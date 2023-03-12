This Massive Amish Flea Market in Ohio is a Must-Visit

The Buckeye State saw its first Amish settlers back in the early 1800s and has had a significant Amish presence ever since. In recent years, Ohio's Amish population has grown significantly and today there are over 80,000 scattered across the northeastern corner of the state.

In the town of Sugarcreek, you'll find one of Ohio's best Amish Markets located an hour south of Akron.

Photo by Walnut Creek/Pexels

The Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market spans more than 50,000 square feet and is surrounded by beautiful rolling hills and farmland.

The market features both indoor and outdoor shopping during the warmer months and you'll find a little bit of everything here.

From old-fashioned candy and fresh bakery items to hand-crafted gifts, primitive decor, clothing, and even a fresh farmers' market, there is so much to explore here.

Photo by Brian Munteen/Unsplash

One of the most exciting features of this Amish market are the monthly and hourly giveaways. In fact, there is always something going on at Walnut Creek from live performances to visits from everyone's favorite robot friend known as "the bee."

Photo by Walnut Creek/Pexels

Whether you are searching for unique decor pieces to add to your home or just some delicious homemade food from the various bakeries and food stands located here, Walnut Creek Amish Flea has so much to offer.

Photo by Amy Beiler/Unsplash

The market is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 9 am until 5 pm. Parking costs $1 and admission is always completely free.

To learn more about Walnut Creek's vendors, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 1900 OH-39, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.