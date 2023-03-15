Iconic South Carolina Dining Fixture Named Among Best Seafood Restaurants in America

With the Atlantic Ocean offering an abundance of marine life all year round, South Carolina is one of the absolute best states in the country for a mouthwatering seafood meal.

If you’re wondering where to go to try the best lobsters, shrimp, oysters, and fresh fish that the state has to offer, look no further than the restaurant that made it onto Eat This, Not That's list of the best seafood restaurants in America.

Photo by Joseph Alexander/Unsplash

They've combed through reviews, talked to locals, and referred to their own dining around the country to put together a definitive list of the best seafood across the United States.

So where can you find the best seafood in South Carolina? According to ETNT, you'll have to head to 167 Raw Oyster Bar in Charleston.

Originally a small wholesale seafood company that started in 1978, 167 Raw now serves up mouth-watering seafood inside an intimate rustic space in the heart of historic downtown Charleston.

Photo by Allison Joyce/Unsplash

Now regarded as an iconic dining fixture in the Charleston restaurant scene, 167 Raw is most known for its incredible selection of fresh oysters.

Oyster varieties change daily but you can expect all the classics including a few twists like the French oyster topped with caviar.

In addition to oysters, 167 Raw offers a full menu of beautifully prepared plates from lobster rolls and po'boys to truffled sea scallops and shrimp tacos.

If you're a seafood lover, be sure to check out South Carolina's highest-rated seafood restaurant the next time you find yourself in Charleston. To learn more about 167 Raw Oyster Bar, you can view their site here.

Address: 193 King St, Charleston, SC 29401.