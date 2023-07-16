This City in Kentucky was Named One of the Ugliest in the Country

From gorgeous buildings and national landmarks to scenic natural views, there are some truly beautiful places to be found in Kentucky. However, we're not talking about those places in this article, unfortunately.

Instead, we're taking a look at something entirely opposite–the ugliest city in the state.

An article published by Travel.Alot.Com has dubbed one Kentucky city in particular as one of the absolute ugliest in America.

The travel site has scoured the country looking for the biggest eyesores whether it's due to lack of maintenance, or just poor architectural choices.

Photo by Bill Donner/Unsplash

So which city is the ugliest in the Bluegrass State? According to Travel A Lot, that would be the city of Hazard.

Located in the heart of the Kentucky Coal Fields in Perry County, Hazard is a small town with a population of just over 5,000 residents.

So what is it about Hazard that makes it one of the ugliest cities in the country?

As the article points out, it's name, for one. While we agree it does sound pretty offputting, that can't be the only reason this small city found its way onto this list.

Hazard experienced prosperous growth back in the early 20th century when the construction of railroads allowed travelers and migrants to visit the once-isolated city.

The Great Depression ended that boom, and unfortunately, the town has been rather stuck since.

Described as "generally boring to look at" Hazard was in fact the first stop on President Clinton’s national tour of poverty-stricken communities in 1999. Not exactly something to be proud of.

Like many cities in towns located in the Appalachia region, we hope that one day Hazard can return to its former glory.

What do you think? Does Hazard deserve the title of Kentucky's ugliest city? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.