This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Arizona

From one-of-a-kind finds to inexpensive items, flea markets are the best place to spend an afternoon shopping.

Arizona is home to dozens of amazing flea markets but in this article, we'll be talking about one of the best and biggest.

Photo by Ellie Stryker/Unsplash

Thieves Market is located in Phoenix–formerly in Tempe and if you haven't yet made the trip, you are seriously missing out.

This massive flea operates on the first Saturday of every month and attracts thousands of visitors every weekend.

The flea market got its start 12 years ago and has since been recognized as one of the best in the country known for its strict vetting process only allowing the best and most unique vendors to participate.

You'll find hundreds of creatives and collectors here selling vintage clothing, antique furniture, rare collectibles, and handmade items like funky jewelry and accessories, paintings, and so much more.

Photo by Jill Russell/Unsplash

Shopping can work up a serious appetite, so be sure to also check out the various food trucks available here where you can score anything from a simple coffee to delicious tacos.

The market will open back up in a few weeks on April 1st and will stay open the first Saturday of every month from 8 am until 2 pm. Parking is always free and admission is $5 per person. It's advised to arrive earlier in the morning as opposed to the afternoon.

Photo by Martin Meulenbeck/Unsplash

To learn more about Thieves Market, you can check out their site here or their official Facebook page located here.

Address: 18401 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85032.