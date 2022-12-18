19 Oregon Coast FAQ: Visiting the Coast

Photo by Melinda Pearson

Top 19 Oregon Coast FAQ: All You Need to Know About Visiting the Coast

If you are considering a trip to the Oregon Coast or already living here, there are probably some questions running through your mind.

What should I bring?

What can I expect?

How's the weather?

Don't worry; we have got you covered. This blog post will answer some of the most frequently asked questions about the Oregon Coast. Keep reading for more information!

Oregon Coast FAQ #1 What can I expect when I visit the Oregon Coast?

The Oregon Coast is a wild and rugged place, and visitors can expect to see plenty of rocky cliffs, vast stretches of sand, and dense forests. The coastline is also home to some charming towns and villages, where visitors can enjoy a variety of restaurants, shops, and attractions.

Photo by Melinda Pearson

Oregon Coast FAQ #2 The beach with the most sand dollars?

Gearhart Beach is the top pick for finding sand dollars on the Oregon Coast. This wide and sandy beach is perfect for a relaxing day by the ocean, and visitors can also enjoy driftwood, delicious clams, and bird watching.

The Most Sandy Beaches

The most Sandy Beaches include Cannon Beach, Clatsop Spit, Harris Beach, Oceanside, and Beverly Beach.

Most of the beaches in Newport, Waldport, and some areas in Yachats are very sandy.

The Most Rocky Beaches

If you're looking for a beach with plenty of rocky cliffs and dramatic ocean views, then the Oregon Coast is your place. Some of the most popular spots for rocky beaches include Cape Kiwanda, Yaquina Head, and Ecola State Park.

Oregon Coast FAQ #3 What are the Rock Formations found off the Oregon Coast?

The rock formations found off the Oregon Coast are called sea stacks and islands. These were formed from old lava flows that cooled and hardened on the ocean floor. The waves and weather have since eroded the soft, surrounding rock, leaving behind these impressive structures.

Oregon Coast FAQ #4 Why is the Oregon Coast Rocky?

The Oregon Coast is over 40% rocks. A wall of volcanic stone can be found against the Pacific Ocean. This creates a rugged and wild landscape.

This is known as the rocky shores. The large waves crashing against the rocks wear them down, making for a beautiful coastline.

Oregon Coast FAQ #5 What are the rocks the Goonies used?

The rocks that the Goonies used in the movie were located in Cannon Beach. This beach is known for its large and impressive rocks.

The rock structure is called the Haystack Rock. The Haystack Rock is the most iconic rock on the Oregon Coast. It is located in Cannon Beach and stands 235 feet tall. It is one of the giant monoliths in North America.

Oregon Coast FAQ #6 Where is the black sand beach in Oregon?

Oregon Coast has many beautiful beaches, but the black sand beach is a sight. The black sand results from the high level of basalt in the area.

The Black Sand Beach is a small pebble beach found at Yaquina Head in Newport. A stairway can be used to get down to the black basalt stones.

Oregon Coast FAQ #7 What is the Oregon Agate?

Agates are rocks that form in cavities and have a banded, concentric appearance. They can be brown and orange with a reddish tint.

Agates are found in rivers, beaches, and mountains. One place to find the agates are at Strawberry Hill. Strawberry Hill is near milepost 169 on Highway 101. It is just south of Cape Perpetua.

The best time to look for agates is low tide. This way, you can go further out looking for the agates. Just be careful because the rocks could be slippery.

Oregon Coast FAQ #8 What are the clear jelly blobs on the beach?

The clear jelly blobs are called Sea Gooseberry. These show up often during Spring and Summer. These look like a type of jellyfish. However, they are, strangely enough, not jellyfish. They are more closely related to fish. Their sizes vary from only a few millimeters to almost 59 inches in length.

Photo by Melinda Pearson

Oregon Coast FAQ #9 Can you Find Shells on the Oregon Coast?

Yes, you can find shells on the Oregon Coast. In fact, there are many different types of shells that you can see, including snails, clams, and mussels. If you're looking for an excellent place to find shells, try the beaches near Newport or Florence.

In addition to shells, you can find driftwood and glass floats.

Oregon Coast FAQ #10 Where do I find glass floats on the Oregon Coast?

You can sometimes find glass floats along the Coast in Lincoln City. From October to May glass floats are placed on the beaches for the lucky few to find. Once you have found one you can keep it as a treasure. These floats are placed to celebrate the arts and the sea.

These beautiful floats are made of glass and usually are in a ball shape. They range in colors and are made by glass blowers. If you are lucky enough to find one, then that one is yours to keep. Put it somewhere special. Just make sure to be careful with it because it is made of glass.

Oregon Coast FAQ #11 Can you Swim on the Oregon Coast?

While it is not illegal to swim in the waters on the Oregon Coast, most locals would probably advise against it. Every year there are at least a few stories of people trying to take a swim or sitting too close to the water and ending up needing to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. The Oregon Coast has many sneaker waves, catching people by surprise.

Rip currents are covered up by the beautiful ocean. These currents can sweep people away quickly.

The water is also cold. It stays about 55 degrees and can get much colder in the winter. The Pacific Northwinds usually blow and can make the temperature feel much colder. So if you are planning to take a dip in the ocean, be aware of the dangers.

You can find surfers in the water. Some places along the coast teach the eager learner how to surf! Surfers use their surfboards as a flotation devices to hold onto if the need arises. There are many places along the Oregon Coast that offer surf classes. They will even let you rent the equipment.

Oregon Coast FAQ #12 Where Can I Find Updated Weather

The weather on the Oregon Coast can vary greatly depending on the time of year. The coastal areas are usually cooler and wetter than the inland areas.

The Pacific Northwest winds, also known as the “Pineapple Express,” are a series of warm, wet winds that originate in the tropical waters near Hawaii. These winds travel across the Pacific Ocean and cause heavy rains and cool temperatures on the Oregon Coast.

These winds usually blow while on the Coast and much of the time while inland. You can check on the most updated forecast at the National Weather Service's website.

Oregon Coast FAQ #13 Where can I find Whales?

You can spot whales on the Oregon Coast much of the year. The most common times are between June and September. This is due to more of the Coast's resident gray whales returning from their migration.

The best cities for whale watching are Depoe Bay, Newport, and Florence. For more in-depth information on whale watching, visit more of my posts at:

Oregon Coast FAQ #14 Why is There Foam on the Oregon Coast

Seafoam has many names, including sea foam, ocean foam, beach foam, and spume. The Oregon Coast often has foam because of the high winds and waves. The wind and waves can create a lot of foam, which can look like white suds or bubbles. Inside the foam is organic matter, consisting of dead microscopic plants, proteins, and lipids.

The presence of healthy seafoam is often a good sign for the overall health of an ocean ecosystem. While it can sometimes indicate pollutants in the water, usually healthy seafoam is simply a result of the high winds and waves that occur along with coastal areas.

Photo by Canva

Oregon Coast FAQ #15 When Do Whales Migrate Along the Oregon Coast?

Whales migrate along the Oregon coast from December through early February. Their migration route takes them from the Arctic to Baja, California. Their return trip is from March through October when they go back to the Arctic with their calves.

Oregon Coast FAQ #16 How is the Coast Separated?

The Oregon Coast has three regions. These regions are the North, Central, and Southern Regions. The North region is from Astoria to Lincoln City. The central region is from Lincoln City to Florence. The Southern Region is from Florence to Brookings.

Oregon Coast FAQ #17 What should I wear?

The locals always dress in layers no matter the season. This is mainly due to the temperature constantly changing during the day. It is not uncommon to find a local dressed in a sweatshirt and shorts. During the warmer months, locals can be sporting flip flops and open-toed shoes with shorts and a warm sweatshirt, and maybe even a jacket and a short sleeve shirt. You can see closed-toed shoes, long pants, a short-sleeved shirt, long sleeved shirt on top, a jacket/sweatshirt, and then a winter coat and a raincoat during the winter months. Layers are great because you can always take something off if you are hot, but you might be cold if you don't have something to put on.

Oregon Coast FAQ #18 Are all of Oregon's Beaches Open to the Public?

The Oregon Coast passed a bill in 1967 called the Oregon Beach Bill. This Bill states that the beaches belong to the people. There is only one other state with a similar bill, and that state is Hawaii.

You will find a few sections that are nature reserves where you must pay a fee to enter. However, you will find an information station with park rangers always willing to answer all of your questions in these places.

Photo by Canva

Oregon Coast FAQ #19 Are fires allowed on the beach?

Fires are fun on the beach. People can often find a bonfire in the evenings. Large pieces of driftwood are not allowed. However, you can use small pieces of wood.

The first must be west of the vegetation. Make sure to put the fire out using water. Do not just bury the fire. If you bury the fire, it will remain hot and not go out for many hours.

Thank you for reading! We hope that this article has helped answer some of your questions about the Oregon Coast.

If you found this piece helpful, please consider following me and sharing the article with your friends. Your support means a lot to me as a writer.