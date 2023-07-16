Ann Arbor, MI

This Michigan City Made it Onto the Top 10 Snobbiest Cities in America List

Travel Maven

Usually, it is the cities in the northeast and west coast of the United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to being stuck up and snobby.

In fact, most Michiganians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Michigan that is up there with Washington D.C., Boston, and California when it comes to being snobby.

The editors over at Road Snacks combed through data from the 341 largest metropolitan areas in the country to determine which cities were the snobbiest. They looked at things like average home values, school systems, and median household incomes, to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ul1Fb_0nS9e9MY00
Photo byDanica Smith/Burst

The results have been revealed and it looks like cities on the west coast and the southern United States dominated the list. There is one midwestern outlier however and that would be none other than Michigan's Ann Arbor.

So what is it about Ann Arbor that makes it so snobby? As the article points out, the residents here, on average, are smarter than the majority of the United States. They are also spoiled with culture, too.

Over two-thirds of the residents in Ann Arbor have a college degree. Because of this, Ann Arbor is the 2nd smartest city in the nation. Only 4% of residents don’t have a high school diploma.

The city is home to the sprawling University of Michigan, known for its prestigious research programs, The University of Michigan Museum of Art which displays works from around the globe that span centuries, and science-focused attractions throughout the city including the Museum of Natural History and the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYVGG_0nS9e9MY00
Photo byPiper Partners/Unsplash

This, coupled with the fact that the median household income here is almost twice as high as the national average makes the city of Ann Arbor and its surrounding area one of the snobbiest places in the country.

But what do you think? Are Ann Arbor residents snobs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

