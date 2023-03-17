Gorgeous North Carolina Town named among most Beautiful in America

From scenic beaches to mountains and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, North Carolina is a state that's brimming with natural beauty.

Photo by Dannie Kohan/Unsplash

It appears that North Carolina's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Architectural Digest article, Cashiers is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.

A stunning destination that can be found in Jackson County and the Blue Ridge Mountains that is located just 10 miles from Highlands and about 63 miles from Asheville, along the scenic Highway 64, Cashiers is most known for its abundance of beautiful spots for outdoor recreation.

Photo by Ellen Marks/Unsplash

Surrounded by mountain peaks of more than 5,000 ft., the town sits at an elevation of about 3,500 ft. in the middle of the Nantahala National Forest. Cashiers averages about 75 inches of precipitation, so you can expect plenty of rivers and waterfalls to explore.

In addition to this, Cashiers also boasts a charming downtown community filled with unique boutiques, antique shops, restaurants, and a wonderful farmers' market that makes for the perfect stop for lunch before or after a hike.

Photo by Amy Walsh/Unsplash

The year-round population in Cashiers is approximately 2,000 residents but during peak visitation season, you can expect those numbers to swell to 25,000. Accommodations range from quaint Airbnb rentals to resorts like the High Hampton.

High Hampton Photo by Thomas Bray/Unsplash

North Carolina has some fantastic cities, but there's something about the quaint charming villages like Cashiers that are worth traveling to.

For a full list of things to see, do, and experience, be sure to check out Cashiers' official site for tourism here.