot drinks. The Toledo Coffee Depot serves delicious hot and cold drinks, scrumptious breakfasts, and lunches. This drive-thru coffee shop is so convenient and allows you to quickly get your caffeine fix and delicious breakfast or lunch without leaving your car!

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

3-Day Oregon Coast Road Trip: Newport to Pacific City

3-Day Oregon Coast Road Trip: Newport to Pacific City. The Oregon Coast Road Trip from Newport to Pacific City is a perfect escape to relax at the Ocean and experience the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. This trip will take you through some of the most beautiful and historic towns along the way. It will also give you many reasons to be grateful.

Read full story
Newport, OR

Discover the Animals at the Petting Zoo in Newport, Oregon

Newport Discovery Zoo is a small hometown petting zoo centered on saving animals and giving them a better place to live. This Zoo has a lot to offer, with more than 100 animals on display, and is run only by volunteers.

Read full story
Lincoln County, OR

An Affordable Way to Get Around Lincoln County, Oregon

Lincoln County Public Transportation: An Affordable Way to Get Around. Wait, is that a public transportation bus that I just saw?. You are entirely right if you think you have seen a bus going around Lincoln County!

Read full story
5 comments
Newport, OR

Discover Family-Friendly Beaches in Newport, Oregon

Visiting Family-Friendly Beaches in Newport, Oregon: What You Need To Know. The beaches in Newport, Oregon, are some of the most beautiful in the state and are prime attractions to tourists year-round. However, there are so many family-friendly beaches in Newport that it can be challenging to decide which ones you want to visit first when you are planning your trip. This guide will help you sort out your options by highlighting eight of the most popular and beautiful Newport beaches so you can easily decide where to spend your time.

Read full story
5 comments
Newport, OR

Bring Your Family Down to these 6 Family-Friendly Museums In Newport, Oregon

Are you looking for family-friendly activities near you? Look no further than Newport, Oregon!. Local attractions can offer plenty of things to do with the entire family. From museums and zoos to parks and nature preserves, there are many different things to see and do locally if you are searching for something fun and educational with the whole clan.

Read full story
6 comments
Newport, OR

Newport, Oregon- Where Froyo and Mexican Snacks Combine

SubZero Swirlz, a new Mexican-themed frozen yogurt shop, is quickly gaining popularity in Newport, Oregon. Located on Highway 101, the shop offers a variety of Authentic Mexican treats, such as Chip Preparados, Esquites, and Mangonadas, along with self-serve frozen yogurt.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy