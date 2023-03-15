This Modern Day Ghost Town in California is a Fascinating Time Capsule

For the curious-minded, exploring a ghost town is an enjoyable hobby. While there are several ghost towns throughout California with fascinating stories of abandonment, the following may be the most interesting of them all, keep reading to learn more.

Unlike most of California's abandoned Gold Rush communities, the community we'll be discussing in this article is a modern-day ghost town having been abandoned in the 21st century.

Photo by Todd Graham/Pexels

Eagle Mountain was founded by Henry Kaiser in 1948 at the entrance of an iron mine. Kaiser purchased mines that had been previously owned by the Southern Pacific Railroad. This became the largest iron mine in Southern California.

The town featured over 400 homes but many of the mine workers here lived in trailers, boarding houses, and dormitories. At its peak, Eagle Mountain had a population of around 4,000 residents.

Photo by Tim O'Donnell/Unsplash

A once thriving community full of life, the town featured a shopping center, several churches, schools, gas stations, and a post office that was constructed in 1951. There were also several public recreational facilities including a pool, bowling alley, tennis courts, and a park.

By the 1980s, there was a major reduction in both mining operations and population. By the mid-1980s, several businesses shuttered their doors permanently. The last class of seniors at Eagle Mountain high school graduated in 1983, and the town was eventually completely abandoned.

Photo by Ken Grier/Unsplash

The town was briefly revived when a small prison for low-risk inmates was established in what used to be the town shopping center. A small population of prison operators occupied the town from the late 1980s until the year 2003 when the prison closed leaving the town deserted once again.

Today, Eagle Mountain serves as a somber reminder of what was. Many old stores sit frozen in time collecting dust.

Photo by Todd Graham/Pexels

To see more of what this abandoned community looks like, be sure to check out this fascinating site.

