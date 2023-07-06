Reasons People are Leaving Texas for Other States, in Their Own Words: "Why Am I Living Here?"

Texans have always been proud to call the Lone Star State home. That pride is no doubt a part of the Texas experience and is one attitude that is hard to resist, even amongst newer residents who have just moved here.

And while new residents continue to move in, long-time residents are leaving the Lone Star State for numerous reasons.

Here are some of the reasons that Texans have given for moving to other states, in their own words.

Extreme Heat

Photo by Viktor Pruit/Unsplash

Carrie is a San Antonio native who has considered moving for quite some time. Ultimately, her decision has come down to the state's extreme heat.

After honeymooning in Seattle and Vancouver nearly a decade ago, Carrie and her husband have returned to vacation in the Pacific Northwest multiple times, particularly enjoying their time spent outdoors. After having a baby, the couple realized they were miserable here in Texas because of the extreme temperatures. The couple has since relocated to Portland. “It’s just a place where I’m excited to raise a family with that outdoors activity lifestyle,” she says.

Political Reasons

Photo by Charlene Walsh/Unsplash

After living in San Antonio her whole life, Blanca has decided to move to Seattle citing Governor Abbott and the Texas GOP's focus on women's health instead of improving the state’s power grid and infrastructure as an issue that forced her to leave Texas.

Blanca has stated: “That’s when I was like, ‘Why am I living here?’” she remembers asking herself. “I started to feel real concern for my future as a person who can get pregnant. It was kind of like the final nail in the coffin.”

Housing Costs

Photo by Erin Leinhard/Unsplash

After living in Austin for nearly 10 years, Corrin Foster originally moved to the Lone Star State to escape the brutal Chicago winters and eventually purchase a home. In the 10 years she's been here, those dreams have yet to be fulfilled.

“At the beginning of the pandemic I attempted to buy a house and was just immediately shut out,” the 42-year-old says. “I make a decent living for a single woman. everyone was coming in with cash offers over the asking price and it’s just really hard to compete with that.”

While there will always be positives and negatives to living in any state throughout the country, it seems as if Texas has grown into a less favorable option since the pandemic.

What are your thoughts? do you agree with any of the residents mentioned in the article? Let us know what you think in the comments.