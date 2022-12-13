Questions New Cruisers Have

Photo by Canva

Are you planning your first cruise? Congratulations! Cruises are a fantastic way to relax, explore, and enjoy yourself. Before you set sail, though, you may be wondering what to expect. Here are some of the most common questions new cruise travelers have.

What should I pack?

Packing for a cruise can be tricky. You want to ensure you have enough clothing for your trip, but you don’t want to overpack. Start by researching the average temperatures at your destination and pack accordingly. You should also bring a bathing suit, casual clothing, and a few more excellent items for dinners. Don’t forget any medications you may need and plenty of sunscreen!

Do Cruise Ships Have Shampoo, Conditioner, and Soap?

Yes, most cruise companies offer shampoo, conditioner, and soap in their rooms. You can ask for these items to be refilled when running low.

Make sure to call each cruise company to make sure of the kind they have in case of allergies.

Do Cruise Ships Offer Simple First Aid Items?

Yes, most cruise ships offer essential first-aid items such as band-aids, gauze, antiseptic ointment, and over-the-counter medications. Some cruise lines may also offer more advanced medical services, such as an onboard doctor or nurse.

Travel and Medical Insurance

When booking your sailing, you can add safety and medical insurance.

Travel and medical insurance are important for any cruise ship. The cost of medical care can be very expensive, and medical insurance provides peace of mind for both the passengers and the cruise line.

Safety insurance covers costs in the event of an accident or emergency on board. It will cover the cost of medical treatment, necessary evacuation from the ship, and other related expenses.

Medical insurance covers most medical costs incurred while on board the cruise, including doctor visits, hospital stays, and any medications prescribed. It also can cover any pre-existing medical conditions and any medical treatment required due to an accident or illness sustained while on the cruise. Depending on the policy, it may also cover evacuation to the nearest medical facility.

The cost of safety and medical insurance varies depending on the cruise line and the voyage length, but it is often an additional cost for passengers. It is essential to read the terms and conditions of the policy carefully to ensure that it covers what you need it to.

What Clothes Should I Pack During the Cruise?

Lightweight casual shirts and shorts

Swimwear and cover-up

Comfortable walking shoes

A light jacket or sweater

Hats

Sunglasses

Formal attire for the Dinner Time

Rain gear if the weather is unpredictable

Layers of clothing for cooler nights and days

What Kind of Activities Are Available On A Cruise?

Cruises offer a wide variety of activities to enjoy. Depending on the type of cruise you’re taking, you may find everything from poolside movies to art classes. Many cruises also offer cooking classes, shopping excursions, and onboard casinos. Some cruise lines even offer day trips to nearby destinations.

If you are sailing on cruise companies such as The Royal Caribbean, you can enjoy swimming with dolphins. They also have an app where you can sign up for the different activities and track what is going on that day.

A cruise line typically offers a variety of activities, such as:

Swimming, snorkeling

Tennis

Yoga,

Rock climbing

Mini-golf

Ziplining

Movies

Shows

Live music

Casino

Dance classes

Art classes

Cooking classes

Wine tasting

Spa treatments

Childcare Options

What Should I Expect During Boarding?

Before enjoying your cruise, you’ll need to go through the boarding process. This usually involves checking in at the cruise terminal and having your luggage screened before you can board. Be sure to arrive early, so you don’t miss the boat! Once you’re on board, you’ll be able to explore the ship and settle into your cabin.

Many cruise companies have staggering arrival times that you sign up for at least 2 months before the travel date. If you want extra time to spend on the cruise, make sure to schedule your time for earlier in the day.

You will also need to print out luggage tags, so your luggage does not get lost when you are boarding the ship.

Are There Any Hidden Costs On A Cruise Ship?

Cruises can be an affordable way to travel, but there are a few hidden costs you should be aware of. For example, some cruise lines charge for some onboard activities and entertainment. Additionally, most cruises offer optional excursions for an additional fee. You should also check to see if there are any taxes or port fees associated with your trip.

Do I Need To Pay Gratuities?

Yes, gratuities are typically expected on cruise ships. The amount of gratuity varies by the cruise line and can range from $10-15 per person per day. Some cruise lines include gratuities in the fare, while others may require you to pay them in cash or add them to your onboard account.

You can often save money by paying gratuities when you first book your cruise.

Is there Taxes and Insurance on Cruise Ships?

It depends on the cruise line and the particular cruise. Some cruise lines may include taxes and insurance in the ticket price, while others may charge extra for these fees. It is best to check with the cruise line directly before booking to find out what fees are included in the ticket price.

Are There Any Safety Tips I should Keep In Mind?

Safety is always a priority on cruises. Before you set sail, be sure to familiarize yourself with your cruise line’s safety protocols. Also, ensure you always have your photo ID and stay aware of your surroundings. It’s also a good idea to store important items like money and passports in your cabin safe.

Make Sure To Set The Time To The Cruise Ship

Your phone may automatically update to the local time zone when going on land. However, the ship is going to remain on the Ship Time. Therefore make sure that your phone is set to ship time before leaving, so you get your ship departure.

Am I Safe From Animals While On A Cruise Ship?

Yes, you are generally safe from animals while on cruise ships. Cruise ships usually do not allow animals on board and have very strict policies about bringing animals on board. Cruise ships also have measures to ensure safety from wildlife such as dolphins, sharks, and other sea creatures.

Get Out There and Sail

Planning your first cruise can be overwhelming, but don’t let that stop you from having the time of your life. As long as you know what to expect and are prepared, your cruise will be a wonderful experience. Bon, voyage!