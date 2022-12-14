Oregon Coasts Spectacular Scenery

Travel the Oregon Coast and More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqyVU_0jfptLWe00
Photo byMelinda Pearson

Oregon Coasts Spectacular Scenery

Byoregoncoastjourney

oregoncoastjourney.com

melinda@oregoncoastjourney.com

The Oregon Coast is a stunning and varied coastline that has long been a popular destination for travelers. It stretches for over 300 miles and offers some of the most spectacular vistas in the Pacific Northwest.

From towering sea stacks to hidden coves, the Oregon Coast has something for everyone. Here are just a few of the many reasons why this gorgeous coastline is so popular.

Spectacular Scenery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baiwK_0jfptLWe00
Photo byMelinda Pearson

First, the Oregon Coast is home to some truly spectacular scenery. The combination of rugged cliffs, pristine beaches, and towering forests make it hard to beat.

No matter where you go on the coast, you are bound to find something awe-inspiring.

The Oregon Coast is also home to many unique geological features, including sea stacks, sandstone arches, and blowholes.

What are Sea Stacks? 

A sea stack is a geological formation consisting of a steep and often vertical column or columns of rock in the sea near a coast, isolated by erosion. 

Sea stacks are common on the Oregon Coast, often formed by the erosion of softer rock around a more resistant rock. They can be found along the entire coast, from Brookings in the south to Astoria in the north.

There are numerous sea stacks located along the Oregon Coast. Some of the most notable include Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach, Devil's Punchbowl in Depoe Bay, Thor's Well in Yachats, and the Needles in Newport.

Sandstone Arches

The Oregon Coast has some of the most breathtaking sandstone arches you will ever see! It is like nature has carved out majestic staircases for us to explore, with stunning views to take in all around. 

A sandstone arch is a type of natural arch or bridge formed by the erosion of wave action on the Oregon Coast. Sandstone arches are formed by the sea wearing away at the softer parts of the sandstone, leaving the more intricate details in place. 

The arches are usually quite fragile, so it is important to respect them and not climb on them.

On the Oregon coast, there are a few sandstone arches to explore, including Arch Rock near Yachats, Thor's Well near Florence, and the Devil's Cauldron near Cannon Beach.

Blowholes on the Oregon Coast

These natural wonders are created by waves that crash against the rocky shoreline, creating powerful jets of water that shoot up into the air. It is quite a sight to see — and a great way to cool off on a hot day. Just make sure to stay safe and give these powerful jets plenty of respect!

A popular spot to find blowholes is at the Devil's Churn in Cape Perpetua near Yachats, the Spouting Horn near Newport, the Whale's Tail near Depoe Bay, and the Kissing Rock near Gold Beach. 

Participate in Amazing Outdoor Activities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEd6y_0jfptLWe00
Photo byMelinda Pearson

Second, the Oregon Coast is an excellent place for outdoor activities. From surfing and fishing to hiking and beachcombing, the Oregon Coast is full of fun activities for the whole family.

There are also plenty of wildlife opportunities, such as whale and bird watching. Additionally, the Oregon Coast is a great place to explore tide pools and view sea stars and other marine life.

Where Can People Surf on the Coast?

Surfing on the Oregon Coast is an incredible experience. The Oregon Coast offers some of the most consistent waves in the Pacific Northwest, with abundant surf spots for all skill levels. 

The stunning coastline and beautiful scenery make for an unforgettable experience, and the cooler waters allow for excellent surf conditions year-round. 

Popular places to surf on the Oregon Coast include Cannon Beach, Indian Beach, Nelscott Reef, Short Sands Beach, Pacific City, Oceanside, and Florence.

What are the Best Beachcombing Spots on the Coast?

Beachcombing on the Oregon Coast is popular for visitors and locals alike. It involves walking along the shoreline and exploring the beaches to collect items such as shells, driftwood, sea glass, and other beach treasures. Beachcombing is a great way to relax and find unique items to take home.

