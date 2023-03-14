The Richest Town in Pennsylvania has been Revealed

A newly released list of the wealthiest communities in Pennsylvania has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks.

The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

They have analyzed recent census data including the poverty rate, median household income, unemployment rate, and where the richest people in the state live to create a list of cities and towns that are considered the richest in Pennsylvania.

Photo by Gabe Spadevecchia/Unsplash

The results have been revealed and it seems like the communities within the Pittsburgh metropolitan area dominated the list.

But what town topped the list? According to HomeSnacks, Fox Chapel is the wealthiest community in Pennsylvania with a median income of $247,930.

Other Pennsylvania towns that made the list following Fox Chapel were:

Fox Chapel also came in at number 1 in last year's data as well. With a population of just over 5,000 residents, an unemployment rate of 2.4%, and a poverty rate of just 1.0% of the population, this Pittsburgh suburb is a great place to call home filled with many gorgeous houses, safe neighborhoods, and plenty job opportunities.

What do you think? Did you have any idea Fox Chapel was considered the richest town in Pennsylvania? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments section.