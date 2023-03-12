The Richest Town in Arizona has been Revealed

A newly released list of the richest communities in Arizona has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks.

The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

They have analyzed recent census data including the poverty rate, median household income, unemployment rate, and where the richest people in the state live in order to create a list of cities and towns that are considered the richest in the state of Arizona.

Photo by Connor Ryan/Pexels

The results have been revealed and it seems like the communities within the southern half of the state dominated the list.

But what town topped the list? According to HomeSnacks, Paradise Valley is the wealthiest community in Arizona with a median income of $203,659.

Other Arizona towns that made the list following Paradise Valley were:

Paradise Valley also came in at number 1 in last year's data as well. With a population of just over 12,000 residents, an unemployment rate of just 3.3%, and a poverty rate of 4.1% of the population, this Phoenix suburb is a great place to call home filled with plenty of gorgeous houses, safe neighborhoods, and many job opportunities.

What do you think? Did you have any idea Paradise Valley was considered the richest town in Arizona? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments section.