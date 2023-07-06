8 of the Most Famous Homicides in Indiana that will Never be Forgotten

While Indiana is generally regarded as a safe state to live in, there is no denying that it has seen its fair share of infamous crimes. Over the years, numerous bone-chilling murders have taken place here with many making headlines nationwide. The following are the 8 most famous cases that will not be forgotten any time soon.

Claypool Hotel Murders- 1943 &1954

Victor Lively Photo by Dave Herron/Burst

The Claypool Hotel was an upscale hotel in Indianapolis that made national headline news in the 1940s and 1950s for two separate gruesome murders. The first occurred in 1943 when a housekeeper found the body of Maoma Ridings in the room. Thousands of leads were investigated but the murder remains unsolved to this day. The second murder at the hotel took place just a decade later. The murder of 18-year-old Dorothy Poore is referred to as the "dresser drawer murder" due to the fact that her body was discovered jammed into a dresser drawer. It became one of the most talked about murders in Indiana history as a horror story for young country girls looking to move to the big city. Victor Lively was eventually charged with strangling her to death.

The Burger Chef Murders- 1978

Photo by Ross Michaels/Unsplash

In Speedway, a group of four teenage employees of Burger Chef disappeared as they were closing the restaurant one night. It was discovered by a fellow employee who came to the restaurant to visit that the safe had been open and robbed. When reported to the police, they did not initially take the case seriously as only $500 had been stolen. Just two days later, all four bodies were found by hikers 20 miles away. It is theorized that The Burger Chef Murders started off as just a robbery but the perpetrator may have unexpectedly known one or more of the employees and in an attempt to stay innocent, decided to kill all four. To this day, this homicide remains unsolved.

Sarah White- 1975

Cindy White Photo by Carol Simjain/Burst

As a young girl, Sarah "Cindy" White experienced abuse and parental neglect by both parents growing up. Her life began to change for the better when she babysits the Roberson kids. She quickly discovers the household has its own set of problems with an apparently abusive father figure. After witnessing the father of the family accidentally break a kitten's neck, Sarah decides to light the family Christmas tree on fire. As she escapes the home she immediately regrets her decision and calls an ambulance. It doesn't arrive fast enough and all 6 family members die inside the home. Sarah was charged with six life sentences. Her case became famous due to the fact that Sarah showed immense remorse during her trial which caused many people to sympathize with her and create a petition to set her free from prison.

Larry Eyler- 1980s

Larry Eyler Photo by Jake Parrish/Unsplash

Larry Eyler is a serial killer who is believed to have murdered an estimated 21 teenage boys and young men in a series of homicides that took place throughout the midwest including Terre Haute, Rensselaer, and Indianapolis, Indiana as well Illinois. Eyler was eventually convicted and sentenced to death by lethal injection for the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old Daniel Bridges. He later confessed to his culpability in twenty other unsolved homicides if the state of Illinois would commute his sentence to life imprisonment without parole. He eventually died of AIDS in prison.

Herb Baumeister- 1990s

Herb Baumeister Photo by Helen Ryan/Burst

One of Indiana's most infamous serial killers, Herb Baumeister was born in Indianapolis in 1947. His childhood was reportedly normal until he began to exhibit antisocial behaviors including playing with dead animals and urinating on teacher's desks. In adulthood, Baumeister exhibited increasingly bizarre behavior. Eventually, Baumeister came under investigation for murdering over a dozen men in the early 1990s, most of whom were last seen at gay bars. Police then found the remains of eleven men, eight identified, on Baumeister's property. Baumeister committed suicide shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. His most infamous case was a series of murders of at least eleven men along I-70, which spanned a decade.

Orville Lynn Majors- 1993

Orville Lynn Majors Photo by Adele Meir/Burst

In 1997, Orville Lynn Majors was arrested after years of elderly patients dying at alarming rates at the intensive care unit where he worked in Clinton. It was reported that he murdered patients who he claimed were demanding, whiny, or disproportionately adding to his workload. Majors was convicted of his crimes and was sentenced to serve 360 years in prison. He was officially charged with the murder of 6 people, although officials are convinced the number could be much larger than that. He eventually died at the age of 56 in prison in 2017.

Abagail Williams and Liberty German- 2017

Abagail and Liberty Photo by Emma Johnson/Burst

On February 13, 2017, 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were dropped off by German's older sister, on County Road 300 North. The girls were hiking on the Monon High Bridge over Deer Creek. At 2:07 pm, German posted a photo of Williams walking the bridge; after this, they were not heard from again. The girls were eventually reported missing at 5:30 pm after never coming home. The families searched for the girls themselves before calling the police. The bodies of the two girls were found around noon the next day, about 0.5 miles east of the Monon High Bridge. After further investigation of German's phone, Police discovered she had partially recorded the attack. With this evidence, they were able to narrow down their suspects. They eventually convicted their murderer in 2022. The harrowing case captured national attention for nearly 6 years.

Najah Ferrell- 2019

Najah Ferrell Photo by John Gorman/Unsplash

Najah Ferrell was a young mother who left for an early morning shift at a Panera Bread on the northwest side of Indianapolis in March of 2019. After never making it to work her car was found in a shopping center less than a mile away. A month later, fishermen near Crown Point, Indiana, found her severed foot in a pond. This case was particularly jarring to those who knew Najah as someone who was responsible, happy, and a good mother who was engaged to be married. To this day, her case remains unsolved.