Here are a few great places to beachcomb: 

  • Cannon Beach
  • Manzanita Beach
  • Rockaway Beach
  • Neskowin Beach
  • Agate Beach
  • Bandon Beach
  • Sunset Bay State Park
  • Cape Lookout State Park
  • Cape Kiwanda
  • Nehalem Bay State Park

Where to Find the Best Tidepools on the Oregon Coast?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8zLN_0jfptLWe00
Photo byMelinda Pearson

Tide pools on the Oregon coast are shallow pools of saltwater, usually located near the shore. They are filled with different types of marine life, including anemones, crabs, sea stars, mussels, sea urchins, and more. Tide pools are an ever-changing and fascinating part of the Oregon coast.

Some of the best tide pools on the Oregon Coast can be found at Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint, Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint, Hug Point State Recreation Site, and Cape Arago State Park.

Get Ready to Eat Some Seafood

Third, the Oregon Coast is one of the best places in the world for seafood. Plenty of seafood restaurants along the coast serve fresh-caught fish, shellfish, and more. The seafood in the region is so fresh that it is often served right off the boat.

Some of the best places to get fresh seafood on the Oregon coast are: 

  • Fisherman's Market & Grill in Newport 
  • The Fishery in Pacific City 
  • Bandon Fish Market in Bandon 
  • The Fish Peddler in Astoria 
  • The Netarts Bay Oyster Company in Netarts 
  • Fishwife in Coos Bay 
  • Rogue Fish Company in Gold Beach 
  • The Trading Post in Lincoln City 
  • The Spit in Florence 
  • Local Ocean Seafood in Newport

Relaxation Time on the Oregon Coast

Finally, the Oregon Coast is a great place to relax and unwind. There are numerous resorts and vacation rentals available, so you can find the perfect spot to kick back and enjoy the views. The Oregon Coast is also home to many charming towns and villages, perfect for exploring and discovering the local culture.

Time to Visit the Oregon Coast

Undoubtedly, the Oregon Coast is one of the most popular destinations in the Pacific Northwest. From its stunning scenery to its wealth of outdoor activities, it is easy to see why so many people flock to this gorgeous region.

So if you want a place to relax, explore, and enjoy some of the best seafood in the world, the Oregon Coast is perfect.

Let us know in the comments below what you love about the Oregon Coast.

If you found this piece helpful, please consider following and sharing it with your friends. Your support means a lot to me as a writer. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oregon Coast# Scenery# Relaxation# Sea Stacks# Sandstone Arches

Comments / 1

Published by

Melinda Pearson is an avid explorer and local blogger. You will find everything from the best beaches on the Oregon Coast to insider tips on the best places to travel. Please consider following to receive articles sent straight to your inbox.

Oregon
258 followers

More from Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Oregon State

Dog Friendly Activities in the Pacific Northwest

Have you been wondering what dog friendly activities there are to do with your pup in the Pacific Northwest?. This article will look at some of the top Hikes, Beaches, and Restaurants for your furry friend to explore.

Read full story
2 comments

Pacific Northwest Guide to Dogs

The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the most incredible scenery and outdoor activities available. From the lush forests of the Olympic National Park to the rugged coastline of the Oregon Coast, the Pacific Northwest is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

Read full story
Oregon State

19 Oregon Coast FAQ: Visiting the Coast

Top 19 Oregon Coast FAQ: All You Need to Know About Visiting the Coast. If you are considering a trip to the Oregon Coast or already living here, there are probably some questions running through your mind.

Read full story
Oregon State

10 FAQs For Whale Watching

Whale watching is a great way to see some of the giant creatures on Earth in their natural habitat. Whales often swim and breach (jump out of the water) near the Oregon Coast. Here are 10 things you need to know before whale watching on the Oregon Coast.

Read full story
Oregon State

Top 15 Ways to Relax on the Oregon Coast

Relaxing on the Oregon Coast is an experience like no other. With its pristine beaches, majestic mountains, and lush forests, the Oregon Coast is a paradise of natural beauty and serenity.

Read full story
1 comments

Questions New Cruisers Have

Are you planning your first cruise? Congratulations! Cruises are a fantastic way to relax, explore, and enjoy yourself. Before you set sail, though, you may be wondering what to expect. Here are some of the most common questions new cruise travelers have.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln County, OR

Sea of Lights at the Oregon Coast Aquarium

This season, the Oregon Coast Aquarium invites families to experience the wonder of the Sea of Lights. The Sea of Lights features more than 30 million LED lights illuminating the Oregon Coast Aquarium and is now open from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December 17, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Toledo, OR

Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon

The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!

Read full story
Toledo, OR

Did Anyone Say Hawaiian? Cafe 235 in Toledo, Oregon

Did Anyone Say Hawaiian? Cafe 235 in Toledo, Oregon. If you are looking for a delicious, unique, and authentic Hawaiian food experience in Toledo, Oregon, look no further than Cafe235!

Read full story
3 comments
Lincoln County, OR

Christmas Presents for Those in Need

Christmas is a memorable holiday for many people, whether it is a family, a friend, a couple, or a group. Christmas is celebrated by giving gifts, having fun with family and friends, and enjoying a cozy environment.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20

Two men, Sargeant Major JD LeHew and Sargeant Major Rocky Kinzer with Ray Shinohara joining in late August, are hiking from Boston to Newport, Oregon, to raise awareness for those Killed In Action (KIA) and Missing In Action (MIA).

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

Thanksgiving Dinner from Coca Mocha Joe's

Thanksgiving DinnerPhoto byCoca Mocha Joe's, American Legion 116. Looking for a way to spend Thanksgiving this year that does not involve cooking or cleaning? Look no further than Coca Mocha Joe's! They are offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who shows up between 12 pm and 4 pm on November 24, 2022.

Read full story
Toledo, OR

Serving Hot & Cold Drinks and More! Toledo Coffee Depot

Serving Hot & Cold Drinks and More! Toledo Coffee Depot. You don’t need to travel far from Toledo or wait in line at some exclusive café or restaurant to get your caffeine fix and different hot drinks. The Toledo Coffee Depot serves delicious hot and cold drinks, scrumptious breakfasts, and lunches. This drive-thru coffee shop is so convenient and allows you to quickly get your caffeine fix and delicious breakfast or lunch without leaving your car!

Read full story
2 comments
Newport, OR

3-Day Oregon Coast Road Trip: Newport to Pacific City

3-Day Oregon Coast Road Trip: Newport to Pacific City. The Oregon Coast Road Trip from Newport to Pacific City is a perfect escape to relax at the Ocean and experience the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. This trip will take you through some of the most beautiful and historic towns along the way. It will also give you many reasons to be grateful.

Read full story
Newport, OR

Discover the Animals at the Petting Zoo in Newport, Oregon

Newport Discovery Zoo is a small hometown petting zoo centered on saving animals and giving them a better place to live. This Zoo has a lot to offer, with more than 100 animals on display, and is run only by volunteers.

Read full story
Lincoln County, OR

An Affordable Way to Get Around Lincoln County, Oregon

Lincoln County Public Transportation: An Affordable Way to Get Around. Wait, is that a public transportation bus that I just saw?. You are entirely right if you think you have seen a bus going around Lincoln County!

Read full story
5 comments
Newport, OR

Discover Family-Friendly Beaches in Newport, Oregon

Visiting Family-Friendly Beaches in Newport, Oregon: What You Need To Know. The beaches in Newport, Oregon, are some of the most beautiful in the state and are prime attractions to tourists year-round. However, there are so many family-friendly beaches in Newport that it can be challenging to decide which ones you want to visit first when you are planning your trip. This guide will help you sort out your options by highlighting eight of the most popular and beautiful Newport beaches so you can easily decide where to spend your time.

Read full story
5 comments
Newport, OR

Bring Your Family Down to these 6 Family-Friendly Museums In Newport, Oregon

Are you looking for family-friendly activities near you? Look no further than Newport, Oregon!. Local attractions can offer plenty of things to do with the entire family. From museums and zoos to parks and nature preserves, there are many different things to see and do locally if you are searching for something fun and educational with the whole clan.

Read full story
6 comments
Newport, OR

Newport, Oregon- Where Froyo and Mexican Snacks Combine

SubZero Swirlz, a new Mexican-themed frozen yogurt shop, is quickly gaining popularity in Newport, Oregon. Located on Highway 101, the shop offers a variety of Authentic Mexican treats, such as Chip Preparados, Esquites, and Mangonadas, along with self-serve frozen yogurt.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy