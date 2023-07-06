Reasons People are Leaving Texas for Other States, in Their Own Words: "Why Am I Living Here?"

Travel Maven

Texans have always been proud to call the Lone Star State home. That pride is no doubt a part of the Texas experience and is one attitude that is hard to resist, even amongst newer residents who have just moved here.

And while new residents continue to move in, long-time residents are leaving the Lone Star State for numerous reasons.

Here are some of the reasons that Texans have given for moving to other states, in their own words.

Extreme Heat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJIpi_0nGuV7Bd00
Photo byViktor Pruit/Unsplash

Carrie is a San Antonio native who has considered moving for quite some time. Ultimately, her decision has come down to the state's extreme heat.

After honeymooning in Seattle and Vancouver nearly a decade ago, Carrie and her husband have returned to vacation in the Pacific Northwest multiple times, particularly enjoying their time spent outdoors. After having a baby, the couple realized they were miserable here in Texas because of the extreme temperatures. The couple has since relocated to Portland. “It’s just a place where I’m excited to raise a family with that outdoors activity lifestyle,” she says.

Political Reasons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3kKM_0nGuV7Bd00
Photo byCharlene Walsh/Unsplash

After living in San Antonio her whole life, Blanca has decided to move to Seattle citing Governor Abbott and the Texas GOP's focus on women's health instead of improving the state’s power grid and infrastructure as an issue that forced her to leave Texas.

Blanca has stated: “That’s when I was like, ‘Why am I living here?’” she remembers asking herself. “I started to feel real concern for my future as a person who can get pregnant. It was kind of like the final nail in the coffin.”

Housing Costs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOTVZ_0nGuV7Bd00
Photo byErin Leinhard/Unsplash

After living in Austin for nearly 10 years, Corrin Foster originally moved to the Lone Star State to escape the brutal Chicago winters and eventually purchase a home. In the 10 years she's been here, those dreams have yet to be fulfilled.

“At the beginning of the pandemic I attempted to buy a house and was just immediately shut out,” the 42-year-old says. “I make a decent living for a single woman. everyone was coming in with cash offers over the asking price and it’s just really hard to compete with that.”

While there will always be positives and negatives to living in any state throughout the country, it seems as if Texas has grown into a less favorable option since the pandemic.

What are your thoughts? do you agree with any of the residents mentioned in the article? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# texas# lifestyle# life# travel

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 515

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
159K followers

More from Travel Maven

Bristol, VA

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Virginia Serves Some of the Best Burgers in the Country

When it comes to juicy, delicious burgers, you can’t go wrong with a tried and true establishment. That is certainly the case over at Burger Bar which is located in the small town of Bristol. This old-school burger joint has been open since the 1940s and is considered one of the oldest and best places to grab a burger in the Old Dominion State. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments
Wisconsin State

This Wisconsin Attraction has been Named the Best Thing to Do this Summer

There are many popular activities that people can enjoy in Wisconsin and the Badger State has a wide variety of attractions to choose from, as well as lakes, national parks, springs, and preserves.

Read full story
5 comments

This New Jersey Style Pizza has been Named One of the Worst in the Country

A popular online food guide has recently dubbed one style of New Jersey pizza as some of the worst in the United States. TasteAtlas was founded in 2018 as an experiential travel guide for traditional food that combines authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes.

Read full story
44 comments
Saint Louis, MO

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in Missouri

St. Louis is home to a booming restaurant scene that features numerous delicacies you can only find here in the Greater St. Louis area. From toasted ravioli to gooey butter cake, Mayfair salad dressing, Provel cheese, and a plethora of specialty sandwiches there is so much to indulge in here in Mound City and there's one deli in particular that is the perfect place to do so.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

This California State Park was Just Named One of the Best Places to Camp in the Country

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best campsites in every state. Campers in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park campground was named the best in California. Julia Pfeiffer's main feature is McWay Falls, which drops over a cliff of 80 feet into the Pacific Ocean. The park is also home to 300-foot redwoods which are over 2,500 years old.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Texas Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the State

There's no shortage of great Italian restaurants in the Lone Star State, from century-old delis with a few tables inside to elegant fine-dining establishments that serve everything from negronis to tiramisu.

Read full story
Connecticut State

The Richest Town in Connecticut has been Revealed

A newly released list of the richest communities in Connecticut has been released from the online database known as Suburbs 101. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
12 comments
Manheim, PA

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

This Small City in Massachusetts was just Named One of the Best Places to Live in America

From iconic landmarks and cities to its strong maritime culture, the state of Massachusetts offers a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural attractions, and friendly communities, making it a great place to call home.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, NY

Philadelphia Pizza Ranked Worst in United States

The popular online food guide known as Delish has released a list of some of the best and worst cities in the country and we're surprised to find out that Philadelphia has been mentioned as one of the worst.

Read full story
Kentucky State

The Clearest Lake in Kentucky is a Must Visit

Even the most loyal Kentuckian likes to get out of town from time to time and if you don’t want to travel too far, but still get away from it all, you must head to Dale Hollow Lake.

Read full story
4 comments
Readington Township, NJ

This New Jersey Festival has been Named the Best Thing to Do this Summer

There are many popular activities that people enjoy in New Jersey and the Garden State has a wide variety of attractions to choose from, as well as beaches, boardwalks, springs, and national parks.

Read full story
Dunn, NC

This City in North Carolina was Named One of the Ugliest in the Country

From gorgeous buildings and national landmarks to scenic natural views, there are some truly beautiful places to be found in North Carolina. However, we're not talking about those places in this article, unfortunately.

Read full story
79 comments
Beaumont, CA

Visit the Largest Lavender Farm in California this Summer

Every summer, the 123 Farm located at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn hosts a beautiful lavender festival to celebrate the beginning of the lavender harvest season. The festival allows visitors a chance to walk through and experience the fragrant fields, enjoy food from a custom lavender menu, and participate in different activities on the farm. This is one summer event you don't want to miss out on. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments
Indiana State

8 of the Most Famous Homicides in Indiana that will Never be Forgotten

While Indiana is generally regarded as a safe state to live in, there is no denying that it has seen its fair share of infamous crimes. Over the years, numerous bone-chilling murders have taken place here with many making headlines nationwide. The following are the 8 most famous cases that will not be forgotten any time soon.

Read full story
30 comments
Chester, PA

This Small City in Pennsylvania was just Named One of the Worst Places to Live in America

No matter what state you live in, some towns and cities make it extremely hard to find work, stay safe or just enjoy life. While the Keystone State is home to countless incredible places to call home, it still has some pretty not-so-incredible options as well.

Read full story
126 comments
Tennessee State

The Richest Town in Tennessee has been Revealed

A newly released list of the richest communities in Tennessee has been released from the online database known as Money Inc. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
19 comments
Georgia State

Here are the 8 Safest Places to Live in Georgia for 2023

A newly released list of the safest communities in Georgia has been released from the online database known as Property Club. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
11 comments
Peach Springs, AZ

Arizona is Home to One of the Most Endangered Historic Places in the Country

Along Route 66, communities like Peach Springs have struggled to stay afloat after the construction of the Interstate. In 2023, their communities are still being affected. So much so, that the National Trust for Historic Preservation just placed it on this year's list of the Most Endangered Historic Places in the United States.

Read full story
3 comments
Illinois State

Has Illinois Become America's Newest Zoom State?

The modern worker has more options than ever before in the year 2023. Thanks to the pandemic, more workers are fully remote than ever before which means people can opt to settle down in places that offer a respite from high living costs.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy