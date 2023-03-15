This Modern Day Ghost Town in California is a Fascinating Time Capsule

Travel Maven

For the curious-minded, exploring a ghost town is an enjoyable hobby. While there are several ghost towns throughout California with fascinating stories of abandonment, the following may be the most interesting of them all, keep reading to learn more.

Unlike most of California's abandoned Gold Rush communities, the community we'll be discussing in this article is a modern-day ghost town having been abandoned in the 21st century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JG7MR_0lK7mbRj00
Photo byTodd Graham/Pexels

Eagle Mountain was founded by Henry Kaiser in 1948 at the entrance of an iron mine. Kaiser purchased mines that had been previously owned by the Southern Pacific Railroad. This became the largest iron mine in Southern California.

The town featured over 400 homes but many of the mine workers here lived in trailers, boarding houses, and dormitories. At its peak, Eagle Mountain had a population of around 4,000 residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRy7v_0lK7mbRj00
Photo byTim O'Donnell/Unsplash

A once thriving community full of life, the town featured a shopping center, several churches, schools, gas stations, and a post office that was constructed in 1951. There were also several public recreational facilities including a pool, bowling alley, tennis courts, and a park.

By the 1980s, there was a major reduction in both mining operations and population. By the mid-1980s, several businesses shuttered their doors permanently. The last class of seniors at Eagle Mountain high school graduated in 1983, and the town was eventually completely abandoned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WI77l_0lK7mbRj00
Photo byKen Grier/Unsplash

The town was briefly revived when a small prison for low-risk inmates was established in what used to be the town shopping center. A small population of prison operators occupied the town from the late 1980s until the year 2003 when the prison closed leaving the town deserted once again.

Today, Eagle Mountain serves as a somber reminder of what was. Many old stores sit frozen in time collecting dust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFuNj_0lK7mbRj00
Photo byTodd Graham/Pexels

To see more of what this abandoned community looks like, be sure to check out this fascinating site.

Have you ever heard of this southern California ghost town? Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# california# history# explore# cities# towns

Comments / 31

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
134K followers

More from Travel Maven

Florida State

The 10 Fastest Growing Cities in Florida

According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is the 3rd most populous state in America, with a population of 22.3 million residents. As a state with warmer temperatures and no income tax, it's no wonder that people like to call the Sunshine State home.

Read full story
Walnut Cove, NC

This Might be the Most Unique Restaurant in North Carolina

When it comes to dining, North Carolina has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Tar Heel State to satisfy every craving.

Read full story
1 comments
Scranton, PA

This Deli has been Named the Best in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is full of some pretty iconic delis where you can sink your teeth into a juicy sandwich and a plate full of homemade sides. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
4 comments
Pilesgrove, NJ

This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey has dozens of great flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.

Read full story
7 comments
Charlestown, IN

This Entire Neighborhood in Indiana was totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.

Read full story
6 comments
Murray, KY

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Kentucky

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
2 comments
Mount Croghan, SC

Everyone in South Carolina Should Visit this Charming Flea Market at least Once

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, South Carolina is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

This was Voted the Number One Affordable Wedding Venue in Florida

From mansions and ballrooms to barns and restaurants, the choice of wedding venues in the state of Florida is abundant. But, for many brides, the choice often comes down to cost and inflation isn’t making things any easier.

Read full story
12 comments
Michigan State

This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in Michigan

The steakhouse industry is growing at a steady pace which means the competition is getting stiffer and these days, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you are in the state. But, not all steakhouses are built equally.

Read full story
33 comments
Lebanon, OH

This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures and one of the best and biggest is located right here in Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

Home to the Biggest Burger in Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Virginia. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Old Dominion State is known for its comfort food. If you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we highly suggest trying this VA restaurant that serves burgers so big they barely fit on the plate.

Read full story
6 comments
Greensburg, PA

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great.

Read full story
27 comments
California State

The Most Affordable Place to Live in California has been Revealed

A newly released list of the most affordable communities in California has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
46 comments
Texas State

This Old-Fashioned Tavern Has the Best Chili Dogs in all of Texas

Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Texas is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.

Read full story
3 comments
Pinnacle, NC

This was Voted the Number One Affordable Wedding Venue in North Carolina

From mansions and ballrooms to barns and restaurants, the choice for wedding venues in the state of North Carolina is abundant. But, for many brides, the choice often comes down to cost and inflation isn’t making things any easier.

Read full story
13 comments
Nashville, TN

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Town

If you're a native of the Nashville area, you may already be familiar with the unfortunate tale surrounding the long-lost town of Old Jefferson. You may have also frequented Percy Priest Lake, a scenic reservoir known for its abundance of recreational activities, but have you ever wondered about the tragic history surrounding it?

Read full story
4 comments
Wisconsin State

This Iconic Wisconsin Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item

Finding a restaurant that's been making traditional food the same way for generations is not so easy. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved restaurants are often preferred over corporate chains for their authenticity, community orientation, and friendlier service.

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Pennsylvania's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
6 comments

This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane Crash

If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this eerie hike past the abandoned ruins of a 1980s plane crash in the Catskills. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Sarasota, FL

This Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit

Unbeknownst to many, Sarasota is actually home to a thriving Amish population of around 3,000 residents. This Gulf Coast city is filled with plenty of charming restaurants and businesses worth visiting including the incredible Amish farmers' market we'll be discussing in this article.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